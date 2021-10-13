Nebraska high school sports notable games, top performers

High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 14.
Notable games
Football
Lincoln Southeast at Gretna, 7 p.m. Friday
Volleyball
Omaha Westside Invitational, Friday-Saturday
Metro Conference championships, Monday-Oct. 21
Softball
State tournament, Thursday and Friday at Hastings
Boys tennis
State tournaments, Thursday and Friday. Class A at Koch Center, Omaha; Class B in Lincoln
Notable performances
FOOTBALL
Grant Guyett, Omaha Westside: Scored on three of his six catches in a 41-0 win over Norfolk.
Christian Meneses and T.J. Fitzpatrick, Plattsmouth: In a 21-14 win over Waverly, Meneses had 233 yards and a touchdown rushing and Fitzpatrick had an interception and threw the game-winning touchdown pass.
Kytan Fyfe, Grand Island: In a 31-20 home win over Millard North, he threw for 205 yards, rushed for 188 yards and caught an 18-yard pass while scoring in all three categories.
LJ Richardson, Luke Johannsen, Kaden Helms and Micah Riley, Bellevue West: In a 55-31 win over Millard West, Richardson notched his second 1,000-yard season with 223 yards and three touchdowns, Johannsen was 15 of 19 for 296 yards and three TDs, Helms had eight catches for 183 yards and Riley had six grabs for 115 yards.
Devyn Jones, Brady Fitzpatrick and Ian Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South: The Titans beat Omaha Central 48-28 as Jones rushed for 194 yards and four touchdowns, Fitzpatrick was 11 of 13 passes for 129 yards and two scores and Medeck caught both touchdown passes.
Bennett Turman and Anthony Heithoft, Omaha Skutt: Turman threw two touchdown passes and Heithoft scored twice while gaining 143 yards on nine carries in a 56-32 win over Ralston.
Ethan Christensen, Yutan: Had five touchdowns and 303 yards in a 66-15 defeat of Syracuse.
Jared Kuhl, Platteview: Led the rally to a 43-35 win over Louisville by accounting for 303 yards while scoring on two long touchdown runs.
Daeshawn Tolbert and Cameron Rangel, Omaha South: Tolbert was 27 of 40 for 314 yards and three second-half touchdowns in a 70-21 loss at Omaha Burke. Rangel had nine grabs for 131 yards and a score.
Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw: By running for 245 yards, with five touchdowns in a 58-7 win over Blue Hill, the quarterback surpassed 5,000 yards in his career.
Carter Seim, Cross County: Back from injury, he scored on three of his nine carries and on a pick-six and threw for a touchdown in a 67-0 win over East Butler.
Trevor Thomson, Summerland: Scored on six of his 10 carries, rushing for 307 yards, in a 50-6 win over Creighton.
Hudson Stout and Hayden Kramer, Medicine Valley: In a 54-52 win over Loomis., Stout threw for 238 yards and six touchdowns, scored on a pass and had a pickoff. Kramer had eight catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns, ran for a score, threw to Stout for a 68-yard score and made 11 tackles.
Evan Haisch, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: His seven touchdowns and 217 yards, on 17 carries, paced a 64-46 victory over Wakefield. Also made 13 tackles.
Riley Penrose, West Point-Beemer: Ran for three long touchdowns and 215 yards in a 57-41 loss to Pierce.
Lane Heimes, Hartington-Newcastle: Ran for 239 yards and four touchdowns in a 46-16 win over Elkhorn Valley.
Cameron Sattler, Stuart: Scored five touchdowns in a 72-30 win over St. Edward.
Dylan Heine, Wynot: Was 20 of 22 for 214 yards and four touchdowns as the Blue Devils defeated Osmond 41-18.
Riley Grieser, Kearney Catholic: Ran for 185 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-12 win over Adams Central.
Brady Cook, Fullerton: Playing quarterback because of an injury, he ran for 253 yards and four touchdowns, threw and caught touchdown passes and made 17 solo tackles in a 44-36 win over Palmer.
Carson Kudlacek and Cooper Butler, Hastings St. Cecilia: Kudlacek accounted for six touchdowns and 357 yards of offense, and made a 37-yard clinching field goal, in a 50-41 win over Grand Island Central Catholic. Butler caught the touchdown passes while getting eight grabs for 195 yards.
Gavin Nash, Cameron Harding and Jayden Isernhagen, Deshler: Nash ran for four touchdowns and passed for four in an 88-68 Six Man win over Lewiston. Harding had five touchdowns rushing and one receiving. Isernhagen scored on his three catches.
Trey Richert, Nebraska Lutheran: Was 31 of 61 for 359 yards and five touchdowns in an 86-34 loss to High Plains.
VOLLEYBALL
Ella Waters, Norris: Had 30 kills in a win over Elkhorn North.
Michayla George, Omaha Roncalli: Had 16 kills in a win over Omaha Gross.
Shaylee Myers, Lincoln Southwest: Had 24 kills in a win over Fremont.
Sophia Hass, West Point GACC: Had 17 kills in a win over Pierce.
Bryn McNair, Chase County: Had 17 kills in a win over Kimball.
Dru Niemack, Shelton: Had 16 kills in a win over Cross County.
Brianna Lemke, Mead: Had 15 kills in a win over Palmyra.
Demi Ferguson, Chadron: Had 17 kills in a win over Sidney.
Macy Aschoff, Osmond: Had 19 kills against O’Neill St. Mary.
Mikah O’Neill, SEM: Had 16 kills in a win over Amherst.
Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell: Had 24 kills in a win over Johnson-Brock.
Jadyn Hahn, Johnson-Brock: Had 25 kills against Diller-Odell.
Lanie Brott, Lincoln Pius X: Had 15 kills in a win over Kearney.
Bianca Martinez, Omaha Central: Had 15 kills against Omaha Mercy.