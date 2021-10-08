Nebraska high school softball scores, Oct. 8

Below are the Nebraska high school softball scores from Oct. 8.
* * *
Beatrice 7, Norris 6
Elkhorn 11, Waverly 2
Elkhorn 9, Waverly 1
GI Northwest 14, Wayne 0
GI Northwest 8, Wayne 0
Hastings 12, Crete 0
Hastings 9, Crete 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 13, Fairbury 5
Hastings St. Cecilia 8, Fairbury 0
Kearney Catholic 5, Highway 91 1
Kearney Catholic 7, Highway 91 2
Malcolm 11, Arlington 1
Malcolm 17, Arlington 9
Norris 10, Beatrice 9
Norris 12, Beatrice 7
Omaha Skutt 11, O'Neill 0
Omaha Skutt 11, O'Neill 1
Wahoo Neumann 9, Polk County 0
Wahoo Neumann 9, Polk County 1
West Point GACC 13, Raymond Central 1
West Point GACC 7, Raymond Central 3