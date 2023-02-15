Take a look at some of the notable Nebraska high school games coming up and some top performers from the last week.

* * *

Schedule

BOYS BASKETBALL

Millard North at Bellevue West, 7:15 p.m. Friday

Bellevue West at Omaha Westside, 7:15 p.m. Saturday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Millard North at Bellevue West, 5:30 p.m. Friday

Notables

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ben Johnson, Kearney: Was 14 of 15 at the line and had a double-double of 35 points and 13 rebounds in a 70-66 win over Lincoln Southeast.

Josiah Dotzler, Bellevue West: Had 30 points in an 80-69 win over Cumberland (Maryland) Walsh.

Kyler Lusche, Kimball: Had 42 points and 13 rebounds in an 85-45 win over Minatare.

Gavin Nash, Deshler: Had 37 points and 10 rebounds in a 62-47 win over Blue Hill.

Quientan McCafferty, Omaha Concordia: Against Elkhorn Mount Michael, he had 16 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and five blocked shots.

Drew Morrow and Landon Classen, O’Neill: Morrow had 33 points and 12 rebounds in a 71-38 win over Ord. Classen had 33 points in an 86-56 win over Plainview.

Hunter Heikes, Tri County Northeast: Had 22 points and 21 rebounds in a 46-40 win over Bellevue Cornerstone.

Kale Gustafson, Osceola: Had games of 32 points and 16 rebounds and 28 points and 21 rebounds, 12 of those on the offensive glass.

Carter Ruse, Freeman: Had 32 points and nine rebounds in a 61-47 win over Central City at the Heartland Hoops Classic.

Quinten Koenen, South Platte: Scored 30 points in a 71-64 win over Creek Valley.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

McKenna Stover, Omaha Marian: Had 24 points and 13 rebounds in a win over Omaha Benson.

Bri Robinson, Lincoln High: Scored 21 points in a win over Columbus.

Tatum Rusher, Kearney: Had 23 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Lincoln Southeast.

Mya Skoff, Bellevue East: Scored 23 of her 30 points in the first half of a 69-55 win over Bellevue West.

Kenzie Melcher, Bellevue West: Had 28 points, including five 3-pointers, against Bellevue East.

Jenna Box, Nebraska City Lourdes: Scored 16 points in a win over Omaha Brownell Talbot.

Halle Dolliver, Malcolm: Had 34 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Yutan.

Katherine Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot: Had 19 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Boys Town.

Jacelyn Jorgensen, Paxton: Scored 19 points in a win over Creek Valley.

McKenna Yates, McCool Junction: Scored 21 points in a win over Exeter-Milligan.

Regan Weisdorfer, Pleasanton: Scored 22 points in a win over Anselmo-Merna.

Samryn Dick, Bancroft-Rosalie: Had 19 points in a win over Walthill.

Olivia Hansen, Maywood-Hayes Center: Scored 19 points in a win over Maxwell.

Isabelle Reichman, South Platte: Scored 23 points in a win over Kimball.

Taya Pinneo and Ava Larmon, Shelby-Rising City: Pinneo had 32 points and 10 rebounds in a 55-51 subdistrict loss to Centennial. Larmon had 31 points, 13 rebounds and seven steals in a 54-39 win over East Butler.

