Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Quinn Johnson, Loomis: By making 12 3-pointers (on 17 attempts) in an 80-37 win over Alma while scoring 39 points, he set the state career record for 3-pointers. His total stands at 330.

Isaiah McMorris, Millard North: Came off the bench for a perfect night, not missing on nine field goals (two were 3s) and four free throws in a 24-point game, as the Mustangs beat Millard South 71-49.

Tate Odvody, Omaha Westside: Ignited an 82-43 win over Omaha Creighton Prep by scoring 20 of his 25 points in the first half. Missed one shot all game.

Malachi Washington, Boys Town: Had 25 points and 22 rebounds (seven offensive) in a 78-75 win over Elkhorn North.

Dillon Critel, Burwell: Has averaged 30.2 points over his past five games.

Tony Berger, Riverside, Had 32 points against Nebraska Christian.

Kolby Lussetto, Bridgeport: Made eight 3s and scored 20 of his 30 points against Chase County in the first half.

Jake Bargen and Maj Nisly, Centennial: In a 60-54 win at Centura, Bargen had 34 points and Nisly had 10 points and 11 rebounds.