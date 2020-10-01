 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school softball scores, Oct. 1
SOFTBALL

Nebraska high school softball scores, Oct. 1

Check out the Nebraska high school softball scores from Oct. 1.

* * *

Adams Central 13, Aurora 11

Alliance 8, Holyoke, CO 1

Arlington 12, Yutan/Mead 1

Arlington 7, DC West/Concordia 3

Auburn 14, Nebraska City 12

Blair 8, Bennington 5

Cass 14, Raymond Central 4

Cozad 12, Gothenburg 0

Crete 10, Adams Central 9

Crete 13, Lexington 1

DC Aquinas 23, West Point-Beemer 14

Elkhorn North 18, Elkhorn 6

FCEMF 8, Freeman 7

GI Northwest 10, Adams Central 0

GI Northwest 12, Holdrege 8

GI Northwest 4, Seward 2

Highway 91 13, South Sioux City 5

Holdrege 10, Columbus Lakeview 0

Holyoke, CO 13, Alliance 9

Kearney Catholic 9, Minden 3

Milford 9, Blue River 0

Millard West 10, Bellevue East 1

NEN 9, North Bend Central 1

North Platte 13, Hastings St. Cecilia 3

O’Neill 8, Ord 0

Omaha Duchesne/Omaha Roncalli 10, Ralston 2

Omaha Marian 8, Gretna 0

Omaha Mercy 5, Tekamah-Herman 3

Papillion-La Vista 7, Millard South 0

Papillion-La Vista South 8, Columbus 0

Seward 6, Crete 3

Seward 8, York 0

Syracuse 16, Falls City 3

Wahoo 8, Omaha Gross Catholic 0

West Point GACC 4, Wayne 1

York 15, Schuyler 0

York 6, Holdrege 2

All-Nebraska softball teams since 2010

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

