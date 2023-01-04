 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

  • Updated
  • 0

Take a look at some of the notable Nebraska high school games coming up and some top performers from the last week.

* * *

Schedule

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bellevue West at Council Bluffs Lincoln, 7 p.m. Thursday

Omaha Roncalli at Omaha Skutt, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Omaha Westside at Millard North, 5:15 p.m. Saturday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nebraska Showcase, Saturday at Kearney High School: Bridgeport-Malcolm, 3:30 p.m.; Olathe North (Kan.)-Millard South, 5:10; Kearney-Elkhorn North, 8:30

Millard West at Papillion-La Vista South, 5:30 p.m. Friday

WRESTLING

People are also reading…

Norm Manstedt Invitational at Central Community College, Columbus. Girls on Thursday, boys Friday-Saturday

SWIMMING

Millard South Invitational, Saturday

Notables

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brooks Kissinger, Ashland-Greenwood: Had 30 points in a 55-36 win over Auburn, which was a rematch of the 2022 Class C-1 state final the Jays won, and 23 against Fremont Bergan.

Harrison Long, Elkhorn Mount Michael: Made eight 3s and scored 31 points in a 74-54 win over Lincoln Lutheran.

Manny Paul, South Sioux City: Had 27 points and 12 rebounds in a 73-59 win over Lincoln Parkview and had games of 24 and 23 points in the Waverly holiday tournament.

Rylan Smith, Lincoln Southwest: During the Heartland Conference tournament, he topped the school record of 727 points in a career.

Andon Olson, Valentine: The sophomore had 40 points, shooting 75% from the field, in a win over Hemingford.

Carter Templemeyer, Lincoln East: Made five 3s and scored 28 points in a 58-55 win over Lincoln Northeast.

Caleb Rule, Lewiston: Made 19 field goals for 39 points (no free throws) and had nine rebounds in a 69-41 win over Dorchester.

Jake Rath, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Tallied 30 and 35 points in his final two games at the Wayne State holiday tournament.

Zach Fitzpatrick, Palmyra: Had 34 points in a 63-47 win at David City.

Connor Millikan and Trey Moseman, Platteview: Milliken had 34 points and 11 rebounds in an 81-47 win over Elkhorn. Moseman had 24 points in a 69-53 win over Beatrice.

Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola: Had 37 points in a 79-69 win over Nebraska Lutheran.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ahmani Klabunde, Omaha Benson: Scored 34 points, the most in a Metro Conference holiday tournament game since 1998-99, in a win over Omaha North.

Inia Jones, Omaha Central: Class A’s scoring leader had 30 points against Bellevue West.

Zaili Benish, Leyton: Topped 30 points for the third time in five games, getting 36 in a 63-43 win over Arthur County.

Mya Babbitt, Millard South: Scored 25 points in a win over Bellevue East.

Jayla Wilson, Bellevue East: Had 23 points in a win over Millard West.

Addalyn Rooney, Millard North: Had 17 points against Bellevue West.

Zhyael Dotzler, Bellevue West: Sank five 3-pointers in a win over Millard North.

Najya O’Neal, Omaha Burke: Scored 20 points against Omaha Central.

Paige Miller, Omaha Marian: Scored 19 in a win over Papillion-La Vista South.

Shaylyn Safranek, Anselmo-Merna: Scored 30 points in a win over Loomis.

Alyssa Husing, Yutan: Had 15 points in a win over Omaha Concordia.

Paige Radenslaben, Waverly: Scored 17 in a win over Omaha Gross.

Averi Winters, Plattsmouth: Scored 18 against Platteview.

Payton Burda, Scottsbluff: Made a school-record 10 3s in a 68-44 win over Gering in December.​

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL world comes together in support of Damar Hamlin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert