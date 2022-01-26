Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 27.
* * *
Notable games
BOYS BASKETBALL
Millard North at Bellevue West, 7:15 p.m. Thursday
Omaha Creighton Prep at Bellevue West, 7:15 p.m. Saturday
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bellevue East at Fremont, 5 p.m. Saturday
WRESTLING
Jesse Greise Invitational at Omaha Skutt, 9 a.m. Saturday
Omaha Roncalli Invitational, 9 a.m. Saturday
SWIMMING
Omaha Westside Invitational, 8 a.m. Saturday
Rich Hood Invitational at Omaha Burke, 9 a.m. Saturday
BOWLING
Metro Conference girls championship, 8 a.m. Friday at Maplewood Lanes
Notable performances
BOYS BASKETBALL
Quinn Johnson, Loomis: By making 12 3-pointers (on 17 attempts) in an 80-37 win over Alma while scoring 39 points, he set the state career record for 3-pointers. His total stands at 330.
Isaiah McMorris, Millard North: Came off the bench for a perfect night, not missing on nine field goals (two were 3s) and four free throws in a 24-point game, as the Mustangs beat Millard South 71-49.
Tate Odvody, Omaha Westside: Ignited an 82-43 win over Omaha Creighton Prep by scoring 20 of his 25 points in the first half. Missed one shot all game.
Malachi Washington, Boys Town: Had 25 points and 22 rebounds (seven offensive) in a 78-75 win over Elkhorn North.
Dillon Critel, Burwell: Has averaged 30.2 points over his past five games.
Tony Berger, Riverside, Had 32 points against Nebraska Christian.
Kolby Lussetto, Bridgeport: Made eight 3s and scored 20 of his 30 points against Chase County in the first half.
Jake Bargen and Maj Nisly, Centennial: In a 60-54 win at Centura, Bargen had 34 points and Nisly had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Aidan Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Mary’s: Had 36 points against Santee.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sammy Leu, Autumn Iversen and Karley Golladay, Wahoo: Against Wayne, Leu had 16 points, six steals, four rebounds, and three assists and Iversen had 10 points, five rebounds and eight steals over Wayne. Golladay had 19 points against Waverly.
Taylor McCabe, Fremont: Scored 33 points in a win over Lincoln Southeast.
Inia Jones, Omaha Central: Scored 16 in a win over Bellevue East.
J’unti Franklin, Lincoln High: Scored 17 points in a win over Norfolk.
Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend: Scored 30 in a win over Fremont Bergan.
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: Scored 26 in a win over North Platte St. Patrick after going 12 of 12 for 27 points against Kimball.
Jordan Metzler, Wakefield: Scored 24 in a win over Omaha Nation.
Macie Peters, Wood River: Scored 17 against Ord.
Shaylyn Safranek, Anselmo-Merna: Had 24 points in a win over Sandhills Valley.
Willa Tokporo, Omaha Mercy: Had 20 points and 20 rebounds against Omaha Roncalli.
Nataya Lockett, Omaha Benson: Scored 18 in a win over Omaha South.
Kendyl Delimont, Ainsworth: Scored 23 points in a win over Ogallala.
Kenzie Mosel, Elkhorn Valley: Had 20 points in a win over Boyd County.
WRESTLING
Tyler Durden, Papillion-La Vista: Voted the Metro Wrestler of the Week after pinning his four opponents, two who were ranked, at the league tournament.