 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
ATHLETICS

Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

  • Updated
  • 0

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 15.

* * *

Notable games

FOOTBALL

Kearney at Bellevue West, 6 p.m. Thursday

Gretna at Millard South, 7 p.m. Thursday

Omaha Westside vs. Millard North, 7 p.m. Friday at Buell Stadium

VOLLEYBALL

Lincoln Public Schools tournament (at Southeast, Southwest), Friday and Saturday

BOYS TENNIS

Millard North Invitational, Thursday at Koch Tennis Center

Papillion-La Vista Invitational, Monday at Koch Tennis Center

People are also reading…

CROSS COUNTRY

Harold Scott Invitational, 10 a.m. Thursday at Pioneers Park, Lincoln

Omaha Creighton Prep Invitational, 4 p.m. Tuesday at Boys Town

GIRLS GOLF

Bellevue West Invitational, 9 a.m. Monday at Willow Lakes

Notable performances

FOOTBALL

Abram Scholting and Ben Brahmer, Pierce: In a 68-14 win over Arlington, Scholting was 8 of 10 for 220 yards and six touchdowns. Brahmer caught three of the TDs and scored a fourth time on a fumble return.

Landon Classen, O’Neill: Threw for three touchdowns and ran for the Eagles’ other two scores in a 35-6 win at West Holt.

Reece Williams, Tekamah-Herman: Caught five passes for 148 yards, including two touchdown in the fourth quarter that lifted the Tigers past Ponca 20-14.

Kyle Kasik, Clarkson/Leigh: Ran for 300 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries in a 22-0 win over Bancroft-Rosalie.

Quinton Heineman, Pender: In a 64-62 loss at Wakefield, he scored 52 points on eight touchdowns, two extra-point kicks and a 2-point conversion with 198 yards rushing and 159 receiving.

Cade Johnson, Wakefield: In the win over Pender, he ran for five touchdowns and 170 yards, scored 40 points and threw the winning touchdown pass.

Hunter Palmer, Wisner-Pilger: His four touchdowns in a 40-34 win over Nebraska Christian including kickoff returns of 72 and 68 yards.

Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge: Seven touchdowns (46 points) and 297 yards before halftime paced his team to a 54-20 win over Wynot.

Carson Wessel, Humphrey St. Francis: Ran for the tying touchdown and threw for the winning 2-point conversion in a 38-36 overtime victory at Osceola.

Sage Frauendorfer, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Ran for 222 yards and three touchdowns in a 26-6 win at Randolph.

Cody Wickersham, Niobrara/Verdigre: Rushed for 208 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-14 win over Walthill.

Jack Wemhoff, Elgin/Pope John: On 41 carries in a 38-30 win at Creighton, he had 269 yards and five touchdowns.

Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale: Threw for 304 yards and ran for five touchdowns in a 36-18 win at Crofton.

Carter Nelson, Ainsworth: Threw for two touchdowns, ran for one and caught two in a 34-12 win over Burwell.

Carson Kudlacek, Hastings St. Cecilia: Boosted the Bluehawks to a 46-21 win over Gibbon by throwing for 222 yards and four TDs.

Hayden Kramer, Maywood-Hayes Center: In a 59-50 win over Silver Lake, he threw for 200 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 276 yards and four scores.

Keaton Karr, Silver Lake: Nation’s eight-man rushing leader had 334 yards on 44 carries in the loss to MHC.

DJ Helms and Tony Palmer, South Sioux City: Helms threw two touchdown passes in a 40-20 win at Omaha Northwest and Palmer ran for 110 yards and three touchdowns.

John Placke, St. Paul: Had a 99-yard touchdown run in a loss to Columbus Scotus.

VOLLEYBALL

Kylee Wessel, Humphrey St. Francis: Had 29 kills in a win over Fullerton.

Haley Wolfe, Elkhorn: Had 22 kills in a win over Omaha Gross.

Mia Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista: Had 17 kills in a win over Omaha South.

Ali Jacobs, Lincoln North Star: Had 20 kills in a win over Norfolk.

Lauren Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South: Had 19 kills in a win over Elkhorn South.

Maddie Ray, Gering: Had 19 kills against Scottsbluff.

Channatee Robles, Norfolk Catholic: Had 27 kills in a win over Hartington Cedar Catholic.

Laney Kathol, Hartington Cedar Catholic: Had 20 kills against Norfolk Catholic.

Evan Glade, Millard West: Had 16 kills in a win over Omaha Central.

Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island Central Catholic: Had 16 kills in a win over Wood River.

Grace Baumert, Howells-Dodge: Had 21 kills in a win over Wakefield.

Dru Niemack, Shelton: Had 18 kills in a win over Silver Lake.

SOFTBALL

Mackenzi Harrel, Lincoln Pius X: Her 13 home runs broke the school’s season record.

GIRLS GOLF

June Mullin, Omaha Duchesne: Led a 1-2-3-4-5 finish for the Cardinals at their invitational at the Knolls. Their winning score was 323.​

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Phoenix Suns owner suspended and fined after investigation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert