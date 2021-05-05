Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Jacob Hellman, Omaha Westside: Shot 70 at Highlands to win the individual title by four strokes and lead the Warriors to the team championship.

BOYS TRACK

Daniel Romary, Lincoln Northeast: Took the season lead in the 1,600 by running 4:15.34 at Wednesday’s Heartland Conference meet in Grand Island.

Tanner Cooper, Norris: Received the Eastern Midlands Conference meet’s Gerald Otte Award for winning the 1,600 in 4:42.09.

Carson Noecker, Hartington-Newcastle: Was named the boys most outstanding performer at the Norfolk Classic for setting the meet record in the 3,200 (9:35.39).

Ryan Kramer, Boone Central: Named the most outstanding athlete of the Central Nebraska Track Championships for sweeping the hurdles titles and running a leg on the winning 400 relay.

Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney: Won the 800 and 1,600 and ran on the winning 3,200 relay to be named the outstanding male athlete at the Best of the West meet.

GIRLS TRACK

Gabriela Calderon, Bennington: Received the Eastern Midlands Conference meet’s Gerald Otte Award for winning the 1,600 in 5:30.78.