Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on April 14.
Notable games
Metro Conference tournament, Thursday-Saturday
Kruger/May Invitational at Elkhorn (1:30 p.m.), Thursday
Titan Classic at Papillion-La Vista South (2 p.m.), Thursday
Jo Dusatko Invitational (Omaha Central) at Burke Stadium (3:30 p.m.), Thursday
Wahoo Invitational (2 p.m.), Thursday
Fremont Invitational, 10 a.m. Friday
Nebraska TrackFest, 3 p.m. Tuesday at Papillion-La Vista South
Bellevue West Invitational, 9 a.m. Thursday at Willow Lakes
Fremont Invitational, 8:30 a.m. Friday at Fremont Golf Club
Omaha Creighton Prep Invitational, 8:30 a.m. Monday at Champions Run
Lincoln High Invitational, Friday at Woods Courts
Notable performances
Grant Sommers, Omaha Creighton Prep: Homered and had six RBIs in a win over Blue Springs (Missouri).
Braden Cannon, Millard South: Had four RBIs — including a three-run homer — in a win over Millard West.
Carter Sintek, Fremont: Had a three-run homer in a win over Omaha Skutt.
Cameron Pickens, Millard North: Pitched 5 1/3 innings of relief as Millard North rallied to defeat Omaha Westside.
Cole Drumheller, Papillion-La Vista South: Struck out six and got the win against Grand Island.
Drew Borner, Millard West: Had three RBIs in a win over Elkhorn.
Jshawn Unger, Blair: Drove in five in a 35-0 win over Omaha Benson.
Bryce Gorecki, Central City/Fullerton/Centura: Had three RBIs in a win over Fairbury.
Nick Conant, Adams Central: Drove in five in a win over Auburn.
Caleb Schnell, Gretna: Homered and had four RBIs in a win over Omaha Gross.
Riley Marsh, Waverly: Had three RBIs in a win over Ralston.
Wyatt Yetter, Omaha Roncalli: Had four RBIs in a win over Omaha Northwest.
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth: Became the first in the state this year to clear 7 feet in the high jump and set another school record in the discus during the O’Neill Invitational. Also won the pole vault and the 200 meters.
Beau Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger: Took the state lead in the 300 hurdles by winning at the Wayne Invitational in 39.34.
Kaylee Pribyl, Meridian: Took the Class D lead in the pole vault at 10-6 and the long jump at 17-3½.
Hadley Cheatum, Summerland: At the O’Neill meet, she won the 400, 800 and the 300 hurdles.
Cole Feddersen, Kearney: Matched par 72 at Norfolk Country Club to win the Heartland Conference championship.
Trevor Gutschewski, Elkhorn Mount Michael: Won the Ashland Invitational with a 70 at Ashland Golf Club.
Photos: All-Nebraska soccer teams through the years
2021
All-Nebraska 2021 boys team: Kevin Becerril, Omaha South; Javier Baide, Grand Island; Caden Tubaugh, Millard West; Carter Hinman, Gretna; Wawa Palga, Omaha South, captain; Eli Rhodes, Lincoln Southwest; Junior Casillas, Lexington; Edwin Cisneros, Omaha South; John Meyers, Omaha Skutt; Cole Lammel, Millard South; Nolan Fuelberth, Lincoln Southwest.
All-Nebraska 2021 girls team: Allie Napora, Papillion-La Vista South; Kayma Carpenter, Lincoln East; Cece Behrens, Omaha Skutt; Briley Hill, Lincoln East; Sena Ahovissi, Millard North; Savannah DeFini, Gretna; Sarah Weber, Gretna, captain; Haley Peterson, Lincoln East; Taylor Daffer, Gretna; Jenna Hotovy, Omaha Skutt; Abby Orr, North Platte.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
Back row: From left to right, Omaha Creighton Prep's Michael Ambrose, Omaha Creighton Prep's Duncan McGuire, Lincoln East's Zion Osorio, Omaha South's Luka Nedic, Omaha Creighton Prep's Matthew Anderson and Lincoln Southeast's Cassie Nash. Middle Row: From left to right, Millard West's Grace Ostergaard, Crete's Anthony Bolanos, Elkhorn South's Reagan Anderson, Kearney's Royce Austen, Omaha Skutt's Laurin Mertz, Omaha South's Ivan Hernandez, Millard West's Chaise Pfanstiel, Gretna's Sarah Weber, Lincoln Southwest's Isaiah Shaddick, Omaha Marian's Grace Crockett, Millard West's Katie Stoneburner and Papillion La Vista's Sam Marek. Front Row: From left to right, Omaha South's Abdillahi Adan, Kearney's Jacob Hardy, Millard South's Maddie Smith and Millard West's Reagan Raabe.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
First row: Gwen Lane and Regan Zimmers. Second row: Delaney Gunn, Brian Covarrubias, Lindsey Prokop, Royce Austen, Maddie Smith, Laurin Mertz and Rylie Albers. Third row: Tyler Sanne, Mackenzie Boeve, Emma Wilson, Delaney Stekr, Carlos Salazar, Luka Nedic and Jacob Hardy. Top row: Jonathan Velasquez, Cole Quandt, Novoa, Johan Centeno and Duncan McGuire. Not pictured is Elkhorn's Skylar Heinrich.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Back row from left: Omaha Burke’s Zach Robbins, Elkhorn South’s Hunter Albers, Ralston’s Diego Gutierrez, Omaha South’s Isaac Cruz, Omaha Central’s Jackson Ferris, Fremont’s Nolan Dillon, Omaha Westside’s Jack Finocchiaro, Lincoln North Star’s Jonathan Velasquez, Millard West’s Erik Fahner and Creighton Prep’s Ed Gordon. Bottom, from left: Bellevue West’s Courtney Wallingford, Omaha Marian’s Rachel Johnson, Lincoln Southwest’s Hannah Davis, Millard North’s Bailey Cascio, Omaha Skutt’s Madi McKeever, Millard West’s Sydney Cassalia, Omaha Westside’s Emily Torres, Omaha Marian’s Emma Nelson, Millard South’s Lindsey Prokop, Elkhorn’s Skylar Heinrich. Matt Smith and Kenzie Harte are not pictured.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Back row from left to right: Maddy Henry, Matt Smith, Rachel Johnson, Joe Fehr, Marisa Windingstad, Sydney Cassalia, Jake Bos, Alex Gomez, Charlie Harte, Austin Mishou; Front row from left to right: Brenna Ochoa, Bailey Cascio, Miranda Swift, Ed Gordon, Adam Dejka, Cassie Legband, Alvaro Elizarraga, Hannah Davis, Jack Finocchiaro, Jaylin Bosak are the 2016 All-Nebraska Soccer Team. AJ Wiley and Annie Sullivan are not pictured.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
From left to right, Abby Meader, Isaac Armstrong, Vince Nolette, Emily Romero, Michelle Xiao, Angel Jacinto, Alvaro Elizarraga, Marisa Windingstad, Jake Kennedy, Nick Scalora, Maddy Henry, Margaret Begley, Cassie Legband, Sydney Cassalia, Brenna Ochoa, Alec Foltz, Cullen Fisch, Connor Tupper, Jordan Cahill, Susie Dineen and Carsen Lundgren are the 2015 All-Nebraska Soccer Team. AJ Wiley is not pictured.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
Back row, from left, Holly Hild, Abby Meader, Elmer Garcia, Paige Phipps, Nick Hinds, Megan McCashland, Jonah Garbin, Madison Henry. Front row, from left, Peter Schropp, Faith Carter, Hannah Schafers, Damien Austen, Justin Wiley, Michelle Xiao, Sarah Woelfel, Chase McCann, Landon Sibole (kneeling), James Narke (sitting), Quinn Nelson. Not pictured: Hannah Davis.
2013
Back row, from left, Abby Meader, Allison Key, Mark Moulton, Megan McCashland, Rachel Brennan, Brock Fitzgerald, Abel Alvarado, Ali Sodal, Taylor Saucier, Michael Kluver, Landon Sibole, Jordan Cassalia. Front row, left to right, Damien Austen, Lucas Venegas, Eduardo Gamboa, Michael Jaime, Emily Roll, Michelle Xiao, Sarah Woelfel, Alex Prusa, Liz Bartels, Maddie Elliston.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
Honorary team captains Jackie Tondl of Omaha Marian and Mark Moulton of Omaha Creighton Prep.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
Honorary team captains Logan Mendez of Grand Island and Rachel Brennan of Millard North.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
Honorary team captains Omaha South's Manuel Lira and Omaha Skutt's Mayme Conroy.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
Boys first team: Lance Johnson, Kearney; Matt Sifers, Millard West; Chase Beiermann, Columbus Scotus; Josh Gable, Kearney; Luke Theimer, Millard South; Aaron Mulgrue, Lincoln Southwest; Alec Lerner, Om. Burke; Steve Thyden, Om. Westside; Michael Burke, Om. Skutt; Brian Kudron, Millard West; Larry Mason Om. Burke.
Girls first team: Caitlin Stier, Om. Westside; Stacy Bartels, Om. Skutt; Mayme Conroy, Om. Skutt; Katie Pickinpaugh, Millard West; Brittney Neumann, Millard North; Bri Exstrom, Lincoln Southwest; Megan Merrill, Millard West; Alexa Lind, Om. Skutt; Allie Adam, Millard West; Sarah Nelson, Om. Westside; Amanda Woelfel, Millard North.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
Honorary team captains Molly Thomas of Millard North and Devon Strecker of Millard South.
LAURA INNS/THE WORLD-HERALD
