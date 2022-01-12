 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers
ATHLETICS

Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

  Updated
  • 0

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 13.

* * *

Notable games

BOYS BASKETBALL

Millard North at Lincoln Northeast, 5:30 p.m. Saturday

Omaha Central at Millard North, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Millard South at Gretna, 5:30 p.m. Thursday

Lincoln Southwest at Fremont, 6 p.m. Friday

Millard South at Lincoln High, 5:15 p.m. Saturday

WRESTLING

Metro Conference championships at UNO, dual tournament at 3 p.m. Friday and individual tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday

SWIMMING

Millard North Invitational, girls at 4 p.m. Friday and boys at 9:30 a.m. Saturday

Notable performances

BOYS BASKETBALL

PJ Davis, Omaha Central: Scored a career-high 35 points against Omaha Bryan followed by a 25-point game against Omaha Burke.

Carson Thomsen, Oakland-Craig: Scored 31 points in a 58-52 win over Stanton.

Tate Nachtigal, Aurora: Had 17 points and 20 rebounds as the Huskies beat Hastings 57-21 for their fourth consecutive win.

Will Cooper, Millard South: By making 7 of 10 3s, he had 24 points against Omaha Creighton Prep after getting 16 against Omaha Benson.

Luke Jungers, Omaha Creighton Prep: UNO signee had a career-high 26 points in the 67-55 win over Millard South.

Jasen Green, Millard North: Scored his 1,000th career point recently.

Jake Orr, Omaha Roncalli: Had nine points, 10 assists and 14 rebounds against Lafayette (Mo.).

Jake Bargen, Centennial: Scored the Broncos’ first 21 points in a 24-10 win over Shelby/Rising City.

Malachi Washington, Boys Town: Had 30 points and 11 rebounds in a 77-73 win over Wahoo Neumann.

Jack Heiss, North Platte St. Patrick’s: Made six 3s and scored 31 points in a 63-41 win over Cozad.

Logan Kaup, Arlington: Had 31 points in a 56-44 win over Wisner-Pilger.

Jaxon Claussen, Wausa: With the winning basket, he had 33 points against Santee.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: Led the Bulldogs to an 82-54 win over Burns (Wyo.) with 30 points.

Mya Skoff, Bellevue East: Scored 22 in a win over Millard North.

Taryn Wharton, Bellevue West: Had 21 points in a win over Papillion-La Vista South.

Kennadi Williams, Lincoln Southwest: Scored 19 points in a win over Grand Island.

Mya Larson, Blair: Scored 17 in a win over Bennington.

Peyton McCabe, Omaha Skutt: Had 22 points in a win over Elkhorn North.

Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: Scored 30 against Omaha Skutt.

J’unti Franklin, Lincoln High: Scored 21 points in a win over Columbus.

Sarah Shepard, Fremont: Scored 19 in a win over Columbus.

Jaide Chandler, Anselmo-Merna: Scored 25 in a win over Cross County.

Mia Furst, Norfolk Lutheran Northeast: Scored 24 in a game against Niobrara/Verdigre.

Kiera Moes, Osmond: Scored 17 points in a win over Wausa.

Chloe Hanel, Kennedy Settje, Clarkson/Leigh: Both had 21 points in a win over Grand Island Northwest.

Kerolene Dos Santos, Jada Smith, Lincoln Parkview: Scored 18 apiece in a win over Bellevue Cornerstone.

Lauryn Stanley, South Platte: Scored 17 in a win over Potter-Dix.

Haley Johnson, Gordon-Rushville: Scored 23 in a win over Bayard.

Avery Heilig, Louisville: Made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points against Plattsmouth.

WRESTLING

Tyson Terry, Omaha North: The freshman was the Metro wrestler of the week for his winning performance at the Creighton Prep Invitational.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

