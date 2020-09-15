 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school softball scores, Sept. 15
SOFTBALL

Nebraska high school softball scores, Sept. 15

Check out the Nebraska high school softball scores from Sept. 15.

* * *

Arlington 3, Syracuse 2

Auburn 11, Weeping Water 2

Bellevue East 12, Omaha Gross Catholic 1

Bennington 8, Waverly 2

Blue River 15, Wilber-Clatonia 3

Cass 8, Platteview 6

Central City 7, FCEMF 6

Chadron 6, Alliance 5

Columbus Lakeview 17, Aquinas Catholic 16

Duchesne/Roncalli 27, Lincoln High 13

Elkhorn 8, Blair 0

Fairbury 10, Malcolm 9

Freeman 4, Southern/Diller-Odell 1

GICC 1, Crete 0

Gering 12, Chase County 0

Hastings 5, McCook 2

Hastings St. Cecilia 10, CCV 4

Lincoln North Star 9, Grand Island 1

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 7, Raymond Central 1

Milford 19, Centennial 2

Millard South 10, Millard North 4

Norfolk 7, Kearney 5

North Platte 11, Scottsbluff 5

Omaha Mercy 11, Fort Calhoun 1

Omaha Skutt Catholic 10, Elkhorn North 0

Polk County 15, Kearney Catholic 11

Seward 14, Malcolm 5

Seward 5, Fairbury 3

Southern Valley/Alma 15, CCV 3

Southern Valley/Alma 6, Hastings St. Cecilia 1

St. Paul 3, Twin River 2

Wahoo 12, Tekamah-Herman 1

Wahoo 9, DC West/Concordia 3

Wayne 12, Boone Central 0

Wayne 15, Pierce 2

York 9, Holdrege 1

