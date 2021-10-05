 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school softball scores, Oct. 4
SOFTBALL

Below are the Nebraska high school softball scores from Oct. 4.

* * *

Subdistricts

B-1 at Omaha Gross

Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 10, Plattsmouth 8

Omaha Gross 10, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 2

Omaha Mercy 3, Nebraska City 1

Championship: Omaha Gross 10, Omaha Mercy 2

B-2 at Omaha Skutt

Omaha Skutt 15, Platteview 0

Blair 9, Ralston 1

Championship: Omaha Skutt 12, Blair 0

B-3 at Bennington

Bennington 10, Cass 0

Elkhorn 9, Elkhorn North 1

Championship: Bennington 9, Elkhorn 8

B-4 at Ashland

Ashland-Greenwood 12, South Sioux City 2

Waverly 8, DC West/Concordia 3

Championship: Waverly 11, Ashland-Greenwood 2

B-5 at Wahoo

Wahoo 6, NEN 1

Beatrice 6, Norris 2

Championship: Wahoo 7, Beatrice 4

B-6 at Wayne

Wayne 17, Schuyler 0

Crete 7, Seward 6

Championship: Crete 6, Wayne 5

B-7 at Aurora

Aurora 10, Blue River 2

York 14, Columbus Lakeview 10

Championship: Aurora vs. York, late

B-8 at Hastings

Hastings 14, GICC 2

Grand Island NW 6, Hastings Adams Central 1

Championship: Hastings 12, Grand Island NW 1

B-9 at O’Neill

O’Neill 5, Lexington 1

McCook 13, Holdrege 2

Championship: O'Neill 5, McCook 3

B-10 at Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff 12, Alliance 2

Gering 12, Chadron 0

Championship: Gering 13, Scottsbluff 4

C-1 at Auburn

Fort Calhoun 6, Syracuse 4

Auburn 11, Fort Calhoun 3

Falls City 3, Weeping Water 2

Championship: Auburn 19, Falls City 9

C-2 at Yutan

Yutan/Mead 6, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 2

Arlington 10, Tekamah-Herman 7

Championship: Yutan/Mead 4, Arlington 2

C-3 at Wahoo

Wahoo Neumann 21, West Point-Beemer 0

Freeman 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 0

Championship: Wahoo Neumann 10, Freeman 2

C-4 at West Point

West Point GACC 9, Ponca 0

Raymond Central 12, North Bend Central 4

Championship: West Point GACC 11, Raymond Central 1

C-5 at Malcolm

Malcolm 13, Wilber-Clatonia 1

David City Aquinas 9, Milford 1

Championship: Malcolm 17, David City Aquinas 0

C-6 at Leigh

Highway 91 11, Centennial 0

Fairbury 15, Pierce 7

Championship: Highway 91 4, Fairbury 1

C-7 at Central City

Polk County 10, Central City 5

Fillmore Central/EMF 11, Twin River 3

Championship: Polk County 15, Fillmore Central/EMF 9

C-8 at Hastings

Hastings St. Cecilia 12, CCV 0

Boone Central 11, St. Paul 6

Championship: Hastings St. Cecilia 11, Boone Central 3

C-9 at Kearney

Kearney Catholic 9, Ord 1

Southern Valley/Alma 14, Minden 6

Championship: Kearney Catholic 13, Southern Valley/Alma 0

C-10 at Cozad

Cozad 6, Hershey 2

Gothenburg 10, Chase County 0

Championship: Cozad 8, Gothenburg 5

