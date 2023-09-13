Take a look at some of the notable Nebraska high school events coming up and some recent top performances.

* * *

Schedule

FOOTBALL

Millard South at Gretna, 7 p.m. Friday

Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Millard West, 7 p.m. Friday at Buell

Pierce at Omaha Roncalli, 7 p.m. Friday

VOLLEYBALL

Lincoln Public Schools Invitational, Friday-Saturday at Lincoln Southeast and Southwest

BOYS TENNIS

Millard North Invitational, Thursday at Koch Tennis Center

Papillion-La Vista Invitational, Monday at Koch Tennis Center

CROSS COUNTRY

Harold Scott Invitational, 10 a.m. Thursday at Pioneers Park, Lincoln

Omaha Creighton Prep Invitational, 4 p.m. Tuesday at Boys Town

GIRLS GOLF

Bellevue West Invitational, 9 a.m. Monday at Willow Lakes

Notables

FOOTBALL

Conor Booth, Wahoo Neumann: Husker pledge racked up 297 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in a 34-21 comeback win over Grand Island Central Catholic.

Elliot Beister, Elkhorn: Stepped up for 243 yards on 28 carries in a 27-13 win over Omaha Gross.

Anthony Rezac, Omaha Westside: In a 45-12 win at Bellevue West; he was 13 of 17 for 177 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 100 yards and a score on nine carries.

Jett Thomalla and Amerion Jackson, Millard South: In a 56-19 win over Millard North, Thomalla’s was 12 of 23 throws for 367 yards and four touchdowns. Three went to Jackson, who had five grabs for 144 yards.

Drake Zimmerman, Ashland-Greenwood: Scored five times and rushed for 140 yards on 22 carries in a 42-24 win at Aurora.

Landon Crowe, Alliance: Threw for 359 yards and five touchdowns in a 58-34 win over Valentine.

Breckan Schlueter, Exeter-Milligan/Friend: With 335 yards and seven touchdowns on 54 carries in a 64-62, triple-overtime loss to Sandy Creek, he went past the 5,000-yard rushing mark in his career.

Ethan Shaw, Sandy Creek: Junior quarterback threw for four touchdowns and ran for four in the win over EMF.

Jaden Williams and Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull: The Cardinals lost 49-40 to Wilber-Clatonia despite Williams throwing for school records of 376 yards and six touchdowns and Poppe, a sophomore, catching nine passes for a school-record 230 yards and four touchdowns.

Jakin Neal and Tucker Biskup, Alma: The Cardinals beat Thunder Ridge, Kansas, 74-52 as Neal was 11 of 17 passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns. Biskup accounted for seven touchdowns — three rushing, three receiving, one passing.

Grady Kelly, Central Valley: Put up 277 yards on 19 carries and five touchdowns in a 49-12 victory over Anselmo-Merna.

Sam Souerdyke, Thayer Central: Ran for 206 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-8 win over Heartland.

Barrett Wilke, Stanton: The quarterback ran for 209 yards and five scores on 22 carries and threw a touchdown pass.

Adam Dankert, Kenesaw: Sophomore ran for 236 yards and four touchdowns in a 54-28 win over Superior.

Chase Evans, Hastings St. Cecilia: In beating Gibbon 56-3, Evans was 14 of 15 for 291 yards and three touchdowns. Anderson had five receptions for 186 yards.

Kody Collins, Southern Valley: Ran for a school-record 333 yards, with six touchdowns, in a 66-48 win over Maxwell.

Brayden Kaster, Potter-Dix: Ran for 214 yards on 17 carries and three touchdowns, threw for 129 yards and two scores and had a pick-six in a 46-22 win at Hay Springs.

Dylan Heine and Carson Wieseler, Wynot: They took down Howells-Dodge 33-20 as Heine threw for 278 yards and four touchdowns and Wieseler had 12 catches for 200 yards and two scores.

Kyler Hellbusch, North Bend: Was 22 of 28 for 299 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-20 win over Milford.

VOLLEYBALL

Kaelin Pribyl, Millard West: Had 19 kills in a victory over Millard North.

Reagan Wallraff, Elkhorn North: The freshman had 16 kills in a win over Waverly.

Mia Hatcher, Omaha Brownell Talbot: Had 16 kills against Weeping Water.

Anna Jelinek, Norris: Had 23 kills in a win over Waverly.

Macy Roth, Lincoln North Star: Had 19 kills in a win over Norfolk.

Hadlee Hasselmann, Grand Island Central Catholic: Had 17 kills in a win over Wood River.

Reagan Meyers, Superior: The freshman had 13 kills in a win over Sutton.

Ali Brandl, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Had 19 kills against Oakland-Craig.

Chloe Ahrens, Sidney: Had 16 kills in a win over Chadron.

Hailey Horstmann, Neligh-Oakdale: Had 19 kills in a win over Randolph.

Natalie Wood, Overton: Had 15 kills in a win over Maxwell.

Alli Brown, Wakefield: Had 14 kills in a victory over Howells-Dodge.

Hannah Herrick, Amherst: Had 18 kills in a win over SEM.

Erin Johnson, Cambridge: Had 22 kills in a win over Loomis.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Juan Gonzalez, Fremont: Won the Tigers’ meet at Valley View in 15:43.

Kaden Boltz, Grand Island: The junior won the Kearney Invitational in 16:02.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Gracie Suppes, Papillion-La Vista: The freshman won the Fremont Invitational in 19:15.

Abigail Burger, Kearney: Led the Bearcats to the team title by winning in 18:32.

GIRLS GOLF

Eden Larson, Lincoln Southwest: She led the Silver Hawks to the team title at Holmes Golf Course by shooting a 4-under 70.​

Know of an athlete with a recent record performance or an outstanding game? Send nominations for Prep Notables to stu.pospisil@owh.com