Take a look at some of the notable Nebraska high school contests coming up and some top performers recently.

* * *

Schedule

BASEBALL

Elkhorn South at Millard West, 5 p.m. Friday

Papillion-La Vista vs. Papillion-La Vista South (at Werner Park), noon Saturday

SOCCER

Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest at Seacrest Field, Thursday. Girls at 5:30 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Skutt, 7:15 p.m. Friday

Gretna at Millard South, noon Saturday

TRACK AND FIELD

Omaha Westside Invitational, Saturday. Field events at 11 a.m., track events at 12:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Papillion-La Vista Chris Shives Invitational, Monday at Oak Hills Country Club

Notables

BASEBALL

Connor Booth, Wahoo: Homered and drove in six in a 13-2 win over Nebraska City.

Michael Zimmerman, Omaha Westside: Homered and had four RBIs in a win over Gretna.

Connor Capece, Omaha Gross: Doubled twice and finished with three hits in a win over Omaha South.

Connor Palmer, Millard North: Drove in three in a victory over Elkhorn South.

Nick Riggs and Tanner Hosick, Bellevue West: Combined on a five-hit shutout win over Millard South.

Landon Oelke, Waverly: Had three RBIs in a win over Wahoo.

Clyde Stenglein, Douglas County West: Struck out eight and got the shutout win against Omaha Benson.

Max Bugbee, Lincoln Pius X: Had four hits and three RBIs in a win over Lincoln High.

Maddox Meyer, Malcolm: Allowed two hits and struck out six in a win over Platteview.

Tyson Lewis, Millard West: Had three hits in a win over Bellevue West.

Jace Coleman, Lincoln North Star: Struck out 10 in a win over Fremont.

Cooper Brown, Bellevue East: Had three RBIs in a win over Omaha Bryan.

Wyatt Yetter, Omaha Roncalli: Went six strong innings and got the win against Nebraska City.