Nebraska high school softball scores, Aug. 28
SOFTBALL

Nebraska high school softball scores, Aug. 28

Below are the Nebraska high school softball scores from Aug. 28.

* * *

Arlington 8, Ponca 3: Hailey Brenn went 3 for 3 with two doubles for the Eagles.

Arlington 10, Tekamah-Herman 0: Hailey Brenn and Gracie Herman each had solo home runs for the Eagles.

West Point GACC 5, Arlington 3: Hannah Stahlecker hit a three-run home run for the Eagles.

Also:

Adams Central 9, Alliance 3

DC Aquinas 12, West Point-Beemer 0

Ashland-Greenwood 16, Omaha Mercy 0

Ashland-Greenwood 9, Bellevue West 6

Auburn 11, Plattsmouth 5

Auburn 16, Syracuse 1

Aurora 15, GICC 6

Bennington 10, Fairbury 0

Bennington 15, Central City 2

Bennington 9, Seward 1

Wahoo Neumann 12, Tekamah-Herman 0

Wahoo Neumann 19, West Point-Beemer 0

Wahoo Neumann 3, West Point GACC 0

Blair 11, Omaha Mercy 3

Blair 17, Cozad 6

Centennial 14, Platteview 10

Central City 11, Platteview 4

Cozad 2, Omaha Westside 1

Cozad 8, Fremont 7

Elkhorn 5, Omaha Gross 4

FCEMF 19, Southern/Diller-Odell 1

Freeman 6, Plattsmouth 5

Fremont 11, Ashland-Greenwood 1

Fremont 7, Blair 0

GICC 13, Centennial 5

GICC 8, Central City 6

Gering 12, Holyoke, CO 0

Gering 12, Holyoke, CO 0

Gretna 12, North Platte 4

Gretna 7, Lincoln North Star 3

Gretna 9, Grand Island 5

West Point GACC 1, DC Aquinas 0

Hastings 4, Norfolk 2

Hastings 6, Lincoln Southwest 1

Hastings St. Cecilia 14, York 5

Hastings St. Cecilia 16, Ralston 1

Hastings St. Cecilia 7, DC West/O. Concordia 2

Highway 91 14, Blue River 1

Highway 91 7, O'Neill 0

Holdrege 9, Minden 1

Kearney Catholic 10, Holdrege 9

Kearney Catholic 7, McCook 2

Lexington 9, Alliance 7

Lincoln East 6, Waverly 1

Lincoln Southwest 5, Norfolk 3

Lincoln Southwest 6, Malcolm 4

Logan View/SS 7, Boone Central 6

McCook 10, Lexington 0

McCook 9, Minden 5

Nebraska City 11, Syracuse 2

Norfolk 6, Malcolm 3

North Platte 12, Lincoln North Star 0

North Platte 6, Grand Island 1

O'Neill 12, Pierce 1

O'Neill 8, Boone Central 3

Omaha Marian 7, Millard North 0

Omaha Skutt 8, Kearney 0

Omaha Skutt 9, Beatrice 1

Papillion-La Vista 14, Papio South 3

Plattsmouth 7, Cass 1

Ponca 15, South Sioux City 2

Ponca 4, DC Aquinas 3

Ralston 8, York 7

Raymond Central 14, FCEMF 4

Scottsbluff 21, Chase County 0

Scottsbluff 21, Chase County 2

Seward 11, Centennial 1

South Sioux City 17, West Point-Beemer 3

St. Paul 16, Lexington 6

Syracuse 6, Cass 4

Tekamah-Herman 6, South Sioux City 4

Twin River 11, FCEMF 9

Twin River 14, Raymond Central 5

Wahoo 12, Cass 1

Waverly 10, Elkhorn North 0

Waverly 16, Omaha Burke 5

Yutan/Mead 8, Auburn 5

