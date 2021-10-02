Nebraska high school softball scores, Oct. 2

Below are the Nebraska high school softball scores from Oct. 2.
* * *
Auburn 4, Yutan/Mead 2
Auburn 8, Ashland-Greenwood 2
Centennial 13, Southern/Diller-Odell 8
Grand Island 3, Columbus 2
Gretna 11, North Platte 2
Highway 91 16, West Point-Beemer 1
Kearney 11, Lincoln High 9
Kearney 4, Grand Island 2
Lincoln North Star 4, Grand Island 2
Lincoln North Star 8, Lincoln Southeast 7
Lincoln Pius X 2, Norfolk 0
Lincoln Southeast 10, Kearney 4
Lincoln Southwest 7, Lincoln Southeast 2
Malcolm 14, DC Aquinas 4
Millard South 10, Papio South 5
NEN 14, Fort Calhoun 0
NEN 8, Highway 91 7
Norfolk 10, Lincoln Northeast 0
Norfolk 16, Lincoln Southeast 3
North Platte 5, Omaha Burke 0
O'Neill 16, Pierce 8
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 11, South Sioux City 2
Omaha Gross 12, Omaha Mercy 1
Omaha Skutt 9, O. Duchesne/Roncalli 0
Omaha Skutt 9, Omaha Gross 0
Tekamah-Herman 9, Centennial 8
Wahoo Neumann 8, DC Aquinas 2
Wayne 13, O'Neill 3
West Point GACC 5, Boone Central 3
Yutan/Mead 9, Ashland-Greenwood 2