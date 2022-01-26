 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers
0 Comments
topical
ATHLETICS

Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

  • Updated
  • 0

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 27.

* * *

Notable games

BOYS BASKETBALL

Millard North at Bellevue West, 7:15 p.m. Thursday

Omaha Creighton Prep at Bellevue West, 7:15 p.m. Saturday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bellevue East at Fremont, 5 p.m. Saturday

WRESTLING

Jesse Greise Invitational at Omaha Skutt, 9 a.m. Saturday

Omaha Roncalli Invitational, 9 a.m. Saturday

SWIMMING

Omaha Westside Invitational, 8 a.m. Saturday

Rich Hood Invitational at Omaha Burke, 9 a.m. Saturday

BOWLING

Metro Conference girls championship, 8 a.m. Friday at Maplewood Lanes

Notable performances

BOYS BASKETBALL

Quinn Johnson, Loomis: By making 12 3-pointers (on 17 attempts) in an 80-37 win over Alma while scoring 39 points, he set the state career record for 3-pointers. His total stands at 330.

Isaiah McMorris, Millard North: Came off the bench for a perfect night, not missing on nine field goals (two were 3s) and four free throws in a 24-point game, as the Mustangs beat Millard South 71-49.

Tate Odvody, Omaha Westside: Ignited an 82-43 win over Omaha Creighton Prep by scoring 20 of his 25 points in the first half. Missed one shot all game.

Malachi Washington, Boys Town: Had 25 points and 22 rebounds (seven offensive) in a 78-75 win over Elkhorn North.

Dillon Critel, Burwell: Has averaged 30.2 points over his past five games.

Tony Berger, Riverside, Had 32 points against Nebraska Christian.

Kolby Lussetto, Bridgeport: Made eight 3s and scored 20 of his 30 points against Chase County in the first half.

Jake Bargen and Maj Nisly, Centennial: In a 60-54 win at Centura, Bargen had 34 points and Nisly had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Aidan Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Mary’s: Had 36 points against Santee.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sammy Leu, Autumn Iversen and Karley Golladay, Wahoo: Against Wayne, Leu had 16 points, six steals, four rebounds, and three assists and Iversen had 10 points, five rebounds and eight steals over Wayne. Golladay had 19 points against Waverly.

Taylor McCabe, Fremont: Scored 33 points in a win over Lincoln Southeast.

Inia Jones, Omaha Central: Scored 16 in a win over Bellevue East.

J’unti Franklin, Lincoln High: Scored 17 points in a win over Norfolk.

Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend: Scored 30 in a win over Fremont Bergan.

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: Scored 26 in a win over North Platte St. Patrick after going 12 of 12 for 27 points against Kimball.

Jordan Metzler, Wakefield: Scored 24 in a win over Omaha Nation.

Macie Peters, Wood River: Scored 17 against Ord.

Shaylyn Safranek, Anselmo-Merna: Had 24 points in a win over Sandhills Valley.

Willa Tokporo, Omaha Mercy: Had 20 points and 20 rebounds against Omaha Roncalli.

Nataya Lockett, Omaha Benson: Scored 18 in a win over Omaha South.

Kendyl Delimont, Ainsworth: Scored 23 points in a win over Ogallala.

Kenzie Mosel, Elkhorn Valley: Had 20 points in a win over Boyd County.

WRESTLING

Tyler Durden, Papillion-La Vista: Voted the Metro Wrestler of the Week after pinning his four opponents, two who were ranked, at the league tournament.​

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Opinion: Sean Payton's last season with the Saints was a success

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Omaha Skutt girls remain undefeated after win over Lincoln Pius X
NE Prep Zone

Omaha Skutt girls remain undefeated after win over Lincoln Pius X

  • Updated

Omaha Skutt remains undefeated with a girls basketball win over Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday night.

Omaha Skutt remained unbeaten Tuesday night with a 45-39 girls basketball win over visiting Lincoln Pius X.

Victoria Van Dyke scored 11 for the Class B No. 1 SkyHawks, who moved to 15-0.

Makenna Lesiak had a game-high 14 for the Class A No. 5 Thunderbolts, who fell to 12-4.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert