Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers
ATHLETICS

Check out the All-Nebraska baseball teams since 2010.

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on April 29.

* * *

Notable games

BASEBALL

Millard South/Don Kraft Invitational, Thursday-Saturday

Bellevue West Invitational, Thursday-Saturday

TRACK AND FIELD INVITATIONALS

Thursday: Crete Invitational at Doane College, 10 a.m.; George Anderson Invitational at Omaha North, 3 p.m.; Norfolk Classic, 4:15 p.m. at Johnny Carson Field.

Friday: Mike Lehl Invitational at Blair, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Metro Conference at Burke Stadium, 9 a.m. field events, noon track events; Trailblazer Conference at Platteview, 10 a.m.; Eastern Midlands Conference at Norris, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Heartland Conference at Grand Island, 11:30 a.m.

BOYS GOLF

Thursday: Capitol City Invitational at Pioneers, Lincoln

Monday: Millard North Invitational at Stone Creek

Tuesday: Lincoln Southwest Invitational at Highlands; Eastern Midlands Conference at Indian Creek, Omaha; Omaha Roncalli Invitational at Benson Park

GIRLS TENNIS

Friday: Millard West Invitational at Koch Tennis Center

Saturday: Papillion-La Vista Invitational, Bellevue East Invitational

Monday: Lincoln East Invitational

SOCCER

Saturday: Start of Class A and Class B districts.

Notable performances

BASEBALL

Adam DeBoer, Beatrice: His three homers and nine RBIs in a win over Nebraska City are Class B state records.

Tresden Gonsior, Central City/Fullerton/Centura: In a 4-2 win over Adams Central he threw 112 pitches in 6.1 innings, allowing two hits and striking out 10, and stole two bases.

Nick Chanez, Papillion-La Vista: Had two homers — including a grand slam — and six RBIs against Elkhorn.

Avery Moore, Millard West: Had a solo homer to produce the game’s only run in a win over Millard North.

Jackson Ramsey, Millard North: Struck out 16 in a complete-game win over Fremont Bergan.

Cal Higgins, Kearney: In 14 innings of work against Grand Island this season, he has 33 strikeouts.

Carson Wright, Bellevue West: Homered and had four RBIs in a win over Omaha Gross.

Austin Sides, Papillion-La Vista South: Had a two-run single that keyed a four-run rally in a win over Papillion-La Vista.

Joey Craig, Omaha Central: Doubled and tripled in a win over Bellevue East.

Nolan Wiese, Waverly: Tripled twice, homered once and had four RBIs in a win over Crete.

Brayan Van Meter, Lincoln East: Homered and had five RBIs in a win over Lincoln Northeast.

Adam Eggert, Plattsmouth: Had six RBIs in a win over Fort Calhoun.

Brennan McMahon, Elkhorn Mount Michael: Allowed one run over six innings in a win over Omaha North.

BOYS SOCCER

Tate Crawford, Norris: Scored a short-handed goal with 53 seconds left to beat Crete 1-0.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Hannah Godwin, Kearney: Set the school record in the 3,200 meters with a 11:02.23 at the Nebraska Track Festival.

Samantha Schemper, Loomis: Cleared 11-8 at the Jim Mather meet in Arapahoe for the school record.

Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington: Set three Columbus Lakeview Invitational records while sweeping the hurdles titles and winning the long jump.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Payton Davis, David City Aquinas: Set Columbus Lakeview Invitational records in the 800 and 3,200 and completed the trifecta with a win in the 1,600.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf.

