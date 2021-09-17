 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school softball scores, Sept. 17
SOFTBALL

Nebraska high school softball scores, Sept. 17

Below are the Nebraska high school softball scores from Sept. 17.

* * *

Elkhorn South 14, Omaha Central 1: Kennadi Borngrebe and Allie Cromer had two hits apiece for the Storm.

Elkhorn South 12, Omaha Westside 3: Cydnee Schneider had four hits for the Storm.

Also:

Bellevue East 3, Millard North 1

Bellevue West 6, Lincoln North Star 5

Grand Island 11, Lincoln Northeast 3

Gretna 7, Kearney 1

Gretna 4, Omaha Burke 0

Lee's Summit West (Mo.) 17, Papio South 3

Lee's Summit West (Mo.) 10, Bellevue East 3

Lincoln East 9, Bellevue West 1

Lincoln East 11, Lincoln North Star 0

Lincoln Southwest 13, Platte County (Mo.) 0

Millard North 12, Papio South 0

Millard South 11, Lincoln Southeast 6

Millard South 5, Papillion-La Vista 2

Millard West 3, Lincoln Southwest 2

Papillion-La Vista 7, Lincoln Southeast 5

Platte County (Mo.) 8, Millard West 5

Omaha Burke 2, Kearney 0

Omaha Marian 9, Lincoln Northeast 0

Omaha Marian 7, Grand Island 6

Omaha Westside 11, Omaha Central 0

