Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Take a look at some of the notable Nebraska high school games coming up and some top performers from the last week.

* * *

Schedule

BOYS BASKETBALL

Omaha Westside at Gretna, 7:15 p.m. Thursday

Wahoo at Platteview, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Lincoln East at Millard North, 5:15 p.m. Saturday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bellevue West at Millard North, 5:30 p.m. Thursday

Millard North at Omaha Central, 5:30 p.m. Friday

WRESTLING

Boys: Metro Conference championships at Omaha Buena Vista, duals at 2:30 p.m. Friday; individuals, 9 a.m. Saturday

Girls: Metro Conference championship, 9 a.m. Saturday

SWIMMING

Millard North Invitational, girls 3 p.m. Friday; boys 10 a.m. Saturday

Notables

BOYS BASKETBALL

Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola: Broke Alan Gissler’s 56-year-old school career scoring record as his total stands at 1,419 after getting 17 against Nebraska Christian.

Ethan Yungtum, Elkhorn: Had 40 points and 11 rebounds, while making six 3s, in a 74-62 win over Boys Town.

Ben Boudreau, Millard South: Had 28 points, going 8-of-8 at the line, in a 61-52 win at Papillion-La Vista.

Connor Millikan, Platteview: Scored 39 points at Bennington and 32 against Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood, getting 15 rebounds in that game, in a pair of Trojan wins.

Harrison Long, Elkhorn Mount Michael: Scored 36 points in an 80-66 win over Council Bluffs Jefferson.

Ayden Zikmund, Central City: Scored 37 points in a 76-27 win over Arcadia/Loup City.

Jeremiah Ingison, Maywood/Hayes Center: Scored 34 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, eight on the offensive end, in a 79-42 win over Hi-Line for the No. 1 team in Class D-1.

Landon Classen, O’Neill: His 36 points and 13 rebounds paced a 63-56 win at Boone Central after tallying 24 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in a 67-58 win over Winnebago in consecutive nights.

Carter Siems, Tri County: Had games of 30 points and five rebounds and 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Owen Vogel, Stanton: Poured in 31 points in a 67-43 win over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

Braden Frager, Lincoln Southwest: His 28 points led a 78-76 win over Lincoln Southeast.

John Mitchell, Creighton: Scored 26 points in a 43-42 win over previously undefeated Summerland.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ashlyn Kingsbury, Ponca: Recently scored her 1,000th point to move into third place on the school’s career scoring list.

Ahmani Klabunde, Omaha Benson: Scored 25 points in a win over Omaha Northwest.

Lindsey and Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend: The sisters combined for 49 points in a win over Raymond Central.

Sadie Nelson, Oakland-Craig: Scored 22 points in a win over Bancroft-Rosalie.

Rease Murtaugh, Papillion-La Vista: Sank five 3-pointers in a win over Benson.

Neleigh Gessert, Millard West: Scored 22 points in a win over Papillion-La Vista South.

Sadie Cornell, Superior: Had 21 points in a win over Heartland.

Regan Weisdorfer, Pleasanton: Had 20 points in a win over Central Valley.

McKenna Yates, McCool Junction: Scored 22 points in a win over Harvard.

Ashlyn Florell, Overton: Scored 23 points in a win over Brady.

Tahlia Steinbeck, Hershey: Scored 21 points in a win over Sutherland.

Briauna Robinson, Lincoln High: Scored 18 points in a win over Lincoln North Star.

BOWLING

Kellen Liewer, Norfolk: Rolled a 300 game against Columbus.

