Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Carson Thomsen, Oakland-Craig: Scored 31 points in a 58-52 win over Stanton.

Tate Nachtigal, Aurora: Had 17 points and 20 rebounds as the Huskies beat Hastings 57-21 for their fourth consecutive win.

Will Cooper, Millard South: By making 7 of 10 3s, he had 24 points against Omaha Creighton Prep after getting 16 against Omaha Benson.

Luke Jungers, Omaha Creighton Prep: UNO signee had a career-high 26 points in the 67-55 win over Millard South.

Jasen Green, Millard North: Scored his 1,000th career point recently.

Jake Orr, Omaha Roncalli: Had nine points, 10 assists and 14 rebounds against Lafayette (Mo.).

Jake Bargen, Centennial: Scored the Broncos’ first 21 points in a 24-10 win over Shelby/Rising City.

Malachi Washington, Boys Town: Had 30 points and 11 rebounds in a 77-73 win over Wahoo Neumann.

Jack Heiss, North Platte St. Patrick’s: Made six 3s and scored 31 points in a 63-41 win over Cozad.