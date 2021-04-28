Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on April 29.
Notable games
BASEBALL
Millard South/Don Kraft Invitational, Thursday-Saturday
Bellevue West Invitational, Thursday-Saturday
TRACK AND FIELD INVITATIONALS
Thursday: Crete Invitational at Doane College, 10 a.m.; George Anderson Invitational at Omaha North, 3 p.m.; Norfolk Classic, 4:15 p.m. at Johnny Carson Field.
Friday: Mike Lehl Invitational at Blair, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Metro Conference at Burke Stadium, 9 a.m. field events, noon track events; Trailblazer Conference at Platteview, 10 a.m.; Eastern Midlands Conference at Norris, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Heartland Conference at Grand Island, 11:30 a.m.
BOYS GOLF
Thursday: Capitol City Invitational at Pioneers, Lincoln
Monday: Millard North Invitational at Stone Creek
Tuesday: Lincoln Southwest Invitational at Highlands; Eastern Midlands Conference at Indian Creek, Omaha; Omaha Roncalli Invitational at Benson Park
GIRLS TENNIS
Friday: Millard West Invitational at Koch Tennis Center
Saturday: Papillion-La Vista Invitational, Bellevue East Invitational
Monday: Lincoln East Invitational
SOCCER
Saturday: Start of Class A and Class B districts.
Notable performances
BASEBALL
Adam DeBoer, Beatrice: His three homers and nine RBIs in a win over Nebraska City are Class B state records.
Tresden Gonsior, Central City/Fullerton/Centura: In a 4-2 win over Adams Central he threw 112 pitches in 6.1 innings, allowing two hits and striking out 10, and stole two bases.
Nick Chanez, Papillion-La Vista: Had two homers — including a grand slam — and six RBIs against Elkhorn.
Avery Moore, Millard West: Had a solo homer to produce the game’s only run in a win over Millard North.
Jackson Ramsey, Millard North: Struck out 16 in a complete-game win over Fremont Bergan.
Cal Higgins, Kearney: In 14 innings of work against Grand Island this season, he has 33 strikeouts.
Carson Wright, Bellevue West: Homered and had four RBIs in a win over Omaha Gross.
Austin Sides, Papillion-La Vista South: Had a two-run single that keyed a four-run rally in a win over Papillion-La Vista.
Joey Craig, Omaha Central: Doubled and tripled in a win over Bellevue East.
Nolan Wiese, Waverly: Tripled twice, homered once and had four RBIs in a win over Crete.
Brayan Van Meter, Lincoln East: Homered and had five RBIs in a win over Lincoln Northeast.
Adam Eggert, Plattsmouth: Had six RBIs in a win over Fort Calhoun.
Brennan McMahon, Elkhorn Mount Michael: Allowed one run over six innings in a win over Omaha North.
BOYS SOCCER
Tate Crawford, Norris: Scored a short-handed goal with 53 seconds left to beat Crete 1-0.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Hannah Godwin, Kearney: Set the school record in the 3,200 meters with a 11:02.23 at the Nebraska Track Festival.
Samantha Schemper, Loomis: Cleared 11-8 at the Jim Mather meet in Arapahoe for the school record.
Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington: Set three Columbus Lakeview Invitational records while sweeping the hurdles titles and winning the long jump.