Nebraska high school softball scores, Sept. 17

Below are the Nebraska high school softball scores from Sept. 17.
Elkhorn South 14, Omaha Central 1: Kennadi Borngrebe and Allie Cromer had two hits apiece for the Storm.
Elkhorn South 12, Omaha Westside 3: Cydnee Schneider had four hits for the Storm.
Also:
Bellevue East 3, Millard North 1
Bellevue West 6, Lincoln North Star 5
Grand Island 11, Lincoln Northeast 3
Gretna 7, Kearney 1
Gretna 4, Omaha Burke 0
Lee's Summit West (Mo.) 17, Papio South 3
Lee's Summit West (Mo.) 10, Bellevue East 3
Lincoln East 9, Bellevue West 1
Lincoln East 11, Lincoln North Star 0
Lincoln Southwest 13, Platte County (Mo.) 0
Millard North 12, Papio South 0
Millard South 11, Lincoln Southeast 6
Millard South 5, Papillion-La Vista 2
Millard West 3, Lincoln Southwest 2
Papillion-La Vista 7, Lincoln Southeast 5
Platte County (Mo.) 8, Millard West 5
Omaha Burke 2, Kearney 0
Omaha Marian 9, Lincoln Northeast 0
Omaha Marian 7, Grand Island 6
Omaha Westside 11, Omaha Central 0