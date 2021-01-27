Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 28.
Notable games
BOYS BASKETBALL
No. 2 Bellevue West at No. 1 Millard North, 7:15 p.m. Friday
No. 2 Bellevue West at No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep, 7 p.m. Saturday
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Central, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
Notable performances
BOYS BASKETBALL
Caeson Clarke, Alliance: After 27 points and 10 rebounds in a 63-49 win over Gordon Rushville, he had 37 points and 15 rebounds in a 69-61 triple-overtime win at Ogallala. He made two 3s on the Bulldogs’ first two possessions of overtime for a 6-point lead.
Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic: Had 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists in a 59-34 win over Aurora and 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists in beating David City Aquinas 69-48.
Ryan Larsen, Millard West: His eight 3s against Omaha Burke were a school record and he finished with 33 points on 12 of 15 shooting.
River Johnston, North Platte: Had games of 33 points against McCook and 31 against York.
Kallan Herman, Norfolk: Scored 36 points in a 66-64 win over Lincoln High.
Jason Sjuts, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: His 34 points in an 800-49 win over Madison pushed him past 1,000 for his career.
Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast: With a 34-point, 10-rebound game in a 76-56 win over Fremont, he passed 1,000 points.
Brant Hilzendeger, Fort Calhoun: His 1,000th career point came in a 22-point game against xxxxxx..
Zac Kulus, Justin Otten amd Karsten Mathsen, Omaha Concordia: Kulus had 29 points, five steals and five assists against Wahoo Neumann, Otten 21 points and 10 rebounds against Omaha Gross and Mathsen 19 points, six rebounds and five assists against Lincoln Lutheran,
Marcus Shakeer, Omaha Benson: Had 33 points in a 64-56 win over Omaha South.
Denim Johnson, Omaha Central: Topped the 1,000-point mark with 18 points against Omaha South.
Gunnar Ray, Oakland-Craig: Had 30 points in a 48-46 win at North Bend.
Quinn Johnson, Loomis: Put up 30 points in an 85-47 win over Alma to surpass 1,000 for his career and had 31 against Hi-Line in an 84-50 victory.
Tanner Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis: Had 33 points in an 82-70 win over Central Valley.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Taryn Wharton, Bellevue West: Scored 32 points, making 10 3s, against Bellevue East.
Baylee Egan, Bellevue East: Pulled down 20 rebounds in a win over Bellevue West.
Brenna Wagner, Summerland: Had 30 points in a 64-42 win at Osmond.
Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: Had 27 points and 16 rebounds in a win over Norfolk.
Kaylee Kessler, Millard North: Had 11 points and 13 rebounds in a win over Omaha Burke.
Rylee Gray, Elkhorn South: Scored 17 points against Millard South.
Josie Petrulis, Omaha Brownell-Talbot: Scored 24 points in a win over Cedar Bluffs.
Delaney White, Norris: Had 11 points and 11 rebounds in a win over York.
Jaycee Widener, Maywood/Hayes Center: Scored 23 points in a win over Wallace.
Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: The freshman scored 26 points in a win over Sioux County.
Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis: Scored 21 points against Fullerton and 27 against Burwell.
Kaitlyn Hanna, Omaha Westside: Scored 17 points in a win over Omaha Northwest.
Taniya Golden, Omaha Northwest: Scored 17 points against Omaha Westside.
WRESTLING
Charlie Nosal, Millard West: Named the Omaha Metro Wrestler of the Week after going 5-0 at the Metro Duals, pinning two of the top five ranked wrestlers, as the Wildcats won their pool.
Darian Diaz and Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte: Each notched his 150th career win during recent tournaments.