Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on April 7.
Notable games
Frank Ryan Invitational (at Millard West), noon Friday-Saturday
Omaha Skutt at Fremont (at Schilke Field), noon Saturday
Millard South Invitational, 1 p.m. Friday
Omaha Benson Invitational, 2 p.m. Friday
Omaha Westside Invitational at Koch Center, 8 a.m. Monday
Notable performances
Brooks Kneifl, Wayne: The Kansas State commit threw a seven-inning perfect game, striking out 15 in a 1-0 win over West Point Guardian Angels/Scribner-Snyder/West Point-Beemer.
Nick Ripple, Papillion-La Vista South: Yielded one run in six innings in a 6-1 win over Papillion-La Vista.
Ashton Jorges, Millard South: Had three RBIs in a win over Omaha Creighton Prep.
Nick Venteicher, Millard West: Had four RBIs in a win over Elkhorn South.
Cody Metzger, Platteview: Had three RBIs in a win over Seward.
Nick Anglim, Omaha Westside: Drove in four in a game against Lincoln Southeast.
Colin Nowaczyk, Elkhorn North: Struck out seven in a win over Beatrice.
Brady Schmidt, Omaha Northwest: Went 6 1/3 innings and struck out four in a win over Omaha North.
Mason Wisnieski and Elliott Robotham, Malcolm: Wisnieski, a freshman, had eight RBIs in a win over Twin River. Robotham had six RBIs in a 14-4 win over Fort Calhoun.
Luke Broderick and Charlie Janecek, Elkhorn Mount Michael: Broderick had seven home runs in the Knights’ first eight games. Janecek had three RBIs in a win over Omaha Gross.
Skylar Graham, Gretna: Had four RBIs in a win over Millard South.
Alex Ferrin, Omaha Central: Pitched a complete game and struck out 12 in a win over Omaha South.
Luke Hamilton, Beatrice: Drove in four in a game against Waverly.
Will Henry, Millard North: Pitched 6 2/3 innings and got the win against Omaha Westside.
Dylan Swanson, Shea Wendt, Blair: Each had three RBIs in a game against Norris.
Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Central: At the Omaha Westside Invitational, he won the 100 in 10.79 and the long jump at 22-7.
Kate Campos, Lincoln Pius X: At Westside, she ran the fastest set of 300 hurdles in the early season, a school-record 44.68, and won the high hurdles and the 100.
Lademi Davies, Omaha Westside: She had state-leading marks of 18-9 in the long jump and 38-4 in the triple jump from the Westside meet.
Sami Murray, Blair: Scored six of her school-record seven goals in the first half of a 10-0 win over Plattsmouth.
