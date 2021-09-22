Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Sep. 23.
Notable games
FOOTBALL
Omaha Burke at Omaha Central, 7 p.m. Thursday
Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Millard West, 7 p.m. Thursday at Buell Stadium
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southeast, 7 p.m. at Seacrest Field
Bellevue West at Kearney, 7 p.m. Friday
VOLLEYBALL
Allison Weston Invitational, Friday-Saturday at Papillion-La Vista
Lincoln Pius X Invitational, Saturday
SOFTBALL
Lincoln Southeast Invitational at Bair Fields, Saturday
CROSS COUNTY
UNK Invitational, Monday at Kearney Country Club. Class D girls, noon; C girls, 12:30 p.m.; D boys, 1; C boys, 1:30; B girls, 2:30; A girls, 3; B boys, 3:30; A boys, 4
TENNIS
Omaha Westside Invitational, 8:30 a.m. Monday at Koch Center
GOLF
Metro Conference, Tuesday at Elmwood Park
Notable performances
FOOTBALL
Gunner Reimers, Palmer: His 72 points — matching Nebraska Lutheran — in an 86-72 win set the Eight Man single-game scoring record. He ran for nine touchdowns, tying the Eight Man mark, and nine 2-point conversion. He also threw two touchdown passes, made 13 tackles with 10 solos, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble.
Trey Richert and Trevor Hueske, Nebraska Lutheran: Richert was 38 of 46 for 453 yards and nine touchdowns. Seven went to Hueske, tying an Eight Man record, as he had 22 catches for 189 yards and added a 35-yard pick-six. Lutheran led Palmer 66-54 after three quarters.
Dominic Rezac and Caleb Benning, Omaha Westside: Rezac’s school-record 308 yards rushing, with four touchdowns, paced a 47-19 win over Papio South. Benning, in his second game as a sophomore, had 15 tackles and four assists.
Trey Bird, Cayden Bluhm and Dylan Mostek, Bennington: In the Badgers’ 42-7 win over Omaha Skutt for No. 1 in Class B, Bird was 14 of 17 for 226 yards and three touchdowns. Two went to Bluhm, for 16 and 71 yards, as he had seven catches for 149 yards. Mostek’s 189 rushing yards in three quarters pushed him past the 1,000-yard threshold in four games.
Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth: By rushing for 326 yards and five touchdowns in a 47-7 win over Elkhorn Mount Michael, he topped 1,000 yards in four games.
Nathan Pederson, Millard West: His third 200-yard game of the season was a 226-yard, two-TD effort in a 37-14 win over Kearney.
Noah Walters and Cooper Erikson, Lincoln East: They picked apart Millard North in a 56-20 win. Walters threw for 416 yards and six touchdowns with Cooper getting four grabs for 159 yards and TDs of 90 and 59 yards.
Zane Flores and Brayden Chaney, Gretna: Flores’ three touchdown passes in a 30-7 win over Lincoln Pius X went to Chaney. Flores threw for 278 yards, 115 to Chaney.
Donovan Moody, Omaha Burke: Has three 100-yard games on the ground in a row, with a high of 166 against Kearney.
Chandler Page, Lincoln Parkview: Ran for a school-record 416 yards on 32 carries with six touchdowns and had 135 yards and two TDs receiving in a 54-36 Six Man win over Pawnee City.
Easton Mains, Elkhorn North: Ran for 217 yards and two scores, passed for two scores and had a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in a 41-40 overtime loss to Beatrice.
Marley Jensen, York: In an 8-7 win over Ralston, he rushed for 100 yards, had the winning 2-point conversion and made 16 tackles.
Isaac Kracl, Crete: In a 56-28 home win over Lexington, he had 281 yards and two touchdowns, a sack and a fumble recovery.
Trevin Wendt, Pleasanton: Returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and rushed for 199 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-40 loss to Ansley/Litchfield.
Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale: Threw for 328 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-32 win at North Central. He ran for 85 yards and had nine solo tackles and 12 assists.
Caleb Busch, Burwell: The first in eight-man this year with a 1,000-yard season, he got there with 250 yards and four touchdowns in a 54-22 victory over Ravenna.
Cooper Hausmann, Norris: Was 15 of 20 for 247 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-0 win over Omaha Roncalli and scored on a pick-six.
Layne Warrior and Braeden Guenther, Bloomfield: In a 70-44 loss at Pender, Warrior, a sophomore, caught 11 passes from Guenther, a freshman, for 172 yards and three touchdowns and made two interceptions and seven solo tackles.
Dylan Heine, Wynot: Was 15 of 17 passing for 268 yards and five touchdowns in a 64-16 win over Randolph.
Keaton Persson, Trevin Weddle and Riley Penrose, West Point-Beemer: Each ran for more than 100 yards in a 62-41 win over O’Neill, with Persson topping them with 183 yards that include TD runs of 56, 30, 39 and 43 yards.
Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge: Pounded Wisner-Pilger for 246 yards and six touchdowns on 28 carries in a 46-26 win.
Caid McCart, West Holt: Ran for five touchdowns in a 40-26 win over Summerland.
Cy Hughson and Shane Gluth, Sioux County: All 12 of Hughson’s completions in a 44-40 loss to Guernsey/Sunrise, Wyoming, went to Gluth.
VOLLEYBALL
Libby Hubschman, Omaha Roncalli: Had 17 kills and 13 digs in a win over BRLD.
Nora Wurtz, Douglas County West: Had 24 kills in a win over Yutan.
Mya Larson, Wahoo: Had 14 kills in a win over Ashland-Greenwood.
Mia Mroczek, Elkhorn South: Had 12 kills in a win over Bellevue West.
Ellie Baumert, Howells-Dodge: Had 23 kills in a win over Norfolk Lutheran.
Paige Christophersen, Lincoln High: Had 46 assists in a four-set win over Kearney.
Aspen Meyer, Nebraska City Lourdes: Had 13 kills in a win over Lincoln Christian.
Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings St. Cecilia: Had 15 kills in a win over Doniphan-Trumbull.
Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington: Had 22 kills in a win over Louisville.
Lanie Brott, Lincoln Pius X: Had 15 kills in a win over Lincoln North Star.
Kate Hill, Wayne: Had 19 kills in a win over Norfolk Catholic.
Amanda Loschen, Omaha Marian: Had 14 kills against Millard South.
Brenna Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock: Had 18 kills in a win over Cedar Bluffs.
Grace Williams, Fremont: Had 17 kills in a win over Lincoln East.
Taniya Golden, Omaha Northwest: Had 21 kills against Blair.
Avery Franzen, Kearney: Had 15 kills in a match against Norfolk.
Georgi TenBensel, Silver Lake: Had 20 kills in a win over Kenesaw.
CROSS COUNTRY
Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk: Won his school’s Lyle Moeller Invitational in 16.15.8.
Colin Pinneo, York: Won the Ken Adkisson Invitational at Waverly in 17:05.6.
Kendall Zavala, Norris: The freshman led the Titans to the girls title at the Ken Adkisson Invitational, winning in 19:43.4.
GIRLS GOLF
Katie Ruge, Millard North: The new Kansas pledge shot 71 at Norfolk Country Club to win the Norfolk Invitational by four strokes and lead the Mustangs to the team title.
Conleigh Hemmer, Lincoln High: Won the Lincoln Northeast Invitational.
SOFTBALL
Halle Heidtbrink, Centennial: Had six RBIs in a 13-5 win over Polk County.
Kynzee McFadden, Raymond Central: Her seven RBIs paced a 15-6 win over Ashland-Greenwood.
Moira Baxter, Lincoln Southeast: Went 5 for 5 in a 16-7 win over Fremont.