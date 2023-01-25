Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Take a look at some of the notable Nebraska high school games coming up and some top performers from the last week.

* * *

Schedule

BOYS BASKETBALL

Millard North at Elkhorn South, 7:15 p.m. Friday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Omaha Central at Omaha Skutt, 6 p.m. Friday

SWIMMING

Omaha Westside Invitational, 9:30 a.m. Saturday

GIRLS BOWLING

Metro Conference championship, 8 a.m. Friday at Maplewood Lanes

Notables

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chuck Love, Lincoln Southwest: The sophomore’s 35 points in a 78-36 win at Fremont set the Silverhawks’ single-game record.

Carson Healy, Omaha Westview: Became the first at the new school with a 30-point game, getting 31 in a 74-69 win over Omaha South,

Rex Buettenback, Ralston: Scored 35 points in a 71-63 loss at Beatrice.

Drew Morrow and Landon Classen, O’Neill: Each had a game with eight 3s, Morrow against Wagner, South Dakota, when he had 34 points, and Classen against West Point Guardian Angels when he had 32 points.

Gavin Nash, Deshler: Had 32 points and 10 rebounds in a 53-26 win at Harvard.

Marcus Glock, Wahoo: His 28 points in a 93-55 win over Ralston came on 11 of 13 shooting, including 5 of 7 on 3s.

Alec Noonan, Elkhorn South: A career-high 31 points paced a 74-56 win over Omaha Westview.

Diego Gastelum, Madison: Had 27 points in a 55-52 win over Lyons-Decatur.

Jeron Gager, Ogallala: His 33 points paced an 86-61 win over Ainsworth.

Evan Humphrey, McCook: Had 27 points in a 66-61 win over Ainsworth.

Traegan McNally, Ainsworth: Scored 32 points in the loss at McCook and 35 in the loss to Ogallala.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Zakiyyah Muhammad, Omaha Benson: Scored 25 points and pulled down a Class A-record 35 rebounds in a 73-14 win over Omaha Buena Vista.

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: Poured in a school-record 40 points in an 85-41 win over Hershey.

Lelani Carter, Omaha Benson: Scored 34 points against Buena Vista.

Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: Had a triple-double with 33 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over Hastings.

Taya Pinneo, Shelby-Rising City: Her seven 3s in a 47-35 win over Dorchester broke the school record. She had a career-high 30 points.

Sammy Leu and Autumn Iversen, Wahoo: Leu had 19 points and five assists against Platteview and 27 points with 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 9 steals against Douglas County West. Iversen had 13 points against Platteview and 20 against DC West.

Adyson Mlnarik, Summerland: She had 30 points for the 15-1 Bobcats in a 51-40 win at Elkhorn Valley.

Mya Babbitt, Millard South: Scored 26 points in a win over Millard West.

Ahnica Russell-Brown, Bellevue West: Scored 23 points in a win over Omaha Central.

Neleigh, Norah Gessert, Millard West: The sophomore twins each had 16 points in a win over Gretna.

Jenna McClain, Fremont: The sophomore scored 16 in a win over Omaha Burke.

Mia Wiederin, Norfolk Lutheran Northeast: Had 25 points against Wakefield.

Aspen Meyer, Nebraska City Lourdes: Scored 23 points against Sterling.

Ashley Bauer, Elm Creek: Scored 22 points against Ravenna.

WRESTLING

Kyler Mosel, Plainview: Reached the 150-win and 100-pin milestones during Creighton’s invitational.

Aaron Ohnoutka, Wahoo Neumann: His 150th win came during the David City Invitational.

Ely Olberding, Fort Calhoun: His 150th win came at the Tom Dineen Invitational at Omaha Creighton Prep.​

