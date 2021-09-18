 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school softball scores, Sept. 18
0 comments
topical
SOFTBALL

Nebraska high school softball scores, Sept. 18

  • Updated
  • 0

Below are the Nebraska high school softball scores from Sept. 18.

* * *

Arlington 6, Centennial 4

Beatrice 8, Norfolk 7, 8 inn.

Bellevue East 9, Omaha Burke 6

Centennial 14, Cass County 4

Columbus 10, Elkhorn 3

Columbus 7, Beatrice 3

Columbus Lakeview 10, Raymond Central 6

Columbus Lakeview 10, Douglas County West 6

Columbus Lakeview 9, Tekamah-Herman 1

Douglas County West 8, Cass County 0

Douglas County West 7, Arlington 4

Elkhorn 7, Norfolk 1

Elkhorn 10, Beatrice 1

Elkhorn South 3, Lincoln East 5

Grand Island 3, Bellevue West 6

Grand Island 7, Omaha Westside 6

Lee's Summit West (Mo.) 3, Gretna 2

Lincoln Northeast 9, Omaha Central 8

Lincoln Northeast 3, Lincoln North Star 13

Lincoln Southeast 6, Platte County (Mo.) 5

Lincoln Southwest 3, Millard South 1

Lincoln Southwest 5, Lee's Summit West (Mo.) 1

Millard North 5, Kearney 4

Millard North 17, Lincoln Southeast 8

Millard West 7, Papillion-La Vista 6

Millard West 10, Bellevue East 6

Norfolk 3, Columbus 0

North Bend 16, Centennial 15

Omaha Central 1, Lincoln North Star 9

Omaha Marian 2, Lincoln East 5

Omaha Marian 11, Elkhorn South 0

Omaha Westside 5, Bellevue West 1

Papio South 5, Platte County (Mo.) 4

Raymond Central 8, Cass County 2

Raymond Central 12, North Bend 9

Tekamah-Herman 9, North Bend 6

Tekamah-Herman 3, Arlington 2​

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert