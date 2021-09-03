 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school softball scores, Sept. 3
Nebraska high school softball scores, Sept. 3

Below are the Nebraska high school softball scores from Sept. 3.

Elkhorn South 9, Bellevue West 8

Gretna 4, Millard West 0

Gretna 9, Lincoln Southeast 1

Lincoln Southwest 3, Papillion-La Vista 2

Millard North 10, Grand Island 6

Millard North 6, Lincoln Pius X 3

Millard South 10, Elkhorn South 2

Millard South 13, Bellevue West 0

Millard West 7, Papillion-La Vista South 1

Omaha Northwest 14, Omaha Benson 1

Omaha Northwest 5, Lincoln High 2

Omaha Skutt 4, Lincoln Southwest 0​

