Nebraska high school softball scores, Sept. 23

Below are the Nebraska high school softball scores from Sept. 23.
Arlington 14, Fort Calhoun 4
Auburn 14, Syracuse 2
Aurora 14, Columbus Lakeview 8
Bellevue East 13, Omaha South 1
Cozad 15, Chase County 0
Cozad 9, Gering 8
David City Aquinas 10, North Bend 1
Elkhorn South 12, Omaha Burke 0
FCEMF 13, Minden 2
Gering 7, Gothenburg 5
Gothenburg 10, Chase County 0
Gretna 9, Hastings 0
Lincoln North Star 7, Lincoln Northeast 1
Lincoln Southwest 11, Lincoln High 0
Millard North 7, Omaha Northwest 0 (Forfeit)
Northwest 10, Holdrege 0
Omaha Skutt 11, Omaha Mercy 0
Polk County 9, Blue River 8
Raymond Central 9, Milford 1
South Sioux City 8, Omaha Bryan 0