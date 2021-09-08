Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Sep. 9.
* * *
Notable games
FOOTBALL
Omaha Creighton Prep at Bellevue West, 7 p.m. Friday
VOLLEYBALL
Millard North Invitational, 9 a.m. Saturday
Norris Invitational, 9 a.m. Saturday
SOFTBALL
Metro Conference tournament, Thursday-Monday. Semifinals and final Monday at UNO’s Claussen Field.
GIRLS GOLF
Lincoln Invitational at Holmes Golf Course, Thursday
Omaha Duchesne Invitational at Stone Creek, Monday
CROSS COUNTRY
Millard South Invitational at Walnut Grove Park, 3:15 p.m. Friday
Omaha Skutt Invitational, 4:30 p.m. Thursday
BOYS TENNIS
Millard South Invitational at Koch Tennis Center, 8 a.m. Friday
Millard West Invitational at Koch Tennis Center, 9 a.m. Monday
Notable performances
FOOTBALL
Tyrice Coleman, Omaha Benson: The freshman scored on a 77-yard fumble return and a tie-breaking 60-yard punt return and caught a 25-yard touchdown pass in the Bunnies’ 28-21 comeback win at Omaha Northwest after trailing 21-0 in the second half.
Nathan Pederson, Millard West: Class A’s rushing leader followed a 248-yard, three-TD game against Elkhorn South with 324 yards on 17 carries in the Wildcats’ 56-31 win over Millard North. He scored on runs of 75, 54 and 65 yards and tacked on a 54 yard Pick six.
Jackson Flere, Omaha North: The sophomore threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns in a 39-22 loss to Omaha Westside.
Brady Fitzpatrick, Papillion-La Vista South: Ran for 140 yards and touchdown and threw for 140 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-28 comeback win over then-ranked Lincoln East.
Noah Boyd, Omaha Skutt: The transfer from Millard North tied the Class B record with four field goals, including the game-winner in the second OT of a 27-24 win over Waverly.
Devon Borchers, Columbus Scotus: Tied the school record with six touchdowns while rushing for 242 yards in a 63-20 win at Omaha Concordia..
Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth: Gouged Ralston for 300 yards and five touchdowns on the ground in a 55-7 win.
Trevin Wendt, Pleasanton: Ran for 256 yards and four long touchdowns in a 34-14 win over Axtell, also catching two passes for 62 yards and making 10 tackles.
Ryan Dixon, Auburn: Senior put up 271 yards on 21 carries and scored on runs of 5, 66 and 58 yards in a 28-6 win over Fort Calhoun.
Brett Bridger, Fullerton: All nine of his tackles in a 48-30 win over CWC were for losses, including five sacks.
Isaac Kracl, Crete: Scored all three Cardinals touchdowns, including a 72-yard punt return, in a 24-14 win over McCook. He’s rushed for 395 yards in two games.
Dylan Higby, Clarkson/Leigh: The sophomore ran for 210 yards and four long touchdowns in a 46-24 win over Elmwood-Murdock.
Dylan Hurlburt, Ord: Sophomore quarterback ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns and was 7-of-8 for 76 yards in a 55-7 win over Central City.
Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic: Threw for three touchdowns and 185 yards and scored himself in a 38-7 victory over Gothenburg.
Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale: Was 10-of-14 for 309 yards and touchdowns to five receivers while beating Plainview 74-32.
Blake Miller, Nebraska City Lourdes: The future NU walk-on led a 69-32 win over West Point Guardian Angels by throwing for 185 yards and two touchdowns, running for 164 yards and three scores and getting a touchdown on a 48-yard punt return.
Landon Johnson, Norfolk Lutheran Northeast: After going 14-for-14 with eight touchdown passes on opening night, the sophomore shifted gears and ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-26 win over West Holt.
Blake Detamore, Doniphan-Trumbull: Scored all four Cardinals touchdowns and ran for 201 yards in a 24-20 win over Gibbon.
Shane Most, Brady: Scored five times and had 332 yards of total offense in a 62-32 win over Maxwell.
VOLLEYBALL
Mya Larson, Wahoo: She had 38 kills – four short of the Class C-1 state record -- in a win over Platteview.
Katherine Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot: Had 19 kills against Fort Calhoun.
Marisa Lootens, Millard North: Had 14 kills in a win over Omaha Central.
Gracie Kircher, Norris: Had 22 kills in a win over Elkhorn South.
Kylie Weeks, Elkhorn South: Had 25 kills against Norris.
Grace Williams, Fremont: Had 14 kills in a win over Kearney.
Sophia Hass, West Point Guardian Angels: Had 20 kills in a win over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Kylee Wessel, Humphrey St. Francis: Had 24 kills in a win over Burwell.
Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh: Had 20 kills in a win over BRLD.
Kennedy Hurt, Ravenna: Had 17 kills against St. Paul.
Shayla Meyer, Superior: Had 16 kills in a win over Kenesaw.
Macey Bosard, Mitchell: Had 19 kills in a win over Sidney.
Dream Daugherty, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder: Had 15 kills against Ashland-Greenwood.
Kate Hill, Wayne: Had 22 kills in a win over Columbus Scotus.
Maycee Zimmer, Creighton: Had 19 kills in a win over Plainview.