Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Te’Shawn Porter, Omaha North: The latest Viking to rush for 1,000 yards as a sophomore, he got there with 290 in a 35-20 win over Fremont.

Marty Brown, Omaha Creighton Prep: Became the school’s 25th 1,000-yard rusher with 183 yards and two scores in a 30-7 win over Papillion La Vista South.

Devyn Jones, Papio South: Had 21 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown in the Prep loss.

Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth: Pounded out 266 yards and four touchdowns on 38 carries in a 35-30 win at Beatrice.

Marley Jensen, York: For the second time, the middle linebacker tied the school record of 20 total tackles In the Dukes’ loss to Seward.

Hunter Mortimer-Weeping Water: Put up 401 yards of offense, including 270 rushing, with four rushing and four passing touchdowns in a 60-28 win over Palmyra.

Beau Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger: Had five touchdown runs of between 20 and 63 yards, ending with 253 yards on seven carries, in a 74-6 win at Madison.

Colby Duncan, Omaha Gross: Stepping in at quarterback, he threw for 214 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-7 win over South Sioux City.