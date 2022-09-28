Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 29.

* * *

Notable games

FOOTBALL

Battle Creek at Norfolk Catholic, 7 p.m. Thursday

Bellevue West at Gretna, 7 p.m. Friday

VOLLEYBALL

Lincoln Southwest at Millard West, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Lincoln Northeast Invitational, Friday-Saturday

CROSS COUNTRY

Millard West Invitational, 11 a.m. at Walnut Grove Park

Metro Conference meet at Papillion-La Vista South, 11 a.m. Oct. 6.

SOFTBALL

District tournaments start Wednesday

BOYS TENNIS

Metro Conference tournament, Wednesday-Oct. 6 at Koch Tennis Center

GIRLS GOLF

Districts: Monday: A-1 at Highlands, Lincoln; A-2 at Elks, Columbus; B-1 at Table Creek, Nebraska City; B-2 at River Wilds, Blair; B-4 at Crandall Creek, Ogallala; C-1 at Hidden Valley, Lincoln; C-4 at Cross Creek, Cambridge; C-5 at Four Winds, Kimball. Tuesday: A-3 at Fair Play, Norfolk; A-4 at Lake Maloney, North Platte; B-3 at Jackrabbit Run, Grand Island; C-2 at Oakland; C-3 at Wayne

Notable performances

FOOTBALL

Max Buettenback, Lincoln Southeast: Scored five touchdowns — four rushing, one kickoff return — in a 56-35 win over Millard North.

CT Thielen, Millard North: Ran for 194 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in the loss to Lincoln Southeast.

Grant Renken, Millard South: With Cam Kozeal back at quarterback, Renken caught three touchdown passes in a 49-10 win at Lincoln North Star.

Abram Scholting and Ben Brahmer, Pierce: Scholting was 12 of 14 for 283 yards and five touchdowns, two to NU commit Brahmer (eight catches, 140 yards), in a 58-6 win at Wayne.

Zach Pospisil and Kyler Hellbusch, North Bend: Pospisil caught three of Hellbusch’s four touchdown passes and the quarterback opened the scoring with a rushing touchdown in a 36-8 win at Tekamah-Herman.

Hudson Holloway and Harrison Acklie, Ralston: In a 51-7 win over Omaha Westview, Holloway accounted for 217 all-purpose yards and Acklie 204.

Tanner Frahm, Spencer Hille and Brendan Weber, Plainview: In a 90-56 loss to Neligh-Oakdale, Frahm was 39 of 54 for 442 yards and six touchdowns and ran for 91 yards. Hille had 18 catches for 241 yards and three TDs. Weber had 10 catches for 111 yards and two TDs.

Elliot Nottleman, Bancroft-Rosalie: Had 14 receptions for 209 yards in a 37-36 comeback win at Wisner-Pilger.

Gage Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Mary’s: The freshman threw for 247 yards and six touchdowns in a 54-0 win at Niobrara-Verdigre.

Breckan Schluter, Exeter/Milligan/Friend: With 277 yards on 38 carries and five touchdowns in a 48-44 loss to Palmyra, he has five-game totals of 1,295 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Carson Kudlacek, Cooper Butler and Jensen Anderson, Hastings St. Cecilia: Kudlacek was 24 of 30 passes for 423 yards and four touchdowns and added 56 yards rushing in a 41-0 win over Grand Island Central Catholic. Butler made eight catches for 176 yards and three TDs, Anderson, 10 for 123 yards and one TD.

Derek Pfeifer, Central City: Was 19 of 27 foeartbreaking 30-27 loss to Adams Central, Bison QB Derek Pfeifer completed 19 of 27 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns. Both scoring strikes (36, 5 yards) were grabbed by the great Ashton Gragg, who had 8 total catches for 105 yards.

Trent McCain, Ord: Ran for five touchdowns and 179 yards in a 46-0 win over Gibbon.

Hayden Frank, Malcolm: Scored on five of his six carries, which totaled 181 yards, and threw for a touchdown in a 48-0 win over Tri-County. Against Tekamah-Herman he ran for 113 yards and three TDs and passed for 146 yards and a TD.

Brandt Leetch, HTRS: In a 48 to 44 loss to Diller-Odell, he was 21 of 30 for 305 yards and five touchdowns and ran for two.

Trev Peters, Heartland: Ran for 219 yards and five touchdowns in a 58-0 win over Sutton.

Talen Storer, Lance Vasa and Dakota Storer, Arthur County: The Wolves beat Paxton 60-30 as Talen Storer was 10 of 18 passes for 224 yards and five TDs, four to Dakota Storer, and Vasa ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

Eli Paxton, Mullen: Ran for 205 yards and five TDs in a 46-14 win over Anselmo-Merna.

VOLLEYBALL

Halle Dolliver and Lauryn England, Malcolm: Dolliver, a freshman, recorded 27 kills in a three set win over York and 28 kills in a four set win over Beatrice. England, a senior setter, has topped 2,000 career assists.

Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell: Had 27 kills in a win over Johnson-Brock.

Madi Fender, Pawnee City: Tied a school record with nine aces in a win over Axtell (Kansas).

Dru Niemack, Shelton: Had 18 kills in a win over Overton.

Amanda Loschen, Omaha Marian: Had 13 kills in a win over Bellevue East.

Faith Venable, Lincoln Pius X: Had 14 kills in a win over Lincoln Northeast.

Isabelle Francis, Wayne: Had 45 assists in a win over West Point-Beemer.

Lauren Buzbee, Bennington: Had 14 kills in a victory over Omaha Concordia.

Sadie Maloley, Loomis: Had 14 kills against Arapahoe.

Eastyn Kropatsch, Osceola: Had 16 kills in a win over Friend.

Brooke Wilcox, Elkhorn Valley: Had 15 kills in a win over West Holt.

Paige Frickenstein, Fremont Bergan: Had 19 kills in a victory over Clarkson/Leigh.

Charlee Richter, Doniphan-Trumbull: Had 17 kills in a win over Ravenna.​