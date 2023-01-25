Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Chuck Love, Lincoln Southwest: The sophomore’s 35 points in a 78-36 win at Fremont set the Silverhawks’ single-game record.
Carson Healy, Omaha Westview: Became the first at the new school with a 30-point game, getting 31 in a 74-69 win over Omaha South,
Rex Buettenback, Ralston: Scored 35 points in a 71-63 loss at Beatrice.
Drew Morrow and Landon Classen, O’Neill: Each had a game with eight 3s, Morrow against Wagner, South Dakota, when he had 34 points, and Classen against West Point Guardian Angels when he had 32 points.
Gavin Nash, Deshler: Had 32 points and 10 rebounds in a 53-26 win at Harvard.
Marcus Glock, Wahoo: His 28 points in a 93-55 win over Ralston came on 11 of 13 shooting, including 5 of 7 on 3s.
Alec Noonan, Elkhorn South: A career-high 31 points paced a 74-56 win over Omaha Westview.
Diego Gastelum, Madison: Had 27 points in a 55-52 win over Lyons-Decatur.
Jeron Gager, Ogallala: His 33 points paced an 86-61 win over Ainsworth.
Evan Humphrey, McCook: Had 27 points in a 66-61 win over Ainsworth.
Traegan McNally, Ainsworth: Scored 32 points in the loss at McCook and 35 in the loss to Ogallala.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Zakiyyah Muhammad, Omaha Benson: Scored 25 points and pulled down a Class A-record 35 rebounds in a 73-14 win over Omaha Buena Vista.
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: Poured in a school-record 40 points in an 85-41 win over Hershey.
Lelani Carter, Omaha Benson: Scored 34 points against Buena Vista.
Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: Had a triple-double with 33 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over Hastings.
Taya Pinneo, Shelby-Rising City: Her seven 3s in a 47-35 win over Dorchester broke the school record. She had a career-high 30 points.
Sammy Leu and Autumn Iversen, Wahoo: Leu had 19 points and five assists against Platteview and 27 points with 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 9 steals against Douglas County West. Iversen had 13 points against Platteview and 20 against DC West.
Adyson Mlnarik, Summerland: She had 30 points for the 15-1 Bobcats in a 51-40 win at Elkhorn Valley.
Mya Babbitt, Millard South: Scored 26 points in a win over Millard West.
Ahnica Russell-Brown, Bellevue West: Scored 23 points in a win over Omaha Central.
Neleigh, Norah Gessert, Millard West: The sophomore twins each had 16 points in a win over Gretna.
Jenna McClain, Fremont: The sophomore scored 16 in a win over Omaha Burke.
Mia Wiederin, Norfolk Lutheran Northeast: Had 25 points against Wakefield.
Aspen Meyer, Nebraska City Lourdes: Scored 23 points against Sterling.
Ashley Bauer, Elm Creek: Scored 22 points against Ravenna.
WRESTLING
Kyler Mosel, Plainview: Reached the 150-win and 100-pin milestones during Creighton’s invitational.
Aaron Ohnoutka, Wahoo Neumann: His 150th win came during the David City Invitational.
Ely Olberding, Fort Calhoun: His 150th win came at the Tom Dineen Invitational at Omaha Creighton Prep.
