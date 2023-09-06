Take a look at some of the notable Nebraska high school events coming up and some recent top performances.

* * *

Schedule

FOOTBALL

Omaha Westside at Bellevue West, 7 p.m. Friday

Bennington at York, 7 p.m. Friday

VOLLEYBALL

Elkhorn North at Waverly, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Bellevue East Invitational, Friday-Saturday

Norris Invitational, 9 a.m. Saturday

CROSS COUNTRY

Fremont Invitational, 9 a.m. Thursday at Valley View

Platte River Rumble, Friday at Mahoney State Park. Large schools: girls, 8:30 a.m.; boys, 9:10. Small schools: girls, 11:30 a.m.; boys, 12:20 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Metro Conference tournament, Thursday-Saturday at Papillion Landing; final 7 p.m. Monday at Gretna

GIRLS GOLF

Lincoln Southeast Invitational, Thursday at Holmes Golf Course

Notables

FOOTBALL

Tony Palmer, South Sioux City: His 364 yards rushing, good for five touchdowns in a 46-14 win over Sioux City West, were a school record. He has 608 yards after two games.

Conor Booth, Wahoo Neumann: New 2025 NU commit ripped Lincoln Lutheran for 313 yards and five touchdowns on 14 carries in a 62-10 win.

Alex Wilcoxson, Gretna: Ran for three touchdowns and passed for 239 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-28 win at Omaha Central.

Marcus Buchanon, Omaha Burke: Caught 10 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown in a 41-28 loss to Bellevue West.

Nolan Maahs, Waverly: Completed 15 of 19 passes for 247 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 66 yards and a score, in a 42-0 win over Beatrice.

Keenan Valverde, Pierce: Ran for 300 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries as the Bluejays beat Columbus Scotus 28-20.

Parker Borer, Boone Central: Ran for 202 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-7 win over Aurora.

Dylan Higby, Clarkson/Leigh: Ran for 241 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-29 win over Pender.

Mike Koenig, Summerland: Threw for four touchdowns and ran for one in a 52-14 win over Boyd County.

AJ Ress-Conkey and Anthony Baughman, Ralston: In a 28-14 victory over Elkhorn Mount Michael, Ress-Conkey logged 150 all-purpose yards (67 rush, 47 receiving, 36 returns), scored three touchdowns and made 11 tackles and an interception. Baughman had five sacks and 15 total tackles.

Connor Rempe, Sandy Creek: Ran for three touchdowns, had a 58-yard scoop-and-score and a 36-yard TD reception in the first half of a 46-14 win over Riverside.

Connor Janda, Lawrence-Nelson: Senior quarterback was 12 of 15 for 124 yards and ran for 177 yards on 37 carries in a 36-14 win over Falls City Sacred Heart.

Grady Kelly, Central Valley: On 15 carries, he netted 150 yards and five scores in a 52-6 win over High Plains.

Breckan Schlueter, Exeter-Milligan/Friend: His five touchdowns and 245 yards rushing paced an 80-34 win over McCool Junction.

Bryson Gadeken, Neligh-Oakdale: led a 40-24 win over West Point Guardian Angels, he was 10 of 18 for 209 yards and four touchdowns and rushed 25 times for 94 yards and two scores.

Seth Ericson, York: Ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns in 10 carries and was in on 12 tackles in a 21-0 win over Hastings.

Justyce Hostetler, Grand Island: Against North Platte he had 15 total tackles, including six solo stops, a fumble recovery and scored the game-tying touchdown on a 3-yard reception.

VOLLEYBALL

Kaelin Pribyl, Cecile Ahrens, Millard West: Pribyl had 22 kills and Ahrens had 49 assists in a win over Papillion-La Vista.

Mia Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista: Had 21 kills against Millard West.

Ashlyn Paymal, Omaha Westside: Had 15 kills in a win over Gretna.

Elle Heckenlively, Gretna: Had 20 kills against Omaha Westside.

Hayden Liebsack, Bennington: Had 16 kills in a win over Omaha Gross.

Ava Spies, Elkhorn North: Had 16 kills in a win over Elkhorn South.

Audrey Waido, Wahoo: Had 38 assists in a win over Platteview.

Paige Frickenstein, Fremont Bergan: Had 14 kills in a win over Arlington.

Jordan Vogler, Elmwood-Murdock: Had 19 kills in a win over Falls City.

Evelyn Timmons, Fairbury: The freshman had 17 kills against Thayer Central.

Emma Schmidt, Silver Lake: Had five ace serves in a win over Blue Hill.

Megyn Scott, Adams Central: Had 20 kills in a win over Hastings St. Cecilia.

Mikyna Stoppkotte, Grand Island Northwest: Had 18 kills in a win over Crete.

Jenna Marsh, Axtell: Had 15 kills in a win over Elm Creek.

Know of an athlete with a recent record performance or an outstanding game? Send nominations for Prep Notables to stu.pospisil@owh.com

Photos: All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004