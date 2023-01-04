Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Take a look at some of the notable Nebraska high school games coming up and some top performers from the last week.

* * *

Schedule

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bellevue West at Council Bluffs Lincoln, 7 p.m. Thursday

Omaha Roncalli at Omaha Skutt, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Omaha Westside at Millard North, 5:15 p.m. Saturday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nebraska Showcase, Saturday at Kearney High School: Bridgeport-Malcolm, 3:30 p.m.; Olathe North (Kan.)-Millard South, 5:10; Kearney-Elkhorn North, 8:30

Millard West at Papillion-La Vista South, 5:30 p.m. Friday

WRESTLING

Norm Manstedt Invitational at Central Community College, Columbus. Girls on Thursday, boys Friday-Saturday

SWIMMING

Millard South Invitational, Saturday

Notables

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brooks Kissinger, Ashland-Greenwood: Had 30 points in a 55-36 win over Auburn, which was a rematch of the 2022 Class C-1 state final the Jays won, and 23 against Fremont Bergan.

Harrison Long, Elkhorn Mount Michael: Made eight 3s and scored 31 points in a 74-54 win over Lincoln Lutheran.

Manny Paul, South Sioux City: Had 27 points and 12 rebounds in a 73-59 win over Lincoln Parkview and had games of 24 and 23 points in the Waverly holiday tournament.

Rylan Smith, Lincoln Southwest: During the Heartland Conference tournament, he topped the school record of 727 points in a career.

Andon Olson, Valentine: The sophomore had 40 points, shooting 75% from the field, in a win over Hemingford.

Carter Templemeyer, Lincoln East: Made five 3s and scored 28 points in a 58-55 win over Lincoln Northeast.

Caleb Rule, Lewiston: Made 19 field goals for 39 points (no free throws) and had nine rebounds in a 69-41 win over Dorchester.

Jake Rath, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Tallied 30 and 35 points in his final two games at the Wayne State holiday tournament.

Zach Fitzpatrick, Palmyra: Had 34 points in a 63-47 win at David City.

Connor Millikan and Trey Moseman, Platteview: Milliken had 34 points and 11 rebounds in an 81-47 win over Elkhorn. Moseman had 24 points in a 69-53 win over Beatrice.

Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola: Had 37 points in a 79-69 win over Nebraska Lutheran.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ahmani Klabunde, Omaha Benson: Scored 34 points, the most in a Metro Conference holiday tournament game since 1998-99, in a win over Omaha North.

Inia Jones, Omaha Central: Class A’s scoring leader had 30 points against Bellevue West.

Zaili Benish, Leyton: Topped 30 points for the third time in five games, getting 36 in a 63-43 win over Arthur County.

Mya Babbitt, Millard South: Scored 25 points in a win over Bellevue East.

Jayla Wilson, Bellevue East: Had 23 points in a win over Millard West.

Addalyn Rooney, Millard North: Had 17 points against Bellevue West.

Zhyael Dotzler, Bellevue West: Sank five 3-pointers in a win over Millard North.

Najya O’Neal, Omaha Burke: Scored 20 points against Omaha Central.

Paige Miller, Omaha Marian: Scored 19 in a win over Papillion-La Vista South.

Shaylyn Safranek, Anselmo-Merna: Scored 30 points in a win over Loomis.

Alyssa Husing, Yutan: Had 15 points in a win over Omaha Concordia.

Paige Radenslaben, Waverly: Scored 17 in a win over Omaha Gross.

Averi Winters, Plattsmouth: Scored 18 against Platteview.

Payton Burda, Scottsbluff: Made a school-record 10 3s in a 68-44 win over Gering in December.​

