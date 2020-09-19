 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school softball scores, Sept. 19
0 comments
SOFTBALL

Nebraska high school softball scores, Sept. 19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Check out the Nebraska high school softball scores from Sept. 19.

* * *

Arlington 9, Raymond Central 8

Aurora 10, Gothenburg 0

Aurora 15, Central City 13

Bellevue East 10, Lincoln Southeast 4

Bennington 4, Wahoo 0

Blair 19, Om. Duchesne/Om. Roncalli 5

Blair 5, Malcolm 2

Cass 12, Columbus Lakeview 11

Cass 8, Centennial 4

Central City 7, Southern Valley/Alma 1

Col. Lakeview 10, Raymond Central 4

Elkhorn 12, Malcolm 0

Elkhorn 15, Om. Duchesne/Om. Roncalli 3

Elkhorn 4, Blair 0

Freeman 11, Tekamah-Herman 2

Freeman 6, Columbus Lakeview 0

Freeman 9, Arlington 1

Gothenburg 4, CCV 3

Gretna 4, Bellevue East 1

Hastings 7, Norris 6

Hastings 8, Omaha Skutt 4

Highway 91 11, South Sioux City 3

Kearney Catholic 8, Alliance 0

Lexington 6, Kearney Catholic 5

Lexington 9, Cozad 6

Lincoln East 4, Omaha Marian 0

Lincoln North Star 12, Elkhorn South 3

Lincoln Northeast 3, Bellevue West 1

Lincoln Southwest 9, Papillion-LV South 1

McCook 10, Platteview 0

Millard North 6, Millard South 3

Millard South 9, Millard West 0

Millard West 10, Millard North 8

Norfolk 6, Beatrice 4

Norfolk 7, Columbus 2

Norris 13, McCook 1

Norris 17, Seward 5

Northwest 11, Boone Central 0

O’Neill 10, Highway 91 9

O’Neill 10, Ponca 0

O’Neill 9, West Point-Beemer 8

Omaha Skutt 6, Seward 3

Omaha Skutt 9, Lincoln Pius X 1

Omaha Westside 6, Grand Island 2

Ord 4, Pierce 3

Papillion-LaVista 11, Papillion-LV South 0

Papillion-LaVista 4, Lincoln Southwest 0

Plattsmouth 11, North Bend 2

Ponca 3, South Sioux City 2

Ralston 9, Kearney Catholic 8

Raymond Central 12, Centennial 10

Scottsbluff 16, Central City 0

Scottsbluff 9, CCV 0

Seward 11, York 0

South Sioux City 16, Ord 7

Southern Valley/Alma 10, CCV 0

SV/Alma 15, Boone Central 4

Tekamah-Herman 7, Cass 4

Waverly 8, Kearney 7

West Point-Beemer 17, Ord 8

West Point GACC 12, Schuyler 0

West Point GACC 8, LVSS 0

York 8, Lincoln Pius X 1

York 9, McCook 3

All-Nebraska softball teams since 2010

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert