Nebraska high school softball scores, Oct. 3

O. Duchesne/O. Roncalli 14, S. Sioux City 0
Omaha Mercy 13, South Sioux City 1
Omaha Skutt 12, Omaha Gross 2
Omaha Skutt 8, O. Duchesne/O. Roncalli 0
Papillion-La Vista South 12, Bellevue West 4
Wahoo Neumann 15, DC Aquinas 3
Wahoo Neumann 8, Arlington 0
West Point-Beemer 17, Fort Calhoun 14
West Point GACC 8, Boone Central 0
West Point GACC 9, O’Neill 0
All-Nebraska softball teams since 2010
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
