Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Carson Wright, Bellevue West: Homered and had four RBIs in a win over Omaha Gross.

Austin Sides, Papillion-La Vista South: Had a two-run single that keyed a four-run rally in a win over Papillion-La Vista.

Joey Craig, Omaha Central: Doubled and tripled in a win over Bellevue East.

Nolan Wiese, Waverly: Tripled twice, homered once and had four RBIs in a win over Crete.

Brayan Van Meter, Lincoln East: Homered and had five RBIs in a win over Lincoln Northeast.

Adam Eggert, Plattsmouth: Had six RBIs in a win over Fort Calhoun.

Brennan McMahon, Elkhorn Mount Michael: Allowed one run over six innings in a win over Omaha North.

BOYS SOCCER

Tate Crawford, Norris: Scored a short-handed goal with 53 seconds left to beat Crete 1-0.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Hannah Godwin, Kearney: Set the school record in the 3,200 meters with a 11:02.23 at the Nebraska Track Festival.

Samantha Schemper, Loomis: Cleared 11-8 at the Jim Mather meet in Arapahoe for the school record.