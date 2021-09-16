Nebraska high school softball scores, Sept. 16

Below are the Nebraska high school softball scores from Sept. 16.
Ashland-Greenwood 8, Platteview 0
Auburn 12, Falls City 8
Aurora 13, Central City 5
CCV 14, Ord 5
Columbus Lakeview 17, Schuyler 5
Elkhorn South 13, Papio South 2
GI Northwest 11, Cozad 1
Gretna 8, Millard South 6
Hastings St. Cecilia 12, Polk County 2
Hastings St. Cecilia 14, FCEMF 1
Logan View/SS 16, South Sioux City 7
Norfolk 15-7, Lincoln High 4-0
North Platte 11-12, Lexington 3-1
Omaha Gross 9, Nebraska City 1
Omaha Skutt 11, Lincoln Pius X 1
Omaha Westside 11, Omaha Northwest 3
South Sioux City 19, West Point-Beemer 5
Southern Valley/Alma 16, Hershey 8
Wahoo 1, Ralston 0
Wahoo Neumann 10, Fairbury 4