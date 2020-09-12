 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school softball scores, Sept. 12
0 comments
SOFTBALL

Nebraska high school softball scores, Sept. 12

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Check out the Nebraska high school softball scores from Sept. 12.

* * *

Adams Central 3, McCook 2

Adams Central 8, Hastings St. Cecilia 0

Adams Central 9, Holdrege 8

Auburn 12, Nebraska City 4

Auburn 7, Freeman 5

Auburn 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 0

Elkhorn South 11, Millard South 2

Elkhorn South 7, Millard North 6

Fairbury 16, Ralston 0

Fairbury 3, Omaha Gross Catholic 2

Fairbury 6, Ashland-Greenwood 5

Falls City 4, Syracuse 3

Freeman 9, Weeping Water 1

GICC 2, Crete 1

Hastings 8, GICC 1

Hastings St. Cecilia 15, McCook 1

Kearney Catholic 12, Minden 0

Kearney Catholic 6, Southern Valley/Alma 3

Kearney Catholic 9, Cozad 1

Lexington 15, Southern Valley/Alma 8

Malcolm 10, Raymond Central 9

Malcolm 16, Tekamah-Herman 2

Nebraska City 8, Syracuse 1

North Bend 8, Blue River 5

Platteview 12, North Bend 6

Platteview 20, South Sioux City 8

Plattsmouth 3, Wayne 2

South Sioux City 8, Blue River 5

Southern Valley/Alma 12, Ord 4

Tekamah-Herman 12, Raymond Cent. 5

Wahoo Neumann 11, Omaha Mercy 2

Wahoo Neumann 2, Plattsmouth 1

Wahoo Neumann 9, North Bend 6

Wayne 11, South Sioux City 0

Weeping Water 10, Syracuse 9

TOURNAMENTS

Eastern Midlands Conference

Norris 7, Elkhorn 6

Norris 5, Waverly 2

Elkhorn , Waverly 4

Bennington 8, Blair 0

Bennington 6, Elkhorn North 2

Blair 10, Elkhorn North 0

Blair 7, Elkhorn 5

Waverly 15, Elkhorn North 9

Championship: Norris 9, Bennington 3

Metro Conference Tournament

Papillion-La Vista 10, Gretna 1

Omaha Marian 8, Bellevue East 1

Millard West 13, Bellevue West 2

Papillion-LV South 10, Omaha Westside 3

Papillion-LV South 6, Millard West 5

Championship: Papillion-La Vista 8, Omaha Marian 0

All-Nebraska softball teams since 2010

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert