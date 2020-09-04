Only $5 for 5 months

Check out the Nebraska high school softball scores from Sept. 4.

* * *

Grand Island 19, Bellevue West 10

Gretna 7, Lincoln Southwest 2

Lincoln Pius X 9, Elkhorn South 3

Lincoln Southwest 13, Lincoln Southeast 5

Millard North 11, Elkhorn South 6

Millard North 7, Bellevue West 3

Millard North 8, Grand Island 1

Millard South 7, Lincoln Pius X 5

Millard West 13, Bellevue East 3

Omaha Skutt 5, Millard West 4

Omaha Skutt 7, Papillion-La Vista South 4

Papillion-La Vista 13, Lincoln Southeast 2

Papillion-La Vista 9, Gretna 0

