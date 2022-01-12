Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 13.
* * *
Notable games
BOYS BASKETBALL
Millard North at Lincoln Northeast, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
Omaha Central at Millard North, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Millard South at Gretna, 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Lincoln Southwest at Fremont, 6 p.m. Friday
Millard South at Lincoln High, 5:15 p.m. Saturday
WRESTLING
Metro Conference championships at UNO, dual tournament at 3 p.m. Friday and individual tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday
SWIMMING
Millard North Invitational, girls at 4 p.m. Friday and boys at 9:30 a.m. Saturday
Notable performances
BOYS BASKETBALL
PJ Davis, Omaha Central: Scored a career-high 35 points against Omaha Bryan followed by a 25-point game against Omaha Burke.
Carson Thomsen, Oakland-Craig: Scored 31 points in a 58-52 win over Stanton.
Tate Nachtigal, Aurora: Had 17 points and 20 rebounds as the Huskies beat Hastings 57-21 for their fourth consecutive win.
Will Cooper, Millard South: By making 7 of 10 3s, he had 24 points against Omaha Creighton Prep after getting 16 against Omaha Benson.
Luke Jungers, Omaha Creighton Prep: UNO signee had a career-high 26 points in the 67-55 win over Millard South.
Jasen Green, Millard North: Scored his 1,000th career point recently.
Jake Orr, Omaha Roncalli: Had nine points, 10 assists and 14 rebounds against Lafayette (Mo.).
Jake Bargen, Centennial: Scored the Broncos’ first 21 points in a 24-10 win over Shelby/Rising City.
Malachi Washington, Boys Town: Had 30 points and 11 rebounds in a 77-73 win over Wahoo Neumann.
Jack Heiss, North Platte St. Patrick’s: Made six 3s and scored 31 points in a 63-41 win over Cozad.
Logan Kaup, Arlington: Had 31 points in a 56-44 win over Wisner-Pilger.
Jaxon Claussen, Wausa: With the winning basket, he had 33 points against Santee.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: Led the Bulldogs to an 82-54 win over Burns (Wyo.) with 30 points.
Mya Skoff, Bellevue East: Scored 22 in a win over Millard North.
Taryn Wharton, Bellevue West: Had 21 points in a win over Papillion-La Vista South.
Kennadi Williams, Lincoln Southwest: Scored 19 points in a win over Grand Island.
Mya Larson, Blair: Scored 17 in a win over Bennington.
Peyton McCabe, Omaha Skutt: Had 22 points in a win over Elkhorn North.
Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: Scored 30 against Omaha Skutt.
J’unti Franklin, Lincoln High: Scored 21 points in a win over Columbus.
Sarah Shepard, Fremont: Scored 19 in a win over Columbus.
Jaide Chandler, Anselmo-Merna: Scored 25 in a win over Cross County.
Mia Furst, Norfolk Lutheran Northeast: Scored 24 in a game against Niobrara/Verdigre.
Kiera Moes, Osmond: Scored 17 points in a win over Wausa.
Chloe Hanel, Kennedy Settje, Clarkson/Leigh: Both had 21 points in a win over Grand Island Northwest.
Kerolene Dos Santos, Jada Smith, Lincoln Parkview: Scored 18 apiece in a win over Bellevue Cornerstone.
Lauryn Stanley, South Platte: Scored 17 in a win over Potter-Dix.
Haley Johnson, Gordon-Rushville: Scored 23 in a win over Bayard.
Avery Heilig, Louisville: Made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points against Plattsmouth.
WRESTLING
Tyson Terry, Omaha North: The freshman was the Metro wrestler of the week for his winning performance at the Creighton Prep Invitational.