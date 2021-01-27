Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

River Johnston, North Platte: Had games of 33 points against McCook and 31 against York.

Kallan Herman, Norfolk: Scored 36 points in a 66-64 win over Lincoln High.

Jason Sjuts, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: His 34 points in an 800-49 win over Madison pushed him past 1,000 for his career.

Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast: With a 34-point, 10-rebound game in a 76-56 win over Fremont, he passed 1,000 points.

Brant Hilzendeger, Fort Calhoun: His 1,000th career point came in a 22-point game against xxxxxx..

Zac Kulus, Justin Otten amd Karsten Mathsen, Omaha Concordia: Kulus had 29 points, five steals and five assists against Wahoo Neumann, Otten 21 points and 10 rebounds against Omaha Gross and Mathsen 19 points, six rebounds and five assists against Lincoln Lutheran,

Marcus Shakeer, Omaha Benson: Had 33 points in a 64-56 win over Omaha South.

Denim Johnson, Omaha Central: Topped the 1,000-point mark with 18 points against Omaha South.

Gunnar Ray, Oakland-Craig: Had 30 points in a 48-46 win at North Bend.