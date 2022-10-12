Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Districts, Thursday. A-1 and A-3, Pioneers Park, Lincoln, 2 p.m.; A-2 and A-4, Skyview Lake, Norfolk, 3:30 p.m. B-1 and B-2, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 3 p.m. B-3 and B-4, Overton Golf Course, 3 p.m.
Notable performances
FOOTBALL
Ryan Seevers and Seth Erickson, York: In a 28-14 win over Seward, Seevers was 14 of 19 for 177 yds and ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Erickson had 18 carries for 119 yards, four catches for 32 yards, 13 tackles and a forced fumble
Carter Anderson and Aydon McDonald, Gordon-Rushville: Anderson connected with McDonald for four touchdown pass plays, good for 159 yards, in a 56-19 win over West Holt.
Keenan Valverde, Pierce: Ran for 221 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-35 win at Central City.
Braylon Anderson, Oakland-Craig: Completed 17 of 20 passes for 329 yards and five touchdowns in a 61-6 win over Tekamah-Herman.
Mason Lamprecht, Wakefield: Scored on 76- and 70-yard kickoff returns in a 59-41 win over Homer.
Trevor Thomson, Summerland: Rushed for five touchdowns in a 61-24 win over Plainview.
Dylan Heine, Wynot: Threw for five touchdowns in a 41-6 win over Osmond.
VOLLEYBALL
Lauren Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South: Had 22 kills in a win over Skyview (Idaho).
Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North: Had 22 kills in a win over Norris.
Mia Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista: Had 13 kills and five blocks against Papillion-La Vista South.
Adrian deKoning, Pawnee City: Had 14 kills and 12 digs in a win over Tri County.
Kaya Kelly-Craigs, Omaha Northwest: Had 11 kills in a win over Omaha North.
Haley Wolfe, Elkhorn: Had 20 kills in a win over Grand Island Northwest.
Malayah Long, Lincoln Southwest: Had 31 assists in a win over Fremont.
Hailey Boltz, Lincoln North Star: Had 25 kills in a win over Lincoln Southeast.
Patricia Trujillo, Omaha South: Had nine aces in a win over Omaha Buena Vista.
Caroline Festersen, Omaha Central: Had 41 assists in a win over Omaha Mercy.
Hannah Herrick, Amherst: Had 21 kills in a win over SEM.
Audrey Holm, Paxton: Had 20 kills in a win over Creek Valley.
Emma Hergenreder, Scottsbluff: Had 14 kills in a victory over Mitchell.
Olivia Hansen, Maywood-Hayes Center: Had 14 kills in a win over Sutherland.
