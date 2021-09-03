Nebraska high school softball scores, Sept. 3

Below are the Nebraska high school softball scores from Sept. 3.
Elkhorn South 9, Bellevue West 8
Gretna 9, Lincoln Southeast 1
Lincoln Southwest 3, Papillion-La Vista 2
Millard North 10, Grand Island 6
Millard North 6, Lincoln Pius X 3
Millard South 10, Elkhorn South 2
Millard South 13, Bellevue West 0
Millard West 7, Papillion-La Vista South 1
Omaha Northwest 14, Omaha Benson 1
Omaha Northwest 5, Lincoln High 2
Omaha Skutt 4, Lincoln Southwest 0
Photos: All-Nebraska softball teams since 2010
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports