Nebraska high school softball scores, Oct. 8
SOFTBALL

Nebraska high school softball scores, Oct. 8

Below are the Nebraska high school softball scores from Oct. 8.

* * *

Beatrice 7, Norris 6

Elkhorn 11, Waverly 2

Elkhorn 9, Waverly 1

GI Northwest 14, Wayne 0

GI Northwest 8, Wayne 0

Hastings 12, Crete 0

Hastings 9, Crete 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 13, Fairbury 5

Hastings St. Cecilia 8, Fairbury 0

Kearney Catholic 5, Highway 91 1

Kearney Catholic 7, Highway 91 2

Malcolm 11, Arlington 1

Malcolm 17, Arlington 9

Norris 10, Beatrice 9

Norris 12, Beatrice 7

Omaha Skutt 11, O'Neill 0

Omaha Skutt 11, O'Neill 1

Wahoo Neumann 9, Polk County 0

Wahoo Neumann 9, Polk County 1​

West Point GACC 13, Raymond Central 1

West Point GACC 7, Raymond Central 3

