Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Preston Ames, Bellevue West: Had three takeaways — two interceptions and a fumble recovery — in a 49-13 win at Kearney.

Jay Ballard, Boys Town: Made 30 tackles in an 8-6 win over Fort Calhoun.

Cole Ballard and Will Skradis, Elkhorn South: In a 45-12 win over Papillion-La Vista, Ballard ran for four touchdowns and Skradis carried 11 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

Noah Walters, Lincoln East: Was 23 of 29 for 430 yards and five touchdowns in a 47-10 win over then-ranked Lincoln Southeast.

Demario Young, South Sioux City: Sophomore ran for 195 yards on 26 carries, including the Cardinals’ three touchdowns, in a 21-0 win over Class A Omaha Northwest.

Carlos Collazo, Aurora: Ran for six touchdowns and 120 yards on 16 carries in a 48-7 win over York.

Sam Hartman, Grand Island Northwest: In a 43-36 loss, he ran for 174 yards and a touchdown and threw for four touchdowns and 261 yards on 12 completions.

Logan Bokamper and Cade Johnson, Wakefield: Bokemper scored an Eight-Man state record 74 points on 11 touchdowns — 10 rush, one kickoff return — in an 82-62 win over Plainview. Johnson ran for 219 yards on 20 carries.