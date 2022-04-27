Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on April 28.



Notable games

BASEBALL

Don Kraft Millard South Invitational, Thursday-Saturday

Bellevue West Invitational, Thursday-Saturday

SOCCER

District tournaments, Saturday-Wednesday

TRACK AND FIELD

George Anderson Omaha North Invitational, 3 p.m. Thursday at Benson Stadium

Norfolk Classic, 4 p.m. Thursday at Johnny Carson Field

Metro Conference championships, Tuesday at Burke Stadium. Field events, 9 a.m.; track events, noon

Heartland Conference at Norfolk, 11 a.m. Tuesday

Eastern Midlands Conference at Bennington, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

BOYS GOLF

Papillion-La Vista Invitational, 8 a.m. Saturday at Koch Center

Capitol City Invitational, 9 a.m. Thursday at Holmes and Highlands, Lincoln

Lincoln Southwest Invitational, 9 a.m. Tuesday at Highlands

GIRLS TENNIS

Bellevue East Invitational, 9 a.m. Saturday

Lincoln East Invitational, 8:30 a.m. Monday at Woods Center

TRAPSHOOTING

State meet, Thursday-Saturday at Doniphan

Notable performances

BASEBALL

Markus Miller, Hastings: Threw a five-inning perfect game with 10 strikeouts in an 11-0 win over Fairbury.

Tucker Timmerman, Beatrice: Tossed a one-hitter and struck out 13 in a 1-0 win over Bellevue West.

Trevor Storer, Aidan Johnson, Kaiden Bradley and Joey Senstock, Lincoln East: The four pitchers combined for a five-inning perfect game in a 28-0 win against Omaha Bryan.

A.J. Evasco, Lincoln East: Hit a grand slam and added an RBI in a 12-2 win over Papillion-La Vista and also homered against Millard South.

Blake Urwin, Bellevue East: Scattered five hits and struck out five in a win over Omaha Central.

Will Henry, Millard North: Tossed a one-hit shutout against Omaha Burke.

Cade Parry, Elkhorn South: Had four RBIs in a win over Gretna.

Ty Poore, Omaha Roncalli: Struck out eight in a win over Omaha Concordia.

Payton Engel, Waverly: Drove in four in a win over Crete.

Cade Christensen, Omaha Skutt: Had three RBIs in a win over Ralston.

Austin Krenzer, Platteview: Struck out six in a complete-game shutout of Lincoln High.

Elliott Peterson, Omaha Creighton Prep: Had four RBIs in a win over Millard North.

George Chin, Omaha Westside: Tripled, homered and had four RBIs in a win over Omaha North.

Nick Venteicher, Millard West: Drove in three in a win over Bellevue West.

Jett Grossart, Elkhorn North: Had three RBIs in a win over Blair.

John Harrington, Ralston: Allowed three hits and struck out five in a win over Plattsmouth.

Drew Iverson, Plattsmouth: Struck out 18, a school record, but the Blue Devils lost 1-0 to Nebraska City in eight innings.

BOYS GOLF

Jack Davis, Omaha Westside: Jack won his first tournament at the Columbus Invitational by shooting a 2-under 70 and leading a school record 293 team score.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Mitch Deer, Sidney: Named the outstanding boys athlete of the Best of the West meet in Scottsbluff by winning the 400 with a state-leading 49.18 and running on the school- and meet-record setting 3,200 relay.

Gage Griffith, Aurora: Broke the school records in the shot and discus and was named the outstanding boys athlete at the Central Nebraska Track Classic in Grand Island.

Ben Alberts, Grand Island Central Catholic: At the CNTC his 1:55.83 in the 800 took the state lead.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Paige Horne, Scottsbluff: Swept the hurdles and ran on the winning 1,600 relay to be named the outstanding girls athlete of the Best of the West meet.

Story Rasby, Sutherland: The freshman is the state leader in the 400 at 57.36 and second in the 200 at 25.18.

Reba Mader, Grand Island Northwest: The outstanding girls athletes at the Central Nebraska Track Classic broke the school and meet record in the 400 with a 57.89 and anchored the winning 1,600 relay.

Marissa Rerucha, Grand Island Central Catholic: Won the pole vault at the CNTC with a state-leading 12-1.​

