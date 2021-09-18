Nebraska high school softball scores, Sept. 18

Lincoln Southeast 6, Platte County (Mo.) 5
Lincoln Southwest 3, Millard South 1
Lincoln Southwest 5, Lee's Summit West (Mo.) 1
Millard North 5, Kearney 4
Millard North 17, Lincoln Southeast 8
Millard West 7, Papillion-La Vista 6
Millard West 10, Bellevue East 6
North Bend 16, Centennial 15
Omaha Central 1, Lincoln North Star 9
Omaha Marian 2, Lincoln East 5
Omaha Marian 11, Elkhorn South 0
Omaha Westside 5, Bellevue West 1
Papio South 5, Platte County (Mo.) 4
Raymond Central 8, Cass County 2
Raymond Central 12, North Bend 9
Tekamah-Herman 9, North Bend 6
Tekamah-Herman 3, Arlington 2
Photos: All-Nebraska softball teams since 2010
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports