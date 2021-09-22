Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

GOLF

Metro Conference, Tuesday at Elmwood Park

Notable performances

FOOTBALL

Gunner Reimers, Palmer: His 72 points — matching Nebraska Lutheran — in an 86-72 win set the Eight Man single-game scoring record. He ran for nine touchdowns, tying the Eight Man mark, and nine 2-point conversion. He also threw two touchdown passes, made 13 tackles with 10 solos, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble.

Trey Richert and Trevor Hueske, Nebraska Lutheran: Richert was 38 of 46 for 453 yards and nine touchdowns. Seven went to Hueske, tying an Eight Man record, as he had 22 catches for 189 yards and added a 35-yard pick-six. Lutheran led Palmer 66-54 after three quarters.

Dominic Rezac and Caleb Benning, Omaha Westside: Rezac’s school-record 308 yards rushing, with four touchdowns, paced a 47-19 win over Papio South. Benning, in his second game as a sophomore, had 15 tackles and four assists.