Nebraska high school softball scores, Oct. 1

Millard West 10, Bellevue East 1
NEN 9, North Bend Central 1
North Platte 13, Hastings St. Cecilia 3
Omaha Duchesne/Omaha Roncalli 10, Ralston 2
Omaha Mercy 5, Tekamah-Herman 3
Papillion-La Vista 7, Millard South 0
Papillion-La Vista South 8, Columbus 0
Syracuse 16, Falls City 3
Wahoo 8, Omaha Gross Catholic 0
West Point GACC 4, Wayne 1
