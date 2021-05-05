Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on May 6.
Notable games
BASEBALL
Friday to Monday: Class A and Class B district tournaments
SOCCER
Tuesday: Start of state tournament, Morrison Stadium, Omaha
TRACK AND FIELD
Wednesday: Class A and Class D districts
May 9: Class B and Class C districts
BOYS GOLF
Monday: River Cities at Benson Park, Omaha
Wednesday: Metro Conference at Benson Park
GIRLS TENNIS
Friday: Millard North Invitational at Koch Center, Omaha
Wednesday-May 13: Metro at Koch
Notable performances
BASEBALL
Dex Larsen, Blair: Tied the Class B record with three home runs against Wahoo in a 19-0 Bears win.
Gage Ingram, Papillion-La Vista: Allowed three hits and struck out eight in a win over Omaha Westside.
Jalen Worthley, Lincoln East: Allowed no hits in five innings in a shutout win over Omaha Creighton Prep.
Jake Chronic, Garrett White, Justin Remar, Ralston: Combined for a no-hitter against Elkhorn Mount Michael.
Kyler Randazzo, Elkhorn: Singled, doubled and tripled in a win over Papillion-La Vista.
Kael Dumont, Millard West: Tossed a four-hit shutout and struck out eight in a win over Lincoln Southeast.
Blake Closman, Millard North: Had four RBIs in a 10-inning victory over Omaha Central.
Gage Oetter, Omaha Burke: Tossed a five-hit shutout and struck out seven against Omaha South.
Brayden Curtis, Papillion-La Vista South: Allowed one run in six innings and struck out five in a win over Millard North.
Gage Kanzmeier, Omaha Concordia: Had an inside-the-park grand slam in a win over Wahoo.
Blake Stenger, Millard South: Had three RBIs in a win over Millard North.
Dakota Thomas, Lincoln Northeast: Had four RBIs in a win over Omaha Northwest.
BOYS GOLF
Jacob Hellman, Omaha Westside: Shot 70 at Highlands to win the individual title by four strokes and lead the Warriors to the team championship.
BOYS TRACK
Daniel Romary, Lincoln Northeast: Took the season lead in the 1,600 by running 4:15.34 at Wednesday’s Heartland Conference meet in Grand Island.
Tanner Cooper, Norris: Received the Eastern Midlands Conference meet’s Gerald Otte Award for winning the 1,600 in 4:42.09.
Carson Noecker, Hartington-Newcastle: Was named the boys most outstanding performer at the Norfolk Classic for setting the meet record in the 3,200 (9:35.39).
Ryan Kramer, Boone Central: Named the most outstanding athlete of the Central Nebraska Track Championships for sweeping the hurdles titles and running a leg on the winning 400 relay.
Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney: Won the 800 and 1,600 and ran on the winning 3,200 relay to be named the outstanding male athlete at the Best of the West meet.
GIRLS TRACK
Gabriela Calderon, Bennington: Received the Eastern Midlands Conference meet’s Gerald Otte Award for winning the 1,600 in 5:30.78.
Lindsay Adams, Millard West: Her 18-5¼ long jump broke the Norfolk InvitationaI record and set a stadium record.
Jordyn Arens, Crofton: Was named the girls most outstanding performer at the Norfolk Classic for setting the meet record in the 3,200 (11:26.83).
Carli Bailey, Ansley-Litchfield: Named the most outstanding athlete of the Central Nebraska Track Championships for winning the 300 hurdles and the 400.
Talissa Tanquary, Sidney: The freshman won the 400 and 800 and ran on the winning 1,600 relay to be named the outstanding male athlete at the Best of the West meet.