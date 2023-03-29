Take a look at some of the notable Nebraska high school contests coming up and some top performers recently.
Schedule
Elkhorn South at Millard West, 5 p.m. Friday
Papillion-La Vista vs. Papillion-La Vista South (at Werner Park), noon Saturday
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest at Seacrest Field, Thursday. Girls at 5:30 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.
Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Skutt, 7:15 p.m. Friday
Gretna at Millard South, noon Saturday
Omaha Westside Invitational, Saturday. Field events at 11 a.m., track events at 12:30 p.m.
Papillion-La Vista Chris Shives Invitational, Monday at Oak Hills Country Club
Notables
Connor Booth, Wahoo: Homered and drove in six in a 13-2 win over Nebraska City.
Michael Zimmerman, Omaha Westside: Homered and had four RBIs in a win over Gretna.
Connor Capece, Omaha Gross: Doubled twice and finished with three hits in a win over Omaha South.
Connor Palmer, Millard North: Drove in three in a victory over Elkhorn South.
Nick Riggs and Tanner Hosick, Bellevue West: Combined on a five-hit shutout win over Millard South.
Landon Oelke, Waverly: Had three RBIs in a win over Wahoo.
Clyde Stenglein, Douglas County West: Struck out eight and got the shutout win against Omaha Benson.
Max Bugbee, Lincoln Pius X: Had four hits and three RBIs in a win over Lincoln High.
Maddox Meyer, Malcolm: Allowed two hits and struck out six in a win over Platteview.
Tyson Lewis, Millard West: Had three hits in a win over Bellevue West.
Jace Coleman, Lincoln North Star: Struck out 10 in a win over Fremont.
Cooper Brown, Bellevue East: Had three RBIs in a win over Omaha Bryan.
Wyatt Yetter, Omaha Roncalli: Went six strong innings and got the win against Nebraska City.
Photos: Nebraska state track and field meet, Saturday
South Platte's Haily Koenen prepares for her next attempt in the class D shot put at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Loomis fans bundled in blankets watch the class D boys discus competition in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Spectators bundled in blankets watch the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Mullen's Clayton Moore celebrates his victory in the class D 300-meter intermediate hurdles in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bloomfield's Alexandra Eisenhauer reacts after her victory in the class D 200-meter dash in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Adrianna Rodencal wins the class C 200 meter dash in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Saturday. Rodencal won the event for her fourth gold medal in this years championships.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Kate Leimbach hugs teammate Adrianna Rodencal after the class C 200 meter dash in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Saturday. Rodencal won the event for her fourth gold medal in this years championships.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Runners compete in the class D 200-meter dash in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Saturday. Osceola's Isaiah Zelasney won the event.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
(Left to right) Ainsworth's Carter Nelson, Grand Island Central Catholic's Brayton Johnson, Fremont Bergan's Koa McIntyre, and David City's Caden Denker compete in the class C 200-meter dash in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ainsworth's Carter Nelson clears an attempt in the class C pole vault at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arcadia-Lup City's Jessica Stieb makes her last attempt in the class C shot put at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
