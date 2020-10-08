 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school softball scores, Oct. 8
SOFTBALL

Nebraska high school softball scores, Oct. 8

Check out the Nebraska high school softball scores from Oct. 8.

* * *

CLASS A

A-1 at La Vista City Park

Gretna 11, Elkhorn South 8

A-2 at Doris Bair, Lincoln

Millard North 7, Millard West 3

A-3 at Omaha Marian

Papillion-La Vista South 7, Kearney 2

Papillion-La Vista South 9, Omaha Marian 6

A-4 at North Platte

Bellevue East 10, Fremont 0

A-5 at Doris Bair, Lincoln

Millard South 6, Norfolk 5

A-6 at Doris Bair, Lincoln

Lincoln North Star 14, Lincoln Pius X 0

