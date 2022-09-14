Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 15.

Notable games

FOOTBALL

Kearney at Bellevue West, 6 p.m. Thursday

Gretna at Millard South, 7 p.m. Thursday

Omaha Westside vs. Millard North, 7 p.m. Friday at Buell Stadium

VOLLEYBALL

Lincoln Public Schools tournament (at Southeast, Southwest), Friday and Saturday

BOYS TENNIS

Millard North Invitational, Thursday at Koch Tennis Center

Papillion-La Vista Invitational, Monday at Koch Tennis Center

CROSS COUNTRY

Harold Scott Invitational, 10 a.m. Thursday at Pioneers Park, Lincoln

Omaha Creighton Prep Invitational, 4 p.m. Tuesday at Boys Town

GIRLS GOLF

Bellevue West Invitational, 9 a.m. Monday at Willow Lakes

Notable performances

FOOTBALL

Abram Scholting and Ben Brahmer, Pierce: In a 68-14 win over Arlington, Scholting was 8 of 10 for 220 yards and six touchdowns. Brahmer caught three of the TDs and scored a fourth time on a fumble return.

Landon Classen, O’Neill: Threw for three touchdowns and ran for the Eagles’ other two scores in a 35-6 win at West Holt.

Reece Williams, Tekamah-Herman: Caught five passes for 148 yards, including two touchdown in the fourth quarter that lifted the Tigers past Ponca 20-14.

Kyle Kasik, Clarkson/Leigh: Ran for 300 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries in a 22-0 win over Bancroft-Rosalie.

Quinton Heineman, Pender: In a 64-62 loss at Wakefield, he scored 52 points on eight touchdowns, two extra-point kicks and a 2-point conversion with 198 yards rushing and 159 receiving.

Cade Johnson, Wakefield: In the win over Pender, he ran for five touchdowns and 170 yards, scored 40 points and threw the winning touchdown pass.

Hunter Palmer, Wisner-Pilger: His four touchdowns in a 40-34 win over Nebraska Christian including kickoff returns of 72 and 68 yards.

Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge: Seven touchdowns (46 points) and 297 yards before halftime paced his team to a 54-20 win over Wynot.

Carson Wessel, Humphrey St. Francis: Ran for the tying touchdown and threw for the winning 2-point conversion in a 38-36 overtime victory at Osceola.

Sage Frauendorfer, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Ran for 222 yards and three touchdowns in a 26-6 win at Randolph.

Cody Wickersham, Niobrara/Verdigre: Rushed for 208 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-14 win over Walthill.

Jack Wemhoff, Elgin/Pope John: On 41 carries in a 38-30 win at Creighton, he had 269 yards and five touchdowns.

Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale: Threw for 304 yards and ran for five touchdowns in a 36-18 win at Crofton.

Carter Nelson, Ainsworth: Threw for two touchdowns, ran for one and caught two in a 34-12 win over Burwell.

Carson Kudlacek, Hastings St. Cecilia: Boosted the Bluehawks to a 46-21 win over Gibbon by throwing for 222 yards and four TDs.

Hayden Kramer, Maywood-Hayes Center: In a 59-50 win over Silver Lake, he threw for 200 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 276 yards and four scores.

Keaton Karr, Silver Lake: Nation’s eight-man rushing leader had 334 yards on 44 carries in the loss to MHC.

DJ Helms and Tony Palmer, South Sioux City: Helms threw two touchdown passes in a 40-20 win at Omaha Northwest and Palmer ran for 110 yards and three touchdowns.

John Placke, St. Paul: Had a 99-yard touchdown run in a loss to Columbus Scotus.

VOLLEYBALL

Kylee Wessel, Humphrey St. Francis: Had 29 kills in a win over Fullerton.

Haley Wolfe, Elkhorn: Had 22 kills in a win over Omaha Gross.

Mia Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista: Had 17 kills in a win over Omaha South.

Ali Jacobs, Lincoln North Star: Had 20 kills in a win over Norfolk.

Lauren Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South: Had 19 kills in a win over Elkhorn South.

Maddie Ray, Gering: Had 19 kills against Scottsbluff.

Channatee Robles, Norfolk Catholic: Had 27 kills in a win over Hartington Cedar Catholic.

Laney Kathol, Hartington Cedar Catholic: Had 20 kills against Norfolk Catholic.

Evan Glade, Millard West: Had 16 kills in a win over Omaha Central.

Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island Central Catholic: Had 16 kills in a win over Wood River.

Grace Baumert, Howells-Dodge: Had 21 kills in a win over Wakefield.

Dru Niemack, Shelton: Had 18 kills in a win over Silver Lake.

SOFTBALL

Mackenzi Harrel, Lincoln Pius X: Her 13 home runs broke the school’s season record.

GIRLS GOLF

June Mullin, Omaha Duchesne: Led a 1-2-3-4-5 finish for the Cardinals at their invitational at the Knolls. Their winning score was 323.​