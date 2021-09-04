Nebraska high school softball scores, Sept. 4

Below are the Nebraska high school softball scores from Sept. 4.
Ashland-Greenwood 5, Crete 4
Auburn 13, Southern/Diller-Odell 1
Auburn 9, Raymond Central 2
Bennington 12, Omaha Duchesne/O. Roncalli 0
Bennington 7, South Sioux City 0
Wahoo Neumann 6, West Point GACC 4
Wahoo Neumann 8, Hastings St. Cecilia 6
Blair 10, Raymond Central 2
Columbus 7, Kearney 2
David City Aquinas 8, GICC 2
DC West/O. Concordia 13, Cass 10
Omaha Duchesne/O. Roncalli 10, South Sioux City 8
Elkhorn 11, Hastings 10
Elkhorn 5, Ralston 1
Elkhorn North 10, Centennial 2
Elkhorn North 6, FCEMF 2
Elkhorn South 9, Lincoln Pius X 1
FCEMF 6, Milford 2
Fairbury 9, Centennial 4
Gering 7, Gothenburg 5
Gothenburg 5, Alliance 2
West Point GACC 10, GICC 4
Hastings 14, Ralston 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 15, David City Aquinas 2
Hastings St. Cecilia 7, Omaha Gross 4
Kearney 9, Lincoln Northeast 5
Lincoln Southwest 5, Millard West 0
Malcolm 10, FCEMF 1
Malcolm 6, Fairbury 2
McCook 8, Gothenburg 0
Milford 8, Centennial 4
Millard North 10, Millard South 1
North Platte 11, Holdrege 1
North Platte 7, Gering 1
North Platte 7, McCook 0
GI Northwest 12, Milford 0
Omaha Gross 12, David City Aquinas 0
Omaha Gross 9, West Point GACC 4
Omaha Marian 11, Kearney 2
Omaha Marian 12, Lincoln Northeast 0
Omaha Marian 6, Norfolk 2
Omaha Mercy 8, Auburn 4
Omaha Skutt 4, Gretna 3
Papillion-La Vista 10, Papio South 2
Plattsmouth 13, Omaha Northwest 3
Ponca 12, Lincoln High 4
Raymond Central 8, Weeping Water 0
Scottsbluff 12, Fairbury 3
Wahoo 7, Waverly 4
Wahoo 9, Ashland-Greenwood 5
Waverly 8, Crete 4
Weeping Water 11, Syracuse 5
Weeping Water 8, Falls City 5