Nebraska high school softball scores, Sept. 4
SOFTBALL

Below are the Nebraska high school softball scores from Sept. 4.

Ashland-Greenwood 5, Crete 4

Auburn 13, Southern/Diller-Odell 1

Auburn 9, Raymond Central 2

Bennington 12, Omaha Duchesne/O. Roncalli 0

Bennington 7, South Sioux City 0

Wahoo Neumann 6, West Point GACC 4

Wahoo Neumann 8, Hastings St. Cecilia 6

Blair 10, Raymond Central 2

Columbus 7, Kearney 2

David City Aquinas 8, GICC 2

DC West/O. Concordia 13, Cass 10

Omaha Duchesne/O. Roncalli 10, South Sioux City 8

Elkhorn 11, Hastings 10

Elkhorn 5, Ralston 1

Elkhorn North 10, Centennial 2

Elkhorn North 6, FCEMF 2

Elkhorn South 9, Lincoln Pius X 1

FCEMF 6, Milford 2

Fairbury 9, Centennial 4

Gering 7, Gothenburg 5

Gothenburg 5, Alliance 2

West Point GACC 10, GICC 4

Hastings 14, Ralston 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 15, David City Aquinas 2

Hastings St. Cecilia 7, Omaha Gross 4

Kearney 9, Lincoln Northeast 5

Lincoln Southwest 5, Millard West 0

Malcolm 10, FCEMF 1

Malcolm 6, Fairbury 2

McCook 8, Gothenburg 0

Milford 8, Centennial 4

Millard North 10, Millard South 1

North Platte 11, Holdrege 1

North Platte 7, Gering 1

North Platte 7, McCook 0

GI Northwest 12, Milford 0

Omaha Gross 12, David City Aquinas 0

Omaha Gross 9, West Point GACC 4

Omaha Marian 11, Kearney 2

Omaha Marian 12, Lincoln Northeast 0

Omaha Marian 6, Norfolk 2

Omaha Mercy 8, Auburn 4

Omaha Skutt 4, Gretna 3

Papillion-La Vista 10, Papio South 2

Plattsmouth 13, Omaha Northwest 3

Ponca 12, Lincoln High 4

Raymond Central 8, Weeping Water 0

Scottsbluff 12, Fairbury 3

Wahoo 7, Waverly 4

Wahoo 9, Ashland-Greenwood 5

Waverly 8, Crete 4

Weeping Water 11, Syracuse 5

Weeping Water 8, Falls City 5​

