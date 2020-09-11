 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school softball scores, Sept. 11
0 comments
SOFTBALL

Nebraska high school softball scores, Sept. 11

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Check out the Nebraska high school softball scores from Sept. 11.

* * *

Metro Conference Tournament

Bellevue East 7, Bellevue West 2

Bellevue East 1, Millard North 0

Gretna 11, Millard West 6

Millard South 9, Omaha Westside 6

Papillion-La Vista 8, Papillion-La Vista South 0

Papillion-La Vista South 9, Elkhorn South 6

Omaha Marian 9, Millard South 0

All-Nebraska softball teams since 2010

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert