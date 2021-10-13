Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

LJ Richardson, Luke Johannsen, Kaden Helms and Micah Riley, Bellevue West: In a 55-31 win over Millard West, Richardson notched his second 1,000-yard season with 223 yards and three touchdowns, Johannsen was 15 of 19 for 296 yards and three TDs, Helms had eight catches for 183 yards and Riley had six grabs for 115 yards.

Devyn Jones, Brady Fitzpatrick and Ian Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South: The Titans beat Omaha Central 48-28 as Jones rushed for 194 yards and four touchdowns, Fitzpatrick was 11 of 13 passes for 129 yards and two scores and Medeck caught both touchdown passes.

Bennett Turman and Anthony Heithoft, Omaha Skutt: Turman threw two touchdown passes and Heithoft scored twice while gaining 143 yards on nine carries in a 56-32 win over Ralston.

Ethan Christensen, Yutan: Had five touchdowns and 303 yards in a 66-15 defeat of Syracuse.

Jared Kuhl, Platteview: Led the rally to a 43-35 win over Louisville by accounting for 303 yards while scoring on two long touchdown runs.

Daeshawn Tolbert and Cameron Rangel, Omaha South: Tolbert was 27 of 40 for 314 yards and three second-half touchdowns in a 70-21 loss at Omaha Burke. Rangel had nine grabs for 131 yards and a score.