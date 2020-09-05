Nebraska high school softball scores, Sept. 5

Check out the Nebraska high school softball scores from Sept. 5.
* * *
Auburn 12, Weeping Water 0
Auburn 7, Wahoo Neumann 3
Auburn 9, Falls City 3
Bennington 13, South Sioux City 1
Bennington 15, Om. Duchesne/Roncalli 1
Boone Central 4, Polk County 2
Boone Central 8, Pierce 5
CCV 6, Boone Central 5
Crete 11, Waverly 3
Crete 6, Wahoo 1
Crete 8, Ashland-Greenwood 4
DC West/Om. Concordia 10, Cass 6
Elkhorn 13, Ralston 5
Elkhorn South 12, Bellevue West 2
FCEMF 6, Milford 3
FCEMF 9, Centennial 0
Fairbury 11, Scottsbluff 6
Falls City 4, Raymond Central 3
GICC 2, McCook 0
GICC 3, North Platte 1
GICC 5, Gothenburg 3
GI Northwest 13, Milford 2
GI Northwest 7, Hastings St. Cecilia 5
GI Northwest 8, Fairbury 3
Gering 10, McCook 0
Gothenburg 12, Alliance 1
Hastings 11, Ralston 2
Hastings 5, Elkhorn 3
Hastings St. Cecilia 10, Scottsbluff 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 12, Centennial 4
Holdrege 9, Gothenburg 1
Lincoln Southwest 3, Papillion-LV 1
McCook 7, Alliance 2
Millard North 9, Millard South 0
Millard West 3, Gretna 0
Norfolk 2, Lincoln Northeast 0
Norfolk 3, Fremont 0
Norfolk 3, Kearney 0
Om. Duchesne/Roncalli 14, S. Sioux City 1
Omaha Marian 12, Lincoln Northeast 0
Omaha Marian 4, Fremont 1
Omaha Marian 8, Kearney 7
Papillion-LV 3, Omaha Skutt 0
Raymond Central 13, Syracuse 3
Raymond Central 3, Weeping Water 2
Scottsbluff 11, FCEMF 1
Southern Valley/Alma 10, Minden 0
Wahoo Neumann 5, Omaha Mercy 0
Wahoo Neumann 7, Southern/D-O 4
