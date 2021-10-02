 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school softball scores, Oct. 2
SOFTBALL

Below are the Nebraska high school softball scores from Oct. 2.

Auburn 4, Yutan/Mead 2

Auburn 8, Ashland-Greenwood 2

Centennial 13, Southern/Diller-Odell 8

Grand Island 3, Columbus 2

Gretna 11, North Platte 2

Highway 91 16, West Point-Beemer 1

Kearney 11, Lincoln High 9

Kearney 4, Grand Island 2

Lincoln North Star 4, Grand Island 2

Lincoln North Star 8, Lincoln Southeast 7

Lincoln Pius X 2, Norfolk 0

Lincoln Southeast 10, Kearney 4

Lincoln Southwest 7, Lincoln Southeast 2

Malcolm 14, DC Aquinas 4

Millard South 10, Papio South 5

NEN 14, Fort Calhoun 0

NEN 8, Highway 91 7

Norfolk 10, Lincoln Northeast 0

Norfolk 16, Lincoln Southeast 3

North Platte 5, Omaha Burke 0

O'Neill 16, Pierce 8

Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 11, South Sioux City 2

Omaha Gross 12, Omaha Mercy 1

Omaha Skutt 9, O. Duchesne/Roncalli 0

Omaha Skutt 9, Omaha Gross 0

Tekamah-Herman 9, Centennial 8

Wahoo Neumann 8, DC Aquinas 2

Wayne 13, O'Neill 3

West Point GACC 5, Boone Central 3

Yutan/Mead 9, Ashland-Greenwood 2​

