Nebraska high school softball scores, Sept. 11

×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Check out the Nebraska high school softball scores from Sept. 11.
Metro Conference Tournament
Bellevue East 7, Bellevue West 2
Bellevue East 1, Millard North 0
Gretna 11, Millard West 6
Millard South 9, Omaha Westside 6
Papillion-La Vista 8, Papillion-La Vista South 0
Papillion-La Vista South 9, Elkhorn South 6
Omaha Marian 9, Millard South 0
All-Nebraska softball teams since 2010
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!