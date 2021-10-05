Nebraska high school softball scores, Oct. 4

Below are the Nebraska high school softball scores from Oct. 4.
* * *
Subdistricts
B-1 at Omaha Gross
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 10, Plattsmouth 8
Omaha Gross 10, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 2
Omaha Mercy 3, Nebraska City 1
Championship: Omaha Gross 10, Omaha Mercy 2
B-2 at Omaha Skutt
Omaha Skutt 15, Platteview 0
Blair 9, Ralston 1
Championship: Omaha Skutt 12, Blair 0
B-3 at Bennington
Bennington 10, Cass 0
Elkhorn 9, Elkhorn North 1
Championship: Bennington 9, Elkhorn 8
B-4 at Ashland
Ashland-Greenwood 12, South Sioux City 2
Waverly 8, DC West/Concordia 3
Championship: Waverly 11, Ashland-Greenwood 2
B-5 at Wahoo
Wahoo 6, NEN 1
Beatrice 6, Norris 2
Championship: Wahoo 7, Beatrice 4
B-6 at Wayne
Wayne 17, Schuyler 0
Crete 7, Seward 6
Championship: Crete 6, Wayne 5
B-7 at Aurora
Aurora 10, Blue River 2
York 14, Columbus Lakeview 10
Championship: Aurora vs. York, late
B-8 at Hastings
Hastings 14, GICC 2
Grand Island NW 6, Hastings Adams Central 1
Championship: Hastings 12, Grand Island NW 1
B-9 at O’Neill
O’Neill 5, Lexington 1
McCook 13, Holdrege 2
Championship: O'Neill 5, McCook 3
B-10 at Scottsbluff
Scottsbluff 12, Alliance 2
Gering 12, Chadron 0
Championship: Gering 13, Scottsbluff 4
C-1 at Auburn
Fort Calhoun 6, Syracuse 4
Auburn 11, Fort Calhoun 3
Falls City 3, Weeping Water 2
Championship: Auburn 19, Falls City 9
C-2 at Yutan
Yutan/Mead 6, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 2
Arlington 10, Tekamah-Herman 7
Championship: Yutan/Mead 4, Arlington 2
C-3 at Wahoo
Wahoo Neumann 21, West Point-Beemer 0
Freeman 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 0
Championship: Wahoo Neumann 10, Freeman 2
C-4 at West Point
West Point GACC 9, Ponca 0
Raymond Central 12, North Bend Central 4
Championship: West Point GACC 11, Raymond Central 1
C-5 at Malcolm
Malcolm 13, Wilber-Clatonia 1
David City Aquinas 9, Milford 1
Championship: Malcolm 17, David City Aquinas 0
C-6 at Leigh
Highway 91 11, Centennial 0
Fairbury 15, Pierce 7
Championship: Highway 91 4, Fairbury 1
C-7 at Central City
Polk County 10, Central City 5
Fillmore Central/EMF 11, Twin River 3
Championship: Polk County 15, Fillmore Central/EMF 9
C-8 at Hastings
Hastings St. Cecilia 12, CCV 0
Boone Central 11, St. Paul 6
Championship: Hastings St. Cecilia 11, Boone Central 3
C-9 at Kearney
Kearney Catholic 9, Ord 1
Southern Valley/Alma 14, Minden 6
Championship: Kearney Catholic 13, Southern Valley/Alma 0