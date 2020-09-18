Nebraska high school softball scores, Sept. 18

×
Check out the Nebraska high school softball scores from Sept. 18.
Chadron 15, Chase County 7
Elkhorn South 14, Omaha Westside 8
Lincoln Southwest 7, Bellevue East 5
Lincoln Southwest 6, Millard North 2
Papillion-La Vista 6, Kearney 1
Papillion-La Vista 6, Millard South 0
Papillion-La Vista South 11, Millard North 3
Papillion-La Vista South 4, Gretna 3
Lincoln Southeast 5, Kearney 2
Millard South 9, Lincoln Southeast 3
Millard West 14, Waverly 5
Bellevue East 14, Waverly 0
Millard North 7, Gretna 5
Lincoln Southeast 5, Kearney 2
