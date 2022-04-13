Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on April 14.

* * *

Notable games

BASEBALL

Metro Conference tournament, Thursday-Saturday

TRACK AND FIELD

Kruger/May Invitational at Elkhorn (1:30 p.m.), Thursday

Titan Classic at Papillion-La Vista South (2 p.m.), Thursday

Jo Dusatko Invitational (Omaha Central) at Burke Stadium (3:30 p.m.), Thursday

Wahoo Invitational (2 p.m.), Thursday

Fremont Invitational, 10 a.m. Friday

Nebraska TrackFest, 3 p.m. Tuesday at Papillion-La Vista South

BOYS GOLF

Bellevue West Invitational, 9 a.m. Thursday at Willow Lakes

Fremont Invitational, 8:30 a.m. Friday at Fremont Golf Club

Omaha Creighton Prep Invitational, 8:30 a.m. Monday at Champions Run

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln High Invitational, Friday at Woods Courts

Notable performances

BASEBALL

Grant Sommers, Omaha Creighton Prep: Homered and had six RBIs in a win over Blue Springs (Missouri).

Braden Cannon, Millard South: Had four RBIs — including a three-run homer — in a win over Millard West.

Carter Sintek, Fremont: Had a three-run homer in a win over Omaha Skutt.

Cameron Pickens, Millard North: Pitched 5 1/3 innings of relief as Millard North rallied to defeat Omaha Westside.

Cole Drumheller, Papillion-La Vista South: Struck out six and got the win against Grand Island.

Drew Borner, Millard West: Had three RBIs in a win over Elkhorn.

Jshawn Unger, Blair: Drove in five in a 35-0 win over Omaha Benson.

Bryce Gorecki, Central City/Fullerton/Centura: Had three RBIs in a win over Fairbury.

Nick Conant, Adams Central: Drove in five in a win over Auburn.

Caleb Schnell, Gretna: Homered and had four RBIs in a win over Omaha Gross.

Riley Marsh, Waverly: Had three RBIs in a win over Ralston.

Wyatt Yetter, Omaha Roncalli: Had four RBIs in a win over Omaha Northwest.

BOYS TRACK

Carter Nelson, Ainsworth: Became the first in the state this year to clear 7 feet in the high jump and set another school record in the discus during the O’Neill Invitational. Also won the pole vault and the 200 meters.

Beau Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger: Took the state lead in the 300 hurdles by winning at the Wayne Invitational in 39.34.

GIRLS TRACK

Kaylee Pribyl, Meridian: Took the Class D lead in the pole vault at 10-6 and the long jump at 17-3½.

Hadley Cheatum, Summerland: At the O’Neill meet, she won the 400, 800 and the 300 hurdles.

BOYS GOLF

Cole Feddersen, Kearney: Matched par 72 at Norfolk Country Club to win the Heartland Conference championship.

Trevor Gutschewski, Elkhorn Mount Michael: Won the Ashland Invitational with a 70 at Ashland Golf Club.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.