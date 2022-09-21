Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 22.

* * *

Notable games

FOOTBALL

Elkhorn at Bennington, 7 p.m. Friday

VOLLEYBALL

Allison Weston Invitational (at Papillion-La Vista), Friday-Saturday

Lincoln Pius X tournament, Saturday

CROSS COUNTRY

UNK Invitational, noon Monday at Kearney Country Club

GIRLS GOLF

Metro Conference championship, 9 a.m. Tuesday at Elmwood Park

BOYS TENNIS

Omaha Westside Invitational, Monday at Koch Tennis Center

Notable performances

FOOTBALL

Aric Thomas, Dylan Sheard and Daeshawn Tolbert, Omaha South: The Packers’ passing game was prolific with 577 yards in a 67-60 loss to South Sioux City. Thomas tied the Class A records for single-game receiving yards with 282 and touchdown receptions with four. He also threw a touchdown pass play of 80 yards. Sheard had 219 yards and two touchdowns. Tolbert was 23 of 42 for 497 yards and six touchdowns.

Derek Helm, Tony Palmer, Christian Barajas and Richard Stewart, South Sioux City: On the winning side of that wild game, Helm was 23 of 33 for 427 yards and five touchdowns. Barajas and Stewart each had two touchdown catches. Palmer ran for 125 yards and three scores.

Te’Shaun Porter and Sebastian Circo, Omaha North: Porter had 268 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-10 win at Omaha Benson. Circo, hurt during the preseason, was 11 of 21 for 142 yards and a touchdown in the sophomore’s second start.

Keenan Valverde and Abram Scholting, Pierce: In the 57-35 home win over Omaha Roncalli, Valverde scored four touchdowns and rushed for 202 yards. Scholting threw for 192 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 78.

Brady McGill, Omaha Roncalli: Threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns in the Pierce loss.

Breckan Schluter, Exeter-Milligan/Friend: Carried 36 times for 460 yards and seven touchdowns and scored an eighth on a 68-yard punt return in a 74-61 win over Freeman.

Treyven Beckman and Quinn Foster, Kearney: Beckman threw for 329 yards and three long touchdown passes in the Bearcats’ 35-34 win at Bellevue West. Foster made 15 tackles.

Seth Erickson and Garrett Ivey, York: In a 20-17 loss to Scottsbluff, Erickson had five unassisted tackles and 15 assisted to tie the school record of 20 total. Ivey had six catches for 128 yards and a score, a 37-yard field goal and two extra points.

Parker Borer, Boone Central: Ran for 188 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-6 win at Douglas County West.

Hayden Umble, Mitchell: In a 44-20 win over Sidney, Umble ran for four touchdowns.

Tanner Frahm, Plainview: Ran for four touchdowns and passed for five while completing 16 of 19 passes for 311 yards in a 70-32 win over North Central.

Jordan Mariska and Sam Souerdyke, Thayer Central: In a 48-36 win over Palmyra, Mariska ran for 249 yards and three touchdowns and Souerdyke 179 and three.

Kaden Keller, Wayne: Sophomore was 13 of 15 for 271 yards and four touchdowns in a 27-26 win over Raymond Central.

Simon McFarland, Crofton: Ran for four touchdowns in a 53-35 win over Hartington-Newcastle.

Minden defense: Held Fairbury to a negative-26 yards rushing, believed to be the Class C-1 record.

VOLLEYBALL

Hunter West, Wausa: Had 32 kills in a win over Winside.

Lauren Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South: Had 26 kills in a win over Omaha Westside.

Madeline Henry, Elkhorn South: Had 16 kills in a victory over Millard South.

Lauren Buzbee, Bennington: Had 20 kills in a win over Elkhorn.

Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell: Had 21 kills in a win over Nebraska City Lourdes.

Grace Baumert, Howells-Dodge: Had 29 kills against Norfolk Lutheran.

Nyaluet Diew, South Sioux City: Had 14 kills in a win over Omaha Roncalli.

Haylie Muhlbach, Mead: Had six aces in a win over Omaha Brownell Talbot.

Mikah O’Neill, SEM: Had 15 kills in a win over Ansley/Litchfield.

Laney Kathol, Hartington Cedar Catholic: Had 24 kills in a win over Pierce.

Jaelyn Dicke, Waverly: Had 15 kills in a victory over Lincoln Northwest.

Megyn Scott, Adams Central: Had 17 kills against St. Paul.

Makayla Rhoads, Grand Island Northwest: Had 17 kills in a win over Aurora.

Georgi tenBensel, Silver Lake: Had 21 kills against Kenesaw.

CROSS COUNTRY

Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk: Won his school’s Lyle Moeller Invitational while finishing just six seconds off the meet record.

Carson Noecker, Hartington-Newcastle: Won the Woodbridge Classic in Irvine, California, by 40 seconds over the runner-up from Park City, Utah.

SOFTBALL

Mackenzie Groninga, Omaha Mercy: Her past three games have been a no-hitter, a perfect game and a one-hitter while she’s broke the team’s season record with 113 strikeouts ​