Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Sep. 1.
Notable games
FOOTBALL
Elkhorn South at Millard South, 7 p.m. Thursday
North Platte at Fremont, 7 p.m. Friday
VOLLEYBALL
Millard South at Elkhorn South, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
SOFTBALL
Papillion-La Vista South and Millard North Invitationals, Friday and Saturday
Notable performances
FOOTBALL
Blake Miller, Nebraska City Lourdes: The new NU walk-on pledge, in a 59-42 win over Falls City Sacred Heart, was 22 of 28 for 245 yards and four touchdowns, rushed 15 times for 153 yards and two scores and made eight tackles.
Jareese Lott-Buzby, Lincoln High: Threw for 316 yards and four touchdowns in a 26-24 win over Lincoln North Star.
Nick Chanez, Papillion-La Vista: Found four different receivers for touchdowns in a 28-26 comeback win over Papio South.
Dylan Mostek, Bennington: Ran for 355 yards – No. 5 all-time in Class B – and five touchdowns in a 45-20 win over Grand Island Northwest.
Christian Nash, Millard South: Nash scored on three of his seven carries and ran for 187 yards in a 55-13 win over Millard North.
Nolan Wetovick, Cozad: His 3-yard run for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter was one of three he accounted for in a 20-17 win over rival Gothenburg.
Bryce Hanna and Lance Vasa, Arthur County: Each set a Six-Man record in the Wolves’ 101-80 win at SEM. Hanna had 34 completions. Vasa tied the record of 13 receptions.
Gage Mintken, Hay Springs: Ran for 125 yards and six touchdowns in a 37-14 win over Creek Valley.
Riley Grieser and Brett Mahoney, Kearney Catholic: In a 52-12 win over Wood River/Shelton, Grieser ran for 235 yards and Mahoney threw for four TDs.
Nathan Pederson, Millard West: Pounded out 248 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-21 loss at Elkhorn South.
Trenton Cielocha, Columbus Scotus: The Shamrocks beat Wahoo 31-14 as Cielocha threw for 297 yards and intercepted two passes.
Quade Myers, Dundy County-Stratton: The four-year starter spearheaded a 42-14 win at six-time defending Colorado champion Sedgwick County by rushing for 196 yards and two touchdowns and throwing for 141 yards.
Paxton Olson, Sutton: Hit Grand Island Central Catholic for 200 yards and four TDs on 36 carries in a 37-7 win.
Ben Sauer and Trenton Marquez, Bayard: In a 78-44 win over Morrill, Sauer threw for 288 yards and five TDs and Marquez had six catches for 218 yards and two scores.
Cort McKeown and Landon Johnson, Norfolk Lutheran Northeast: Six of McKeown’s Eight Man record-tying seven touchdown catches were in the first half of a 74-6 win over Madison. Johnson was 14 of 14 passing.
Caleb Allen, Ainsworth: Ran for seven touchdowns and 199 yards in an 82-44 win over Plainview.
Tanner Frahm, Plainview: Threw for 335 yards and four touchdowns in the loss to Ainsworth.
VOLLEYBALL
Carly Ries, Norfolk: Had 24 kills in a win over Grand Island.
Mya Larson, Wahoo: Had 13 kills in a win over Ralston.
Lauren Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South: Had 15 kills in a win over Papillion-La Vista.
Lindsey Moss, Syracuse: Had 16 kills in a win over Yutan.
Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh: Had 18 kills in a win over Howells-Dodge.
Kylie Weeks, Elkhorn South: Had 14 kills in a victory over Omaha Marian.
Karley Heimes, Wynot: She had 15 kills in a win over Boyd County.
Sophia Hass, West Point GACC: Had 15 kills in a win over Norfolk Catholic.
Addison Schneider, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Had 19 kills in a win over BRLD.
Jordyn Carr, Tri County Northeast: Had 13 kills in a win over Winnebago.
Paige Christopherson, Lincoln High: Had seven ace serves and 15 assists in a two-set win over Omaha North.
SOFTBALL
Ryliee Hoppe, Norfolk: Homered twice in a 9-0 win over Lincoln North Star.
Alyvia Bollen, Lincoln Southeast: Homered twice, with four RBIs, for a 7-6 win over Lincoln Pius X, after two homers in a loss to Norfolk.
Taylor Coleman, Lincoln Southwest: Had a four-hit game in a 10-4 win over Millard North.
GIRLS GOLF
Katie Ruge, Millard North: Shot a school-record 6-under 65 at Woodland Hills to win the Lincoln Pius X Shootout by six strokes.
Karsen Morrison, North Platte: Won a playoff against Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas for the Kearney Invitational title after each shot 69 at Awarii Dunes.
Emily Karmazin, Elkhorn North: Shot 75 at Crooked Creek to win and lead the Wolves to the team title by 45 strokes.
Olivia Ottman, Grand Island Northwest: Her winning 82 at the Seward Invitational led the Vikings to a school-record 353 team score.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Seth Fey, Millard West: Posted a 20-second victory at the Class of the Metro meet.
Gus Lampe, Omaha Roncalli: Sophomore won the Logan View Invitational in 18:36.
Daniel Romary, Lincoln Northeast: The 1,500-meter USTAF national champion ran 17:14 at the Norris/Votta Invitational to win by 1:18.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Claire White, Omaha Westside: Had the fastest time at the Class of the Metro meet by 17.6 seconds.
Ellie Thomas, Norris: Led the Titans to their home invitational title by running a winning 21:02.