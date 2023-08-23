Take a look at some of the notable Nebraska high school events coming up and some recent top performances.

* * *

Schedule

FOOTBALL

Papillion-La Vista vs. Millard North, 8 p.m. Thursday at Buell Stadium

Omaha North at Bellevue West, 7 p.m. Friday

Omaha Creighton Prep at Omaha Westside, 7 p.m. Friday

Bennington at Omaha Skutt, 7 p.m. Friday

GIRLS GOLF

Lincoln Pius X Invitational, Tuesday at Woodland Hills, Eagle

Elkhorn South Invitational, Tuesday at Pacific Springs

VOLLEYBALL

Bellevue West Invitational, Friday and Saturday at Bellevue West

Lincoln Northeast Invitational, Saturday

SOFTBALL

Lincoln East Invitational, Saturday at Doris Bair Complex

Omaha South Invitational, Saturday at H.P. Smith Complex

Notables

FOOTBALL

Derek Jones, Papillion-La Vista South: The sophomore ran for 198 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-35 win at North Platte.

Jackson Bullis, Hampton: Ran for 312 yards and seven touchdowns, made 10 tackles, forced two fumbles and recovered one in a 55-32 win over Franklin.

Zach McLeay, Omaha Creighton Prep: Defensive back made 10 tackles and three assists in a 27-14 loss at Bellevue West.

Stanley Haeder, Bellevue West: Had three sacks and a forced fumble in the win over Prep.

Eli Holt, Norris: Scored three touchdowns, two by rushing, in a 42-21 win at Blair.

Joe Andreasen, Lincoln Pius X: His four touchdowns paced a 42-14 win at Lincoln Northwest.

GIRLS GOLF

Nielli Heinhold, Scottsbluff: Shot 80 at Hillside to win the Sidney Invitational by 10 strokes.​

SOFTBALL

Britt Nielsen, Arlington: Hit four home runs, going 10 of 13 with 13 RBIs, in the Eagles’ 4-1 start.

Marah Fischer, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder: Freshman struck out 15 in her debut, an 8-3 win over North Bend.

Gabby Moreno, Gering: Hit four homers and drove in 17 in the Bulldogs’ first seven games.

***

Know of an athlete with a recent record performance or an outstanding game? Send nominations for Prep Notables to stu.pospisil@owh.com

