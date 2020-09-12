Nebraska high school softball scores, Sept. 12

Blair 10, Elkhorn North 0
Waverly 15, Elkhorn North 9
Championship: Norris 9, Bennington 3
Metro Conference Tournament
Papillion-La Vista 10, Gretna 1
Omaha Marian 8, Bellevue East 1
Millard West 13, Bellevue West 2
Papillion-LV South 10, Omaha Westside 3
Papillion-LV South 6, Millard West 5
Championship: Papillion-La Vista 8, Omaha Marian 0
All-Nebraska softball teams since 2010
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
