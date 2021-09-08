Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

Trevin Wendt, Pleasanton: Ran for 256 yards and four long touchdowns in a 34-14 win over Axtell, also catching two passes for 62 yards and making 10 tackles.

Ryan Dixon, Auburn: Senior put up 271 yards on 21 carries and scored on runs of 5, 66 and 58 yards in a 28-6 win over Fort Calhoun.

Brett Bridger, Fullerton: All nine of his tackles in a 48-30 win over CWC were for losses, including five sacks.

Isaac Kracl, Crete: Scored all three Cardinals touchdowns, including a 72-yard punt return, in a 24-14 win over McCook. He’s rushed for 395 yards in two games.

Dylan Higby, Clarkson/Leigh: The sophomore ran for 210 yards and four long touchdowns in a 46-24 win over Elmwood-Murdock.

Dylan Hurlburt, Ord: Sophomore quarterback ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns and was 7-of-8 for 76 yards in a 55-7 win over Central City.

Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic: Threw for three touchdowns and 185 yards and scored himself in a 38-7 victory over Gothenburg.

Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale: Was 10-of-14 for 309 yards and touchdowns to five receivers while beating Plainview 74-32.