Nebraska high school softball scores, Sept. 18
SOFTBALL

Check out the Nebraska high school softball scores from Sept. 18.

* * *

Chadron 15, Chase County 7

Elkhorn South 14, Omaha Westside 8

Lincoln Southwest 7, Bellevue East 5

Lincoln Southwest 6, Millard North 2

Papillion-La Vista 6, Kearney 1

Papillion-La Vista 6, Millard South 0

Papillion-La Vista South 11, Millard North 3

Papillion-La Vista South 4, Gretna 3

Lincoln Southeast 5, Kearney 2

Millard South 9, Lincoln Southeast 3

Millard West 14, Waverly 5

Bellevue East 14, Waverly 0

Millard North 7, Gretna 5

Lincoln Southeast 5, Kearney 2

All-Nebraska softball teams since 2010

