Check out the Nebraska high school softball scores from Sept. 10.

* * *

Central City 14, Blue River 4

GICC 6, GI Northwest 2

Grand Island 9, Lincoln Northeast 0

Highway 91 15, West Point-Beemer 0

Kearney Catholic 4, Holdrege 2

Lexington 7, McCook 6

Norfolk 20, South Sioux City 0

O’Neill 18, CCV 17

Ponca 7, North Bend 3

Southern Valley/Alma 3, Cozad 2

Twin River 16, West Point-Beemer 0

Twin River 7, Highway 91 3

Wayne 9, Tekamah-Herman 0​

