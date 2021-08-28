Nebraska high school softball scores, Aug. 28

Below are the Nebraska high school softball scores from Aug. 28.
* * *
Arlington 8, Ponca 3: Hailey Brenn went 3 for 3 with two doubles for the Eagles.
Arlington 10, Tekamah-Herman 0: Hailey Brenn and Gracie Herman each had solo home runs for the Eagles.
West Point GACC 5, Arlington 3: Hannah Stahlecker hit a three-run home run for the Eagles.
Also:
Adams Central 9, Alliance 3
DC Aquinas 12, West Point-Beemer 0
Ashland-Greenwood 16, Omaha Mercy 0
Ashland-Greenwood 9, Bellevue West 6
Auburn 11, Plattsmouth 5
Auburn 16, Syracuse 1
Aurora 15, GICC 6
Bennington 10, Fairbury 0
Bennington 15, Central City 2
Bennington 9, Seward 1
Wahoo Neumann 12, Tekamah-Herman 0
Wahoo Neumann 19, West Point-Beemer 0
Wahoo Neumann 3, West Point GACC 0
Blair 11, Omaha Mercy 3
Blair 17, Cozad 6
Centennial 14, Platteview 10
Central City 11, Platteview 4
Cozad 2, Omaha Westside 1
Cozad 8, Fremont 7
Elkhorn 5, Omaha Gross 4
FCEMF 19, Southern/Diller-Odell 1
Freeman 6, Plattsmouth 5
Fremont 11, Ashland-Greenwood 1
Fremont 7, Blair 0
GICC 13, Centennial 5
GICC 8, Central City 6
Gering 12, Holyoke, CO 0
Gering 12, Holyoke, CO 0
Gretna 12, North Platte 4
Gretna 7, Lincoln North Star 3
Gretna 9, Grand Island 5
West Point GACC 1, DC Aquinas 0
Hastings 4, Norfolk 2
Hastings 6, Lincoln Southwest 1
Hastings St. Cecilia 14, York 5
Hastings St. Cecilia 16, Ralston 1
Hastings St. Cecilia 7, DC West/O. Concordia 2
Highway 91 14, Blue River 1
Highway 91 7, O'Neill 0
Holdrege 9, Minden 1
Kearney Catholic 10, Holdrege 9
Kearney Catholic 7, McCook 2
Lexington 9, Alliance 7
Lincoln East 6, Waverly 1
Lincoln Southwest 5, Norfolk 3
Lincoln Southwest 6, Malcolm 4
Logan View/SS 7, Boone Central 6
McCook 10, Lexington 0
McCook 9, Minden 5
Nebraska City 11, Syracuse 2
Norfolk 6, Malcolm 3
North Platte 12, Lincoln North Star 0
North Platte 6, Grand Island 1
O'Neill 12, Pierce 1
O'Neill 8, Boone Central 3
Omaha Marian 7, Millard North 0
Omaha Skutt 8, Kearney 0
Omaha Skutt 9, Beatrice 1
Papillion-La Vista 14, Papio South 3
Plattsmouth 7, Cass 1
Ponca 15, South Sioux City 2
Ponca 4, DC Aquinas 3
Ralston 8, York 7
Raymond Central 14, FCEMF 4
Scottsbluff 21, Chase County 0
Scottsbluff 21, Chase County 2
Seward 11, Centennial 1
South Sioux City 17, West Point-Beemer 3
St. Paul 16, Lexington 6
Syracuse 6, Cass 4
Tekamah-Herman 6, South Sioux City 4
Twin River 11, FCEMF 9
Twin River 14, Raymond Central 5
Wahoo 12, Cass 1
Waverly 10, Elkhorn North 0
Waverly 16, Omaha Burke 5
Yutan/Mead 8, Auburn 5