Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on May 5.

* * *

Notable games

BASEBALL

District tournaments, Class B starts Thursday, Class A on Friday

SOCCER

District finals, Saturday in Class B

State tournament, Monday-May 24 at Morrison Stadium, Omaha

TRACK AND FIELD

District meets, Class A and B on Tuesday

BOYS GOLF

Metro Conference championship, Wednesday at Benson Park, Omaha

GIRLS TENNIS

Metro Conference championship, Wednesday-May 12, Koch Center, Omaha

Notable performances

BASEBALL

Cole Eaton, Elkhorn South: Went 4 for 4 with two home runs and six RBIs in a win over Omaha Westside.

Connor Capece, Nick Boring, Omaha Gross: Each had four RBIs in a win over Arlington.

Cody Bruss, Lincoln Northeast: Had three RBIs in a win over Omaha Northwest.

Nick Riggs, Bellevue West: Had two RBIs and struck out five in a win over Gretna.

Gavin Brummund, Omaha Skutt: Threw a five-hitter and fanned seven in a win over Omaha Gross.

Tadan Bell, Columbus: Struck out 14 and was part of a combined no-hitter in a win over Omaha North.

Justin Otten, Omaha Concordia: Had four RBIs in a win over Waverly.

Jack Stessman, Omaha Creighton Prep: Drove in three in a win over Millard South.

Tyler Wajda, Omaha Roncalli: Tossed a two-hitter and struck out five in a win over South Sioux City.

Brayden Andersen, Kearney: Tossed a three-hitter and struck out seven in a win over Lincoln Southwest.

Johnny Vallinch, Papillion-La Vista South: Struck out eight in a two-hit victory over Millard North.

Jalen Worthley, Lincoln East: Struck out 10 in a win over Millard South.

Landen Johnson, Bellevue East: Struck out eight in a one-hit win over Omaha Central.

Keaton Smith, Bennington: Tossed a two-hitter and struck out six in a win over Lincoln Christian.

TRACK AND FIELD

Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola: Won the Gale Arnett Award as the outstanding male athlete at the Crossroads Conference meet by winning the 100, 200 and 400 and running on the champion 1,600 relay.

Caid McCart, West Holt: The senior broke 50-year meet records in the 100 and 200 at the Niobrara Valley Conference championships on his home track.

Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic: Lowered his Class C state record in the 3,200 to 9:11.70 at the Mid-State meet at Battle Creek.

Tanner Cooper, Norris: Took more than two seconds off the school record in the 800 by running 1:54.52 at the Eastern Midlands Conference meet at Bennington.

Elly and Jozy Piper, Pierce: Elly tacked on another inch, to 44-9, on her state-leading mark during the Mid-State meet. Her sister moved into second at 44-3. They also went 1-2 in the discus.

BOYS GOLF

Thomas Bryson, Lincoln Southeast: The freshman’s 3-under 69 at Highlands won the Lincoln Southwest Invitational.​

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.