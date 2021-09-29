Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Sep. 30.
* * *
Notable games
FOOTBALL
Omaha Skutt at Gretna, 7 p.m. Friday
David City Aquinas at Fremont Bergan, 7 p.m. Friday
VOLLEYBALL
Lincoln Northeast Invitational, Friday-Saturday
TENNIS
Metro Conference championships, Wednesday and Oct. 7, at Koch Center
GOLF DISTRICTS
Monday: A-1, Stone Creek, Omaha; A-2, Awarii Dunes, Axtell; A-3, Holmes, Lincoln; A-4, Tiburon, Omaha; B-1, Beatrice CC; B-2, River Wilds, Blair; B-3, York CC; B-4, Hillside, Sidney; C-3, Fair Play, Norfolk; C-4, Holdrege CC; C-5, Four Winds, Kimball.
Tuesday: C-1, Hidden Valley, Lincoln; C-2, Oakland GC.
SOFTBALL
District tournaments, Wednesday through Oct. 9.
Notable performances
FOOTBALL
Preston Ames, Bellevue West: Had three takeaways — two interceptions and a fumble recovery — in a 49-13 win at Kearney.
Jay Ballard, Boys Town: Made 30 tackles in an 8-6 win over Fort Calhoun.
Cole Ballard and Will Skradis, Elkhorn South: In a 45-12 win over Papillion-La Vista, Ballard ran for four touchdowns and Skradis carried 11 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns.
Noah Walters, Lincoln East: Was 23 of 29 for 430 yards and five touchdowns in a 47-10 win over then-ranked Lincoln Southeast.
Demario Young, South Sioux City: Sophomore ran for 195 yards on 26 carries, including the Cardinals’ three touchdowns, in a 21-0 win over Class A Omaha Northwest.
Carlos Collazo, Aurora: Ran for six touchdowns and 120 yards on 16 carries in a 48-7 win over York.
Sam Hartman, Grand Island Northwest: In a 43-36 loss, he ran for 174 yards and a touchdown and threw for four touchdowns and 261 yards on 12 completions.
Logan Bokamper and Cade Johnson, Wakefield: Bokemper scored an Eight-Man state record 74 points on 11 touchdowns — 10 rush, one kickoff return — in an 82-62 win over Plainview. Johnson ran for 219 yards on 20 carries.
Tanner Frahm, Plainview: Was 32 of 48 for 419 yards and six touchdowns in the loss to Wakefield.
Alex Christo, Boone Central: The backup quarterback, making his first start, had 299 yards of offense in a 35-33 win over defending C-1 champion Pierce.
Corbin Horner, Dundy County-Stratton: Ran for 282 yards and five touchdowns in a 54-28 win over Maxwell.
Gage Racek, Ord: Hit Doniphan-Trumbull for 219 yards and four touchdowns in a 63-14 Chants win.
Jaxon Weyand and Eli Vondra, Milford: In a 56-28 win over Nebraska City, Weyand (251 yards on 11 carries) and Vondra (149 yards) each scored three times.
Easton Weber, BDS: Scored eight touchdowns in a 64-38 win over Blue Hill.
Andy Maloley, Pawnee City: Scored on four of his nine carries, with 260 yards rushing, in a 77-29 win over Meridian.
Prestyn Rogers, Arcadia/Loup City: Scored eight touchdowns — seven rush, one reception — while rushing for 281 yards in a 75-28 win over Ravenna.
VOLLEYBALL
MaKenna Willis and Dru Niemack, Shelton: Willis broke the Bulldogs’ standing school record for set assists with 1,539 through last Thursday. Niemack’s season kill total stood at 247.
Brianna Lemke, Mead: Had 32 kills in a win over Yutan.
Ital Lopuyo, Omaha Central: Had 15 kills in a win over Omaha Northwest.
Taniya Golden, Omaha Northwest: Had 28 kills against Omaha Central.
Jadyn Hahn, Johnson-Brock: Had 27 kills in a win over Diller-Odell.
Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell: Had 32 kills against Johnson-Brock.
Samantha Laird, Omaha Westside: Had 17 kills in a win over Omaha Burke.
Mia Mroczek, Elkhorn South: Had 16 kills and seven blocks in a win over Elkhorn North.
Kiley Elkins, Malcolm: Had 19 kills in a win over Wahoo.
Sadie Millard, Millard West: Had 15 kills in a win over Omaha Marian.
Shaylee Myers, Lincoln Southwest: Had 15 kills in a win over Lincoln North Star.
Sophie Fitch, Doniphan-Trumbull: Had 13 kills in a win over Ravenna.
Bailey Beal, Randolph: Had 16 kills against Creighton.
Sylvia Cunningham, Stanton: Had 14 kills in a win over Tekamah-Herman.
Makayla Kirchner, Ogallala: Had 16 kills in a win over Gering.