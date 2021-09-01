Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Christian Nash, Millard South: Nash scored on three of his seven carries and ran for 187 yards in a 55-13 win over Millard North.

Nolan Wetovick, Cozad: His 3-yard run for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter was one of three he accounted for in a 20-17 win over rival Gothenburg.

Bryce Hanna and Lance Vasa, Arthur County: Each set a Six-Man record in the Wolves’ 101-80 win at SEM. Hanna had 34 completions. Vasa tied the record of 13 receptions.

Gage Mintken, Hay Springs: Ran for 125 yards and six touchdowns in a 37-14 win over Creek Valley.

Riley Grieser and Brett Mahoney, Kearney Catholic: In a 52-12 win over Wood River/Shelton, Grieser ran for 235 yards and Mahoney threw for four TDs.

Nathan Pederson, Millard West: Pounded out 248 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-21 loss at Elkhorn South.

Trenton Cielocha, Columbus Scotus: The Shamrocks beat Wahoo 31-14 as Cielocha threw for 297 yards and intercepted two passes.

Quade Myers, Dundy County-Stratton: The four-year starter spearheaded a 42-14 win at six-time defending Colorado champion Sedgwick County by rushing for 196 yards and two touchdowns and throwing for 141 yards.