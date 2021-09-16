 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school softball scores, Sept. 16
0 comments
topical
SOFTBALL

Nebraska high school softball scores, Sept. 16

  • Updated
  • 0

Below are the Nebraska high school softball scores from Sept. 16.

* * *

Ashland-Greenwood 8, Platteview 0

Auburn 12, Falls City 8

Aurora 13, Central City 5

CCV 14, Ord 5

Columbus Lakeview 17, Schuyler 5

Elkhorn South 13, Papio South 2

GI Northwest 11, Cozad 1

Gretna 8, Millard South 6

Hastings St. Cecilia 12, Polk County 2

Hastings St. Cecilia 14, FCEMF 1

Logan View/SS 16, South Sioux City 7

Norfolk 15-7, Lincoln High 4-0

North Platte 11-12, Lexington 3-1

Omaha Gross 9, Nebraska City 1

Omaha Skutt 11, Lincoln Pius X 1

Omaha Westside 11, Omaha Northwest 3

South Sioux City 19, West Point-Beemer 5

Southern Valley/Alma 16, Hershey 8

Wahoo 1, Ralston 0

Wahoo Neumann 10, Fairbury 4

Waverly 6, Blair 5

Weeping Water 15, Syracuse 7

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why are the Cowboys favored to win the divison?

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert