Nebraska high school softball scores, Sept. 23
SOFTBALL

Below are the Nebraska high school softball scores from Sept. 23.

Arlington 14, Fort Calhoun 4

Auburn 14, Syracuse 2

Aurora 14, Columbus Lakeview 8

Bellevue East 13, Omaha South 1

Cozad 15, Chase County 0

Cozad 9, Gering 8

David City Aquinas 10, North Bend 1

Elkhorn South 12, Omaha Burke 0

FCEMF 13, Minden 2

Gering 7, Gothenburg 5

Gothenburg 10, Chase County 0

Gretna 9, Hastings 0

Lincoln North Star 7, Lincoln Northeast 1

Lincoln Southwest 11, Lincoln High 0

Millard North 7, Omaha Northwest 0 (Forfeit)

Northwest 10, Holdrege 0

Omaha Skutt 11, Omaha Mercy 0

Polk County 9, Blue River 8

Raymond Central 9, Milford 1

South Sioux City 8, Omaha Bryan 0

Wahoo 18, Platteview 0

Wahoo Neumann 13, DC West/Concordia 1

