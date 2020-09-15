Nebraska high school softball scores, Sept. 15

Millard South 10, Millard North 4
North Platte 11, Scottsbluff 5
Omaha Mercy 11, Fort Calhoun 1
Omaha Skutt Catholic 10, Elkhorn North 0
Polk County 15, Kearney Catholic 11
Southern Valley/Alma 15, CCV 3
Southern Valley/Alma 6, Hastings St. Cecilia 1
Wahoo 12, Tekamah-Herman 1
Wahoo 9, DC West/Concordia 3
Wayne 12, Boone Central 0
All-Nebraska softball teams since 2010
