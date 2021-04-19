Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame inductees reflect on lessons and laughs

LINCOLN — State champions aplenty were on the stage Sunday at the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame induction.

For Emily Anderson Hansen, it was those around her at Lincoln Southeast that got her there.

“You will notice that all of my accolades rest on my teams,” Hansen told the 300 who were socially distanced in the Lincoln East auditorium. “I will tell you that I had, among others, to have the very best coaches to ever grace Nebraska high school athletics.”

She was a three-year starting point guard for John Larsen as the Knights won three state titles and ran on four state championship cross-country teams for Ted Larson. Hansen, who heads a youth track club in Webster City, Iowa, told how both hall of famers influenced her.

Larsen was coaching the first team assembled from statewide tryouts for national competition. Hansen said she learned that Larsen would have left the team had she not been selected.

“When I reflected on that this past year since finding out this selection, you realized it’s because he knew that I was a fantastic teammate,” she said. “That is one thing that I did, was be a teammate, and they say great teammates make the people around them better.

“And I didn’t come by that honestly.”