Nebraska high school softball scores, Oct. 3
SOFTBALL

Check out the Nebraska high school softball scores from Oct. 3.

* * *

Alliance 13, Chase County 1

Alliance 8, Chadron 5

Arlington 8, Aquinas Catholic 6

Centennial 11, Yutan/Mead 7

Elkhorn North 6, Arlington 1

Fremont 4, Kearney 0

Grand Island 11, Lincoln High 1

Grand Island 13, Columbus 1

Gretna 3, North Platte 1

Highway 91 18, West Point-Beemer 3

Lincoln North Star 4, Norfolk 2

Lincoln Northeast 16, Lincoln High 4

Lincoln Pius X 11, Kearney 6

Lincoln Southeast 13, Norfolk 2

Lincoln Southwest 13, Lincoln Southeast 1

Lincoln Southwest 16, Lincoln North Star 4

Millard West 11, Elkhorn South 3

NEN 13, Fort Calhoun 0

NEN 6, Highway 91 4

O’Neill 7, Wayne 3

O. Duchesne/O. Roncalli 14, S. Sioux City 0

Omaha Mercy 13, South Sioux City 1

Omaha Skutt 12, Omaha Gross 2

Omaha Skutt 8, O. Duchesne/O. Roncalli 0

Papillion-La Vista South 12, Bellevue West 4

Wahoo Neumann 15, DC Aquinas 3

Wahoo Neumann 8, Arlington 0

Wayne 11, Pierce 1

West Point-Beemer 17, Fort Calhoun 14

West Point GACC 8, Boone Central 0

West Point GACC 9, O’Neill 0

All-Nebraska softball teams since 2010

