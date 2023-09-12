Hoppy McCue’s nickname, and philosophy, were shaped by Saturdays in his hometown of Arapahoe.

Young Eugene McCue was a die-hard Hopalong Cassidy fan, sitting in the front row for all Cassidy movies, “toting two guns,” not missing the second showing at the Crystal Theatre in Arapahoe.

His pals dubbed him Hopalong McCue, then by his 12th birthday it was just “Hoppy.”

In high school, Hoppy McCue’s Saturday job was working at Calkins Cleaners.

“Mr. (Merlin) Calkins told me not to just earn my money. He told me to do a little more, to give that little extra,’’ McCue told The World-Herald in 1977, 26 years after he was the newspaper’s first Nebraska high school athletic of the year in 1951.

“He always said that was going to mean the difference between being mediocre and being successful.”

In athletics and a long career as an educator, Hoppy McCue gave that little extra.

The Nebraska High School Sports hall of famer, who was named by Sports Illustrated in 1999 as one of the state’s top 50 sports figures of the 20th century, died Sept. 5 in Omaha. The longtime Alma resident was 90.

McCue was all-state in football and basketball at Arapahoe. He left his mark in track, winning five individual all-class gold medals on three Class C championship teams. Arapahoe was the 1950 Grand Championship team based on comparing state-meet marks from all four classes.

He lettered in track at NU, where a shoulder injury sidelined him in football. After two years in the U.S. Army, he was a three-sport letterman at Hastings College before graduation in 1957.

McCue taught and coached six years at Rock County in Bassett before 10 years as principal at Tekamah (Tekamah-Herman). His final 21 years were as superintendent of schools at Alma. He served on the Nebraska School Activities Association board.

He and his wife, high school sweetheart Gertrude Monter, were married 60 years until her death in 2014. He is survived by sons Mark, of Tucson, Arizona; Mike, of St. George, Utah; and Dave, of Omaha.

A celebration of life event will be at 4 p.m. Oct. 20, at the Alma Golf Club. ​