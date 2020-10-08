Nebraska high school softball scores, Oct. 8

Check out the Nebraska high school softball scores from Oct. 8.
A-1 at La Vista City Park
Gretna 11, Elkhorn South 8
A-2 at Doris Bair, Lincoln
Millard North 7, Millard West 3
Papillion-La Vista South 7, Kearney 2
Papillion-La Vista South 9, Omaha Marian 6
Bellevue East 10, Fremont 0
A-5 at Doris Bair, Lincoln
Millard South 6, Norfolk 5
A-6 at Doris Bair, Lincoln
Lincoln North Star 14, Lincoln Pius X 0
