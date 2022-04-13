 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
ATHLETICS

Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

  • Updated
  • 0

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on April 14.

* * *

Notable games

BASEBALL

Metro Conference tournament, Thursday-Saturday

TRACK AND FIELD

Kruger/May Invitational at Elkhorn (1:30 p.m.), Thursday

Titan Classic at Papillion-La Vista South (2 p.m.), Thursday

Jo Dusatko Invitational (Omaha Central) at Burke Stadium (3:30 p.m.), Thursday

Wahoo Invitational (2 p.m.), Thursday

Fremont Invitational, 10 a.m. Friday

Nebraska TrackFest, 3 p.m. Tuesday at Papillion-La Vista South

BOYS GOLF

Bellevue West Invitational, 9 a.m. Thursday at Willow Lakes

People are also reading…

Fremont Invitational, 8:30 a.m. Friday at Fremont Golf Club

Omaha Creighton Prep Invitational, 8:30 a.m. Monday at Champions Run

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln High Invitational, Friday at Woods Courts

Notable performances

BASEBALL

Grant Sommers, Omaha Creighton Prep: Homered and had six RBIs in a win over Blue Springs (Missouri).

Braden Cannon, Millard South: Had four RBIs — including a three-run homer — in a win over Millard West.

Carter Sintek, Fremont: Had a three-run homer in a win over Omaha Skutt.

Cameron Pickens, Millard North: Pitched 5 1/3 innings of relief as Millard North rallied to defeat Omaha Westside.

Cole Drumheller, Papillion-La Vista South: Struck out six and got the win against Grand Island.

Drew Borner, Millard West: Had three RBIs in a win over Elkhorn.

Jshawn Unger, Blair: Drove in five in a 35-0 win over Omaha Benson.

Bryce Gorecki, Central City/Fullerton/Centura: Had three RBIs in a win over Fairbury.

Nick Conant, Adams Central: Drove in five in a win over Auburn.

Caleb Schnell, Gretna: Homered and had four RBIs in a win over Omaha Gross.

Riley Marsh, Waverly: Had three RBIs in a win over Ralston.

Wyatt Yetter, Omaha Roncalli: Had four RBIs in a win over Omaha Northwest.

BOYS TRACK

Carter Nelson, Ainsworth: Became the first in the state this year to clear 7 feet in the high jump and set another school record in the discus during the O’Neill Invitational. Also won the pole vault and the 200 meters.

Beau Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger: Took the state lead in the 300 hurdles by winning at the Wayne Invitational in 39.34.

GIRLS TRACK

Kaylee Pribyl, Meridian: Took the Class D lead in the pole vault at 10-6 and the long jump at 17-3½.

Hadley Cheatum, Summerland: At the O’Neill meet, she won the 400, 800 and the 300 hurdles.

BOYS GOLF

Cole Feddersen, Kearney: Matched par 72 at Norfolk Country Club to win the Heartland Conference championship.

Trevor Gutschewski, Elkhorn Mount Michael: Won the Ashland Invitational with a 70 at Ashland Golf Club.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert