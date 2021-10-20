Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 21.
Notable games
FOOTBALL
Eight Man-1, Eight Man-2 playoffs, Thursday
Omaha Burke at Millard South, 7 p.m. Friday
Lincoln East vs. Omaha Creighton Prep, 7 p.m. Friday at Omaha Burke
VOLLEYBALL
Subdistrict tournaments: Classes C-1 to D-2, Monday-Tuesday; Class B, Tuesday-Wednesday
District tournaments: Class A, Monday-Wednesday
CROSS COUNTRY
State meet, noon Friday at Kearney Country Club
Notable performances
FOOTBALL
Brady McGill and Jake Orr, Omaha Roncalli: McGill, a sophomore, broke Class B’s single-game passing record with 508 yards in a 56-38 loss to top-ranked Bennington. Or, with 272 yards, broke the Crimson Pride single-game record for receiving yards.
Rashad Madden, Ralston: Broke Class B’s single-game rushing record with 412 yards, scoring four times in a 49-32 win over Blair.
Te’Shawn Porter, Omaha North: The latest Viking to rush for 1,000 yards as a sophomore, he got there with 290 in a 35-20 win over Fremont.
Marty Brown, Omaha Creighton Prep: Became the school’s 25th 1,000-yard rusher with 183 yards and two scores in a 30-7 win over Papillion La Vista South.
Devyn Jones, Papio South: Had 21 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown in the Prep loss.
Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth: Pounded out 266 yards and four touchdowns on 38 carries in a 35-30 win at Beatrice.
Marley Jensen, York: For the second time, the middle linebacker tied the school record of 20 total tackles In the Dukes’ loss to Seward.
Hunter Mortimer-Weeping Water: Put up 401 yards of offense, including 270 rushing, with four rushing and four passing touchdowns in a 60-28 win over Palmyra.
Beau Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger: Had five touchdown runs of between 20 and 63 yards, ending with 253 yards on seven carries, in a 74-6 win at Madison.
Colby Duncan, Omaha Gross: Stepping in at quarterback, he threw for 214 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-7 win over South Sioux City.
Braeden Guenther and Layne Warrior, Bloomfield: The school records they set in a 60-32 win over Creighton were by Guenther, a freshman, for passing yards in a game (282) and season (1,341) and by Warrior for receiving yards in a game (242) and season (1,029).
Tate Thoene, Grant Arens and Jaxon Bernecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic: Thoene split his four touchdown passes between Arens and Bernecker in a 48-14 win over Ponca.
Cam Kozeal, Millard South: In his first start at quarterback, the new Vanderbilt baseball pledge threw four touchdown passes in a 50-14 win at Lincoln North Star.
Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock: He returned a punt and a kickoff for scores, part of a six-touchdown night in a 68-36 win over Cedar Bluffs.
Zephan Kluthe, Cedar Bluffs: By rushing for 269 yards and the Wildcats’ six touchdowns in the loss to Elmwood-Murdock, the quarterback became the first in 45 years to rush for 1,000 yards (1,185 yards, six games) for a winless team.
Riley Grieser, Kearney Catholic: Ran for touchdowns on five of his 16 carries that totaled 175 yards in a 46-0 win over Holdrege.
Jakob Jordan, Falls City Sacred Heart: Ran for four touchdowns and threw for four in a 73-14 win over Diller-Odell.
Dylan Mostek and Trey Bird, Bennington: In the win over Roncalli, Mostek ran for 302 yards and five touchdowns on 25 carries and Bird was 12 of 14 for 247 yards and two touchdowns.
Tanner Drueke and Hunter Cook, Sutherland: In beating Bayard 82-30, Drueke ran for 233 yards and five touchdowns and Cook for 141 yards and three scores.
VOLLEYBALL
Dru Niemack, Shelton: Broke the Bulldogs’ season record for kills, getting 23 against Kenesaw in the Twin Valley Conference tournament final, to bring her total to 399.
Mya Larson, Wahoo: With 17 kills and 16 digs against Plattsmouth, she reached 2,000 career kills.
Karley Heimes, Wynot: Had 29 kills, 23 digs and 6 blocks against Ponca.
Bekka Allick, Waverly: Had 30 kills and 26 digs against Omaha Westside.
Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Omaha Westside: Had 21 kills and 31 digs against Waverly.
Lanie Brott and Adison Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: Brott had 20 kills against Grand Island while Markowski had 41 assists).
Rubie Klausen, Wayne: Made 23 kills and 31 digs against Battle Creek.
Megan Luetkenhaus, Mead: Had 19 kills and 20 digs against Raymond Central.
Jadyn Meiergerd, West Point-Beemer: Had 22 kills and 16 digs against South Sioux City.